Best boresight

For the best accuracy, be sure to use a large, highly visible target when boresighting your firearm.

Which boresights are best?

In the past, the process of sighting in your rifle scope required hours of shooting and copious amounts of wasted ammo. Thankfully, modern technology has led to the creation of the boresight.

These handy devices quickly attach to your rifle and emit a high-powered laser beam, allowing you to accurately line up your rifle scope without firing off a bunch of ammo. Designed to improve your shot accuracy, a high-quality laser boresight is the best way to improve your outdoor experience without wasting time or money. If you are in the market for a durable one-shot boresight, check out the Aexon Absolute Zero Red Laser.

What to know before you buy a boresight

Type

When it comes to boresights there are two main types: collimators or lasers. A collimating boresight is designed to sit in front of your firearm sights and project a grid pattern on the sight picture. This type of boresight does not require batteries to operate, but it can be pretty tricky to operate. Designed to make boresighting simple, laser-bore sights easily attach to your firearm and emit a high-powered laser beam onto physical or simulated targets. Since the laser beams are easily visible, this type of boresight tends to be the most accurate and offer the best, real feel when it comes to lining up your scope and shot accuracy.

Attachment style

No matter what type of boresight you chose, you need to be sure to choose an option that features a secure attachment style. Typically there are three different types of bore-sight attachment styles to choose from; magnetically mounted, arbor-mounted or chambered devices.

Magnetically mounted: Designed to connect to the muzzle of your firearm, magnetically mounted boresights offer the easiest installation without sacrificing shot accuracy. However, be warned that magnetically mounted boresights accuracy is dependent on level of the rifle bore. While most rifle bores and barrel crowns are perfectly perpendicular, an older or damaged rifle may have some deviation, which would negatively impact the accuracy of the boresight.

Designed to connect to the muzzle of your firearm, magnetically mounted boresights offer the easiest installation without sacrificing shot accuracy. However, be warned that magnetically mounted boresights accuracy is dependent on level of the rifle bore. While most rifle bores and barrel crowns are perfectly perpendicular, an older or damaged rifle may have some deviation, which would negatively impact the accuracy of the boresight. Arbor mounted: Inserted directly into the rifle bore, arbor mounted boresights have an expanding collar that holds the boresight in place. While some may be a bit apprehensive about inserting something into their firearm, arbor-mounted boresights do tend to be the most accurate when it comes to lining up your point of aim and rifle scope. However, arbor-mounted boresights do require caliber adapters depending on the type of gun you are using.

Inserted directly into the rifle bore, arbor mounted boresights have an expanding collar that holds the boresight in place. While some may be a bit apprehensive about inserting something into their firearm, arbor-mounted boresights do tend to be the most accurate when it comes to lining up your point of aim and rifle scope. However, arbor-mounted boresights do require caliber adapters depending on the type of gun you are using. Chambered devices: Ideal for handguns, chambered boresights are designed to resemble the caliber bullet for your gun. These devices can be inserted directly into the chamber and are relatively accurate when it comes to lining up firearm sights. However, you will have to buy different types of chamber boresights if you are looking to sight in multiple guns of different calibers.

Your gun

The most important factor to consider when choosing your boresight is the type of gun you have. If you have a hunting rifle, then an arbor or magnetic mount boresight may be best since they offer the best resemblance to a rifle scope. Handguns using a chambered device may work best since they offer the best firearm sight practice while also allowing you to improve your shot accuracy without wasting ammo.

What to look for in a quality boresight

Visibility

To ensure the best experience opt for a boresight that features a high-powered and highly visible sight-in system. No matter the type of attachment style of your boresight, you need to be sure that the boresight you chose will be able to hold up in both outdoor and indoor environments.

How much you can expect to spend on a boresight

You can expect to spend anywhere from $30-$150 on a high-quality boresight.

Boresight FAQ

What is the best distance for zeroing in my rifle using a boresight?

A. For most rifles, using a boresight at a distance of 25 yards will give you a good idea of shot accuracy.

How accurate is bore sighting?

A. While using your eyes to sight in your rifle may give you a good idea of your shot accuracy on paper, it will require quite a bit of ammo and time. Using an attachable laser boresight allows you to get an accurate idea of the rifle shot accuracy without wasting expensive ammo.

What’s the best boresight to buy?

Top boresight

Aexon Absolute Zero Red Laser

What you need to know: This two-laser boresight is perfect for any outdoorsman who is looking to quickly and accurately zero in their rifle.

What you’ll love: The easy-mount system allows this boresight to attach to nearly any rifle. With two precision lasers, you can fire zero in your rifle at 25 yards in one shot. This one shot technology saves you time and money and helps to improve confidence in shot accuracy. The bright lasers make it easy to track your shots and make adjustments to improve your accuracy.

What you should consider: This boresight is best for indoor use.

Where to buy: Sold by DICK’S Sporting Goods

Top boresight for the money

Pink Rhino- 9mm Laser Bullet

What you need to know: This affordable boresight is perfect for any handgun owner who is looking to improve their accuracy without breaking the bank.

What you’ll love: Designed to provide instant laser action at the pull of the trigger, this boresight is perfect for dry-firing accuracy practice. Powered by three lithium batteries, this boresight is inserted into the bullet chamber to emit a high powered laser. This device is visible on any physical or simulated laser targets.

What you should consider: This boresight is only compatible with 9 millimeter handguns.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sig Sauer SOR52001

What you need to know: This motion detecting boresight is the best investment for nearly any outdoorsman.

What you’ll love: The solid-aluminum construction ensures long-term durability while the motion activated illumination technology helps to conserve the boresight battery life. This boresight can attach to nearly any rifle and features 10 different illumination settings, allowing for visibility in a variety of light conditions. With a waterproof and fog-proof construction, this boresight is designed to provide the optimal performance no matter the conditions. The eye-relief sight technology allows you to acquire both the point of aim and the target no matter your eye position behind the sight.

What you should consider: Some consumers have noted issues with the bulky look of this boresight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Breanna Culler writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.