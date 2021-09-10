Best fishing pliers

Which fishing pliers are best?

Certain types of pliers excel at specific jobs, and fishing pliers are no different. When you select fishing pliers, you receive a tool that has features specifically made to help you with problems you’ll encounter while fishing, including removing a stuck hook or fixing broken gear.

Many fishing pliers have a clipper as part of the tool, allowing you to cut the fishing line or clip the metal barb of a fish hook securely. Our top choice is the long-lasting KastKing Cutthroat Fishing Pliers, which consist of durable stainless steel so they won’t get rusty.

What to know before you buy fishing pliers

Size and shape

Large pliers: Large fishing pliers (measuring 7.5 inches or larger in size) are helpful when you’re fishing for bigger fish or for those species that tend to swallow the hook.

Large fishing pliers (measuring 7.5 inches or larger in size) are helpful when you’re fishing for bigger fish or for those species that tend to swallow the hook. Small pliers: Small fishing pliers (measuring 7.5 inches or smaller) are useful for smaller fish or fish that rarely swallow the hook.

Pay attention to the shape of the nose on the pliers. A thicker nose or one with a curved tip may be difficult to fit into the mouth of a small fish.

What to look for in quality fishing pliers

Crimper

When adding a lead weight to your line, you may need to use a crimper on the fishing pliers to secure your gear and ensure it won’t pop loose when you cast or that it won’t slide up and down the line.

Cutting

Fishing pliers need to have a strong clipper or cutter in the design, as you almost certainly will need to clip something during your trip, such as the barb off the end of a hook or a thick fishing line. Without a strong cutter, your fishing trip could come to a premature end because of snagged gear.

Handle grip

Because you’re working around water, you want a rubbery or textured grip on the handles to help you hold them securely without them slipping.

Hook hole

If you tie hooks to the fishing line yourself, look for fishing pliers that have a hook hole in the arm, which holds the hook in place while you tie the knot, greatly simplifying this process.

Material

Stainless steel delivers the greatest level of durability in fishing pliers, but aluminum and plastic offer lightweight designs.

Split ring tool

The majority of fishing pliers have a slight notch on the end of the arms. This is meant to help you open split rings that fishing gear manufacturers use to connect pieces of gear to each other.

How much you can expect to spend on fishing pliers

The least expensive fishing pliers cost less than $10, but these are not long-lasting tools. For a good level of performance, expect to pay between $10 and $35.

Fishing pliers FAQ

Do fishing pliers need time to dry after each fishing trip?

A. Yes. You should allow the pliers to dry completely. Even though they resist corrosion from water, constant dampness may cause them to work less effectively over time.

Are metal fishing pliers better than plastic ones?

A. Usually, but it depends on your budget. Metal is more durable and gives the pliers greater levels of strength than plastic, but plastic saves you quite a bit of money.

What are the best fishing pliers to buy?

Top fishing pliers

KastKing’s Cutthroat Fishing Pliers

What you need to know: This high-quality pair of fishing pliers gives you long-lasting performance with its rust-resistant materials.

What you’ll love: At 7 inches in size, they’re easy to handle. A rubber coating on the handles gives you a good grip.

What you’ll love: It costs more than others and struggles to cut thick fishing lines.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fishing pliers for the money

RUNCL Fishing Pliers S1, Needle-Nose Pliers

What you need to know: These lightweight pliers are extremely versatile, they can hold split rings without problems and remove even the smallest hooks.

What you’ll love: They can cut braid like butter.

What you’ll love: The belt loop might not be very strong.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Piscifun’s Aluminum Fishing Pliers

What you need to know: It’s made of an aircraft-quality aluminum material that ensures corrosion-free operation.

What you’ll love: It uses a spring-loaded design to deliver extra gripping and clipping power. It attaches to a belt with a built-in loop.

What you’ll love: It may not be able to handle heavy-duty jobs without bending.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

