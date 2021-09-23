Best bidet toilet seat

A bidet toilet seat removes the need for toilet paper, which can save the average individual up to $182 per year.

Which bidet toilet seat is best?

The first time you try a bidet toilet seat, you’d be excused for thinking you have stumbled on to the set of a sci-fi movie rather than entered a washroom. They resemble a regular toilet seat but are loaded with innovative features, making washing up easier and more comfortable.

The primary function of a bidet toilet seat is for washing yourself and comes with all manner of hi-tech gadgetry which can enhance the experience. A high-quality option is the TOTO Washlet C5 with front and rear sprayers, adjustable water pressure, temperature settings and an air deodorizer.

What to know before you buy a bidet toilet seat

Features

The number and type of features on a bidet toilet seat range significantly from model to model. However, all bidets include a hygienic nozzle that sprays water from beneath for cleaning your body after use. Some models have a heater, which gently warms the water first, making it more comfortable to use.

High-end bidet toilet seats may also incorporate additional features such as hot air dryers, air deodorizers, heated seats and even LED lights and personalized memory settings. For a comprehensive list of the various features available, visit the Best Bidet Seat review at BestReviews.

Installation

Installing a new toilet seat is relatively easy, as most are held on with just two to four screws. Depending on the bidet seat’s functions, it will also need a water supply and possibly an electrical supply, so make sure you have these set up prior to installing your bidet. It is essential to choose a seat that will fit your existing toilet as most models are available in two sizes: regular and elongated.

Electric vs. non-electric

Some bidet toilet seats don’t need a power supply and rely on water pressure alone. However, for those that incorporate a water heater, an air heater, lighting or deodorizing will need to be connected to a power source. As these systems combine water and electricity, it is recommended to consult a qualified professional.

What to look for in a quality bidet toilet seat

Heat

To provide optimum comfort, many bidet seats include various heaters. Some have heated seats, which is a nice addition on chilly winter mornings or in colder climates. Some heat the water before spraying, while others even have a hot air dryer for when you’ve finished!

Controls

Controlling the seats various functions can range from simple knobs and levers to full digital displays. Bidet-only toilet seats are manually controlled and usually have a single knob for adjusting the pressure. Heated seats with lots of features usually have a more complicated setup. For tech-savvy users, a model with a remote control provides the greatest range of adjustments and may also have personalized memory settings.

Supplies

As mentioned, a bidet seat needs a water supply. This can usually be taken from the pipework that feeds the toilet. Some seats need an additional electric supply, which is often more complicated. To ensure the safety of all users it should always be connected via a certified ground-fault circuit interrupter (GFCI).

How much you can expect to spend on a bidet toilet seat

Bidet toilet seats are somewhat of a luxury and can be expensive. Expect to pay $60-$100 for a basic model that only sprays and upwards of $300 for a fully-loaded, higher-end option with heaters and other extra features.

Bidet toilet seat FAQ

Can I install a bidet toilet seat on a tankless toilet?

A. Yes, you can. A bidet toilet seat takes its water supply from the cold mains, not from the toilet cistern. It may, however, be more complicated to install and might require professional assistance.

Are bidet toilet seats safe for children?

A. As with a regular toilet, young children should always be assisted. There is little chance that anything related to the seat could harm older children, however, they may forget to turn it off, wasting water and electricity and potentially making a mess of the bathroom.

Do I need a professional to install a bidet toilet seat?

A. To change a seat, moderate DIY skills and basic hand tools are all that is needed. Connecting the water and electric supply can be more difficult depending on the existing system. If there is any doubt, it may be better to consult a professional.

What’s the best bidet toilet seat to buy?

Top bidet toilet seat

TOTO Washlet C5

What you need to know: This hi-tech bidet seat has front and rear sprayers with adjustable temperature and pressure settings.

What you’ll love: This bidet toilet seat also features a heated seat, an air deodorizer and a warm air dryer. It is simple to use and comes with a dedicated remote control.

What you should consider: It needs both a water and an electric supply to use all of its functions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top bidet toilet seat for the money

Brondell Swash Ecoseat

What you need to know: This budget-friendly option is a low-profile design and is easy to install.

What you’ll love: It is equipped with twin nozzles for front and rear washing and has an adjustable water pressure knob. This model is also powered by water pressure and requires no electricity.

What you should consider: This model will only fit on elongated toilets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Bio Bidet Bliss BB2000 Smart Seat

What you need to know: With a range of premium features, this smart toilet seat comes with an Amazon smart plug so it can be controlled by voice commands.

What you’ll love: This model also has a digital touchscreen with a night light and a wireless remote. Heated air, seat and water ensure comfort in all stages of its use.

What you should consider: Some users report that the nozzles lack pressure.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

