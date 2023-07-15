Add modernity and style to your bathroom with a floating vanity

Floating vanities are a modern and stylish addition to the bathroom. The main advantage of a floating vanity is that it frees up floor space, making the room appear bigger. If you want to keep your small bathroom from feeling cramped or update your master bath in a modern style, explore this collection of trendy vanities.

Vanity sets vs. standalone vanities

Many floating vanities come with a sink integrated into the countertop, creating a clean, streamlined effect that is distinctly modern. Vanity sets come with a faucet, and in some cases, a bathroom mirror. Standalone vanities usually have predrilled holes for a faucet, which is not included. This setup is better if you want to customize your vanity by selecting the fixtures yourself.

Material matters

Most floating vanities have an engineered wood or metal base. Engineered wood is a sturdy material that typically has a moisture-resistant treatment, making it a logical choice for bathrooms. It’s also generally less expensive than genuine wood. Metal vanity bases are the strongest option and tend to have a more industrial look to them.

Porcelain, ceramic, marble and stone resin are popular for bathroom sinks. Porcelain and ceramic are similar materials made of kiln-dried clay. The difference between them is that porcelain is more durable, while ceramic is more affordable.

Marble is a high-end natural stone found in luxury bathrooms. Cultured marble — a mimic consisting of natural marble dust, resin and dyes — is tougher and significantly cheaper. Stone resin is similarly affordable, with the added benefit of being eco-friendly, since it’s made of recycled materials.

Installation considerations

Before selecting a floating vanity, measure the available space in your bathroom. Vanities measuring between 13 and 24 inches are suitable for smaller bathrooms and powder rooms. Wider vanities typically measure up to 60 inches and can accommodate more than one sink.

Some floating vanities come with a mounting bracket for easy installation, but many don’t. If the vanity you’re interested in doesn’t include a mounting bracket, you can purchase one separately. When installing the vanity (whether you do it yourself or hire someone to do it for you), keep in mind that a comfortable height is generally 25 to 30 inches above the floor.

Best floating vanity sets

Eclife 24-Inch Bathroom Vanity Sink Combo

This bathroom vanity set includes an elegant ceramic vessel sink with an engineered wood base, a shiny chrome faucet and a wall mirror. There are nine sink styles to choose from, with two drawers that open to reveal compartment storage for keeping your toiletries organized. The engineered wood base comes in dark gray or a rustic light brown.

Sold by Amazon

Uev Small Bathroom Vanity and Sink Set

This ultramodern vanity set is a real space-saver, measuring a mere 16 inches wide. It features a base made of real wood, a frosted black faucet and integrated ceramic sink. The cabinet opens via two soft-close doors. This vanity comes in five stylish color schemes.

Sold by Amazon

Eclife 16-Inch Bathroom Vanity Sink Combo

Another ultramodern pick with a small footprint, this understated set consists of a 16-inch-wide engineered wood base, an integrated stone resin sink and a metal faucet. A soft-close door opens up a small storage space beneath the sink. The unit comes in gray, navy blue and white.

Sold by Amazon

Best floating standalone vanities

AllModern Andover 24-Inch Wall-Mounted Bathroom Vanity

This vanity stands out for its versatile storage. It features a soft-close pull-out drawer and an open space below for storing towels or bathroom items you need quick access to. It’s crafted from manufactured wood with an integrated porcelain sink. It comes in brown with a rich wood grain, concrete gray and white. You can go with this small 24-inch model, or choose between 30-, 36-, 40- and 48-inch options for bathrooms with more space.

Sold by Wayfair

Mercury Row Altenburg 24.5-Inch Wall-Mounted Bathroom Vanity

This floating vanity features inset soft-close doors and an integrated sink in cultured marble for a streamlined aesthetic. It’s crafted from engineered wood with a beautiful wood grain in two shades of brown. This 24.5-inch model is perfect for small bathrooms, with 30.5- and 48.5-inch versions available as well.

Sold by Wayfair

Zipcode Design Albion 24.5-Inch Wall-Mounted Bathroom Vanity

This understated vanity is attractively minimalist. Made from engineered wood with an integrated cultured marble sink, its modest size is suitable for compact bathrooms. 30.5- and 48.5-inch models are also available. The vanity features two full-extension drawers and comes in dark green, dark blue, medium gray and light gray.

Sold by Wayfair

Modway Render 24-Inch Wall-Mount Bathroom Vanity

This mid-century modern vanity has eye-catching wood paneling. It’s built from engineered wood with an integrated ceramic sink basin and two full-extension drawers. You have plenty of options with this vanity — it comes with a single or double sink, 18-, 24-, 30- and 36-inch sizes and 13 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Mercury Row Akron 30-Inch Wall-Mounted Bathroom Vanity

This vanity has an engineered wood base, cultured marble countertop and polished chrome handles. The two doors have a soft-close design. The 30-inch model is great for medium-size bathrooms, and there are larger 36- and 48-inch versions, too. All models come in off-white, medium brown and dark brown.

Sold by Wayfair

Everly Quinn Draven 20.39-Inch Wall-Mounted Bathroom Vanity

This vanity is as chic as it is space-saving. It pairs especially well with glam decor, featuring solid and manufactured wood with an integrated porcelain sink. A pull with a polished gold finish opens the single soft-close drawer. The vanity comes in blue, gray, green and white in this 20.39-inch model or a larger 24-inch version.

Sold by Wayfair

Steelside Agostini 30-Inch Wall-Mounted Bathroom Vanity

With matte gray cabinet pulls and a wood grain that mimics the look of concrete, this gray vanity has a modern industrial look to it, though it also comes in brown and white. The integrated sink is made from resin, supported by a two-door cabinet in engineered wood. This 30-inch model suits medium-size bathrooms, with 24- and 36-inch models also available.

Sold by Wayfair

