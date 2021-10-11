If you will be camping out on your leaf-peeping adventure, not only will you need an alarm clock that is battery-powered, but you will want one that won’t get damaged by moisture, as well.

Which alarm clocks for leaf peeping are best?

Some people spend the whole year anticipating the fall foliage. This season is very short-lived, so it’s important to make the most of it. For many, that involves getting an early start to their day to see the colors at their most vibrant.

A quality alarm clock can help ensure you don’t miss a minute of splendor. The best alarm clock for leaf peeping should be reliable and able to wake you without fail. The Sharp Digital Alarm Clock is a popular choice, since it has a battery backup and you can set two alarms.

What to know before you buy an alarm clock for leaf peeping

What is leaf peeping?

Leaf peeping is an informal term used in the U.S. and Canada to describe the activity of traveling to an area where fall foliage is prominent. In the US, these areas typically include northern New England, Appalachia and the upper Midwest. Ontario and Quebec are popular destinations in Canada.

Scheduling leaf peeping

Peak fall colors are difficult to predict. The exact time can vary from location to location. In general, leaves can change color anywhere from late September to early November with mid-October usually being the peak. The most vibrant color changes will only last for two weeks in any given area, so it is important to be there during that brief window. If you have a destination in mind, a reliable strategy is to monitor that region to learn when the best time to go will be.

Alarm clock for leaf peeping

When leaf peeping, you will likely be traveling to your destination. You will want to get an early start to the day so you can peep as many leaves as possible. Also, even if you are already at your desired location and camping out or staying in a nearby hotel, the early morning hours not only offer a serene leaf peeping experience, but those first rays of sunlight can produce some of the most intense colors of the day. When coupled with a misty morning, the whole experience is nothing less than magical. If you are accustomed to waking up before the sun comes up and you can do that without an alarm clock, then you might not need one. However, many need some type of assistance when it comes to waking up.

What to look for in a quality alarm clock for leaf peeping

Reliable

Since you are depending on an alarm clock to wake up, it must be reliable. Some lower-end models can have alarm mechanisms that do not fully engage while older models may have been dropped or knocked off the nightstand to the point of not performing as they should. You want a model that will go off when it is supposed to every single time.

Effective

If you are a deep sleeper, it can be possible to sleep through an alarm. If that is the case, you will want a louder model or an alarm clock with an ascending alarm, which gets louder and more intense the longer it blares. Alternatively, you could try a sunrise alarm clock that uses bright light to help wake you up more naturally.

Portable

If you are camping or staying in a hotel, a portable, battery-powered alarm clock is a great option because it will function without an external power source.

Easy to use

It can be far too easy to accidentally set your alarm for p.m. instead of a.m. To help keep this from happening, look for an alarm clock that is simple to use and lets you clearly see the set time, so there is less chance for human error.

How much you can expect to spend on an alarm clock for leaf peeping

If you just need an alarm clock for a few days in the fall, it’s best to get a low-end quality model for around $10-$15. If you are looking for a unit to use all year round, then it might be wiser to look for a model in the $15-$30 price range. However, a model with all the bells and whistles may cost as much as $100 or more, so carefully evaluate high-end models to make sure you are not spending for features that you do not need.

Alarm clock for leaf peeping FAQ

Can’t I just use my smartphone as an alarm clock?

A. The obvious answer to this question is yes, your smartphone has an alarm and can be used to wake you up for a leaf peeping excursion. However, more and more studies are revealing how looking at a screen before you fall asleep can diminish the quality of that sleep. To take away the temptation, it is best to keep your smartphone (and all other screens) out of the bedroom.

I am a deep sleeper. Are there any tricks or options that can help ensure I don’t sleep through my alarm?

A. One trick that can help wake even the deepest sleepers is to place the alarm clock out of reach, which means you have to physically get up out of bed to shut the alarm off. While this may be aggravating, it does guarantee that you won’t shut the alarm off in your sleep. Additionally, there are vibrating alarm clocks that shake your bed to help startle you into alertness.

What’s the best alarm clock for leaf peeping to buy?

Top alarm clock for leaf peeping

Sharp Digital Alarm Clock

What you need to know: This is a solid alarm clock that offers a number of features at an affordable price, making it great for specific occasional use such as waking up early to go leaf peeping.

What you’ll love: This feature-packed alarm clock has a battery backup, an ascending alarm and a compact design. You can set up to two alarms at one time, and the placement of the controls makes it easy to operate.

What you should consider: While the red LED display is easy to read, some felt it was a little too bright.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top alarm clock for leaf peeping for the money

Peakeep Travel Alarm Clock

What you need to know: If you are looking for a compact, battery-powered alarm that can go wherever you go, this analog model will satisfy.

What you’ll love: This is a no-frills alarm clock that is designed to be portable. It is small enough to fit in your pocket and features no bright lights or ticking sounds, so you can get a peaceful night’s sleep.

What you should consider: There is no a.m. or p.m. mode on this clock, so you must set the alarm within 12 hours of when you need to wake up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock

What you need to know: If you do not appreciate a blaring alarm, this sunrise alarm clock helps you to wake up naturally as it gets brighter and brighter until you rise.

What you’ll love: The light on this alarm clock gets progressively brighter over a 10-, 20- or 30-minute period to help you wake up without a startling noise. If the light fails to wake you, however, an alarm will sound after the light has reached its maximum brightness. This model has seven different gentle alarm sounds, such as ocean waves and wind bells, and 16 volume levels.

What you should consider: Some individuals are not happy that the light shuts off when you hit the snooze button as it makes it easier to fall asleep again.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

