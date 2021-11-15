Omigo Bidet review: Can this luxury toilet seat improve your bathroom experience?

While bidets may be uncommon in North America, they are standard bathroom fixtures in many parts of the world, including most countries in Europe, South America, Asia and the Middle East.

Omigo Luxury Bidet Toilet Seat review

While bidets are common in many parts of the world, the majority of the people in the United States prefer to use toilet paper. Yet toilet paper can be rough on the skin, doesn’t provide a very thorough cleaning and isn’t good for the environment.

Omigo claims to solve all of these problems with their Luxury Bidet Toilet Seat. According to the company, you can achieve a shower-fresh clean in seconds. Thanks to heated water with adjustable pressure, and warm air drying, it will be a comfortable experience that completely eliminates the need for toilet paper. It also features an on-demand oscillation feature that ensures a thorough cleaning no matter your anatomy.

We decided to put the company’s claims to the test to see if the Omigo Luxury Bidet Toilet Seat could improve our hygiene. We also compared its performance to other popular bidet seats. Here’s what we found.

Testing the Omigo Bidet

Without getting too graphic, you can probably imagine how we tested the Omigo. We did our business and gave it a whirl. We used it extensively during the testing period and tried out all the various features and functions to see how well each one worked. We also made sure to install it ourselves following the included instructions to see if it really was as effortless as the company claimed.

What is the Omigo Bidet?

The Omigo is an electric bidet seat that replaces your existing toilet seat. It connects to your toilet’s water line and an outlet to provide you with a heated stream of water for cleaning your nether regions after using the toilet, and then dries you off afterward with a stream of warm air. Conveniently, it includes a wireless remote so there is no twisting and turning to try to get at awkwardly placed controls.

How to use the Omigo Bidet

The Omigo Luxury Bidet Toilet Seat offers intuitive and straightforward operation. The majority of the buttons on the remote are self explanatory and feature labels like “front” or “rear” for which nozzle to activate, plus and minus for adjusting the pressure and temperature, and up and down for nozzle positioning.

You simply sit down on the seat to use the bathroom as you normally would. After doing your business, choose your settings on the remote and then click the “Let’s Go!” button to initiate the stream. When you are satisfied with the cleaning, you press the “Stop” button to end the process. It takes about 90-120 seconds to get a thorough washing and full dry afterward.

Key features of the Omigo Bidet

The Omigo toilet seat is packed with features that make it stand out compared to lesser models. Most importantly, a bidet needs to offer a good and comfortable cleaning — and the Omigo has separate front and rear nozzles, seven nozzle positions, four water temperatures, three spray widths, three pressure settings and on-demand oscillation.

It also offers a warm air dryer that mostly reduces, if not entirely eliminates, the need to use toilet paper to dry yourself off, as well as a heated seat that is great for the winter. There is also a carbon air filter deodorizer to keep your bathroom smelling fresh.

Conveniently, the Omigo is equipped with an optional nightlight and safety sensor, the latter of which prevents operation of the bidet if there isn’t skin contact with the seat. For easy maintenance, the Omigo Bidet Seat features a self-rinse of the nozzle before and after each use, and on-demand silver ion sanitation.

Other features worth noting are the programmable settings for up to two users and the quiet, soft-close lid.

Other top home bidets

BioBidet Bliss BB-2000

This premium bidet offers many of the same features as the Omigo, but at a slightly higher price point. It has stronger water pressure and three wash nozzles instead of two. However, the remote control is less intuitive and features icons rather than self-explanatory words.

Sold by BioBidet and Amazon

Toto WASHLET

If you want a truly premium option with all the bells and whistles and don’t mind a high price tag, consider Toto’s S500E WASHLET. It offers continuous warm water, a heated seat and dryer, effective deodorizing and more. Plus, it blends in well with most existing toilets.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

SmartBidet SB-2000

Few options can match the SB-2000 when it comes to value for the money. It offers five nozzle positions, three water temperature settings and five water pressure levels, yet costs a fraction of most others with similar features.

Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Wayfair

Omigo Bidet price

The Omigo Luxury Home Bidet retails for $649, but you can sometimes find it on sale for as low as $550.

Where is the Omigo Bidet sold?

The Omigo Bidet Seat is sold on Omigo and Amazon.

Omigo Bidet benefits

The Omigo Bidet has several benefits that make it a smart addition to any bathroom. Most people, even those who aren’t avid DIYers, will find the installation process unintimidating. It takes 10-15 minutes and doesn’t require the aid of a second person.

The heater is powerful enough that it can supply an unlimited stream of warm water for cleansing and warm air to dry you off. It is also capable of heating up the seat quickly so you aren’t left waiting around when you are ready to do your business.

We like the intuitive remote control that makes it easy to play around with the various settings until you find the ones you like, and then you can save those as your user profile. After that, you’ll get your personalized cleaning every time at the touch of just a single button.

Most importantly, the Omigo Luxury Bidet Toilet Seat leaves you feeling very clean and allows you to save on toilet paper.

Omigo Bidet drawbacks

We feel the most notable issue is the lack of a front dryer. This won’t be a problem for men, but it does mean that women may need to use a few squares of toilet paper to dry themselves off. On that note, the dryer is somewhat noisy, which some people may be self-conscious about.

Another issue we encountered, but which may be more of a personal preference, is that the lowest water pressure setting feels a bit too weak to do much. Instead, we would have preferred the third setting to be stronger than the current highest one.

We also found the fact that the remote doesn’t illuminate for nighttime use to be an obvious oversight, especially considering the seat itself features a nightlight. This means that you’ll most likely still wind up having to turn on your bathroom lights if using the toilet at night, unless you have memorized the position of the buttons. Also, the nightlight is not adjustable in color or brightness.

The final issues are regarding installation. While we didn’t experience any problem ourselves, some buyers have reported that the seat didn’t fit perfectly on their toilet. Also, the adhesive for mounting the remote control isn’t very strong and we recommend purchasing your own sticky pads for mounting it.

Should you get the Omigo Bidet?

Overall we feel the Omigo Luxury Bidet Toilet Seat is a strong contender for one of the best bidet toilet seats. It works extremely well and leaves you feeling thoroughly clean and, in most cases, fully dry afterward. Its various features all performed well for their intended purposes and enabled the bidet to offer a lot of personalization for custom washing.

The above said, the high price tag of the Omigo Bidet Seat means that it may be out of reach or too much of a strain on the budget for some people. If you fall into this group, but still care about sustainability and want the cleaning that only a bidet offers, we recommend considering one of the more affordably priced options.

