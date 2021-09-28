Best toilet seat

A toilet seat is a vital component to your toilet’s overall design and is available in standard or elongated sizes, with some offering features such as night-lights and heating options.

Which toilet seat is best?

No one wants to sit on a cracked or splintered toilet seat. Whether you opt for a toilet seat from a trusted brand or prefer a stylish upgrade, here’s a look at what you need to know to find the one that is right for you. If you are looking for one that offers practical features and is a premium product, the BEMIS Weston Slow Close Elongated Closed Front is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a toilet seat

Material

Most modern toilet seats are made of plastic or wood and are designed not to fade, chip or stain. Plastic toilet seats are cheaper but more susceptible to breakage, although high-end selections are designed to resist cracking. Wood composite or natural-grain toilet seats can offer a modern upgrade to your bathroom. Molded wood composite seats sometimes are painted to look like porcelain but are not as durable as natural grain, which provides better support.

Installation

Choose a toilet seat that is easy to swap out, but be careful to pick one with the right materials. A less expensive toilet seat often features plastic mounting bolts and fasteners that are attributable to premature breakage. A better option would be to choose one that has a combination of plastic and metal fasteners and bolts to keep the seat in place.

Standard bowl vs. elongated bowl

Keep in mind the type of toilet bowl you currently have. The replacement seat must cover the same dimensions as the previous one, so you have to know the bowl size before picking out the right toilet seat.

What to look for in a quality toilet seat

Soft closing

One of the most popular features of a toilet seat is a soft closing. If you have children, this is the best way to ensure your toilet seat is closed without slamming. Over the years, soft-close hinges have been incorporated into the toilet seat design to slow the descent of the lid and seat to reduce impact and noise.

Colors

If you do not want a standard white color, find a manufacturer that offers a different array of color selections. Choose one that best complements your bathroom design. Standard colors include white, almond, black and gray.

Warranty

Look for a good warranty. Most come with a limited warranty so if you want a longer one, check the label before you purchase.

How much you can expect to spend on a toilet seat

A toilet seat ranges from less than $25 for a budget seat made of plastic to more than $100 for a luxury model with more options, including heated seats and nightlights.

Toilet seat FAQ

How can you tell if your toilet seat is standard or elongated?

A. Standard toilet seats typically are round whereas elongated toilet seats are oval. Before making your purchase, measure the size of your existing seat to be sure you find the right size. A standard size toilet seat measures 16.5 inches while an elongated seat is about 18.5 inches.

How can you keep your toilet seat clean?

A. Thoroughly clean your toilet seat at least once a week. Wipe down with a disinfectant wipe designed to kill 99.9% of bacteria. If you want to deep clean the seat to clean every crevice, choose a toilet seat that offers a “quick release” feature so you can easily remove and replace it.

What’s the best toilet seat to buy?

Top toilet seat

BEMIS Weston Slow Close Elongated Closed Front Toilet Seat

What you need to know: This sturdy, elongated toilet seat features a timeless design, including metallic hinges that will give your bathroom a classy finish.

What you’ll love: It’s very easy to install and the STA-TITE system ensures the seat always remains tightly attached in its place.

What you should consider: Some users reported cracks very soon after installing it.

Where to buy: Sold by The Home Depot

Top toilet seat for the money

Kohler Brevia Quick-Release Elongated Toilet Seat

What you need to know: This simple yet solid seat comes from a top brand that offers both features and value.

What you’ll love: The quick-release hinges on this plastic seat provide for easy installation and removal for cleaning. There are four colors to choose from as well as elongated and standard styles available.

What you should consider: This seat is not as durable as other options and the mounting hinges have been reported to be difficult to tighten.

Where to buy: Sold by The Home Depot

Worth checking out

Bath Royale Premium Round Toilet Seat With Cover

What you need to know: This round seat features a quiet close.

What you’ll love: You can just tap the stain-resistant cover and this toilet seat will close on its own. There is a touch button that easily releases the seat from the bowl for thorough cleaning.

What you should consider: Some have reported stability issues when securing, resulting in some wiggling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

