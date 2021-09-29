Best bamboo toilet paper

The manufacturing of wood-pulp toilet paper accounts for a whopping 15 percent of the world’s total deforestation, while the bamboo paper is almost completely renewable.

Which bamboo toilet paper is best?

If you’re looking for a sustainable alternative to traditional toilet paper, consider bamboo toilet paper. This material is naturally absorbent, soft, and eco-friendly without sacrificing durability. Most bamboo toilet paper products are also completely free of artificial dyes and harsh chemicals like chlorine.

TUSHY Premium Bamboo Toilet Paper is a particularly good choice because it’s eco-friendly and subscription-based, so you don’t even have to leave the house for new rolls.

What to know before you buy a bamboo toilet paper

How bamboo toilet paper is made

Bamboo-based toilet paper and wood-pulp toilet paper actually undergo a very similar manufacturing process. First, the bamboo is broken down and turned into its own version of a pulp. The pulp is then soaked and pressed into a flat shape before being dried and cut into the shape of toilet paper. Bamboo is naturally soft and durable, making it the perfect material for most kinds of paper, hygiene products, and even clothing.

Environmental benefits of using bamboo toilet paper

Bamboo toilet paper is thought to be the most environmentally friendly toilet paper on the market. This is primarily because it breaks down quickly, requires less water, and grows fast.

In fact, bamboo is in the Guiness Book of World Records for being the fastest-growing plant species in the world. The speedy growth means that bamboo paper products have a much smaller carbon footprint than traditional toilet paper. Some trees take over a century to reach maturity before being turned into paper, while a stalk of bamboo can grow up to 35 inches in a single day. Once cut down, the bamboo immediately starts regrowing, but trees need to be replanted every time.

Ply count and roll size

The ply count refers to the overall thickness of the toilet paper. Two-ply paper has been the standard for many years, but a three-ply roll will have particularly thick and absorbent toilet paper. A higher ply count typically means that you’ll need fewer sheets to get the job done.

You can also look for a three-ply toilet paper with a high sheet count to get the most bang for your buck. A toilet paper roll of 200 to 500 sheets is considered to be a large roll. For more information about ply count and roll size, check out the complete toilet paper buying guide from BestReviews.

Bamboo vs. recycled paper

Some eco-friendly toilet paper brands use recycled paper for their products. This may be better for the environment than traditional toilet paper, but it lacks the durability and natural softness that bamboo can provide.

What to look for in quality bamboo toilet paper

Subscription services

Subscription services are a great way to guarantee that you’ll never run out of toilet paper. With these services, you pay for a large quantity of toilet paper rolls to be shipped to your home every month. The monthly payments are usually cheaper per roll than buying toilet paper from a store.

Packaging

For an added environmental benefit, look for bamboo toilet paper rolls with plastic-free and compostable packaging.

Natural

Most brands of bamboo toilet paper are completely free of artificial dyes, harsh chemicals, and fragrances. This is another benefit to consider when comparing bamboo toilet paper with traditional toilet paper.

Texture

The texture of bamboo toilet paper can be added during the manufacturing process or afterwards. Quilting is a common texture used for added comfort, while some brands may emboss their logo on each sheet. Virgin bamboo is famous for its particularly soft texture.

How much you can expect to spend on a bamboo toilet paper

Most bamboo toilet paper is bought in bulk, typically amounting to less than $2 per roll. Subscription-based companies may offer additional savings for using their services.

Bamboo toilet paper FAQ

Is bamboo toilet paper safe for septic tanks?

A. Yes! Bamboo toilet paper quickly breaks down after use, typically faster than traditional toilet paper.

Can bamboo toilet paper irritate sensitive skin?

A. Bamboo toilet paper is actually better than traditional toilet paper because it lacks many of the synthetic chemicals and dyes that can irritate skin. Most bamboo products are also naturally hypoallergenic.

What are the best bamboo toilet papers to buy?

Top bamboo toilet paper

TUSHY Premium Bamboo Toilet Paper

What you need to know: This bamboo toilet paper is extra strong, soft and comes every month via TUSHY’s convenient subscription service.

What you’ll love: Unbleached and free of bisphenol A, this bamboo toilet paper also has a triple-ply count and 300 sheets per roll. The subscription service sends 36 rolls per month and uses no plastic in its packaging.

What you should consider: While only slightly costlier than traditional toilet paper when purchased in bulk, this toilet paper is still a bit pricier than competing brands.

Where to buy: Sold by TUSHY

Top bamboo toilet paper for money

Caboo Tree Free Bamboo Toilet Paper

What you need to know: This bamboo toilet paper offers durable, natural toilet paper at a great price.

What you’ll love: This bamboo toilet paper is completely biodegradable and dissolves fast in any kind of septic tank. The pulp has added sugar cane fibers for additional softness, and the product is certified to be 100% free of genetically modified ingredients.

What you should consider: Some users reported that the toilet paper breaks apart easily during use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Bamboo toilet paper worth checking out

Betterway Bamboo Toilet Paper

What you need to know: This popular toilet paper brand makes rolls that are almost twice as long as competing brands.

What you’ll love: A package of 12 Betterway bamboo toilet paper rolls contains the same amount of paper as 20 rolls of standard toilet paper. The company also purchases annual carbon offsets, so it is completely carbon neutral, and the toilet paper comes packaged in 100% compostable wrappers.

What you should consider: Many users report that this brand’s toilet paper isn’t as soft as what they’re accustomed to using.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

