With so many options it can be hard to choose the best vanity desk, check out these key features before deciding on a vanity desk.

Which vanity desks are best?

It is time to face the truth, sitting in your bathroom sink is not ideal for doing your makeup, and neither is standing in front of your bathroom counter. The lighting is off, and often the layout is not capable of effectively organizing your makeup.

If your bathroom does not serve as a good glam room, then consider getting a vanity desk. The Ciccarelli Solid Wood Vanity features a Hollywood makeup mirror with a sleek contemporary design that is glamorous and convenient.

What to know before you buy a makeup vanity desk

Design

Vanity desks come in many shapes and sizes, with unique features that regular desks do not have. These features include storage designed for beauty products with mirrors and lights so that you can apply your beauty products with ease. Many vanity desks will have smaller drawers with dividers that are perfect for storing makeup, and some may even have built-in jewelry organizers or hair dryer holders.

Location

Odds are you already have bedroom furniture, and if you want to place your vanity in your bedroom, you want to find a piece that not only coordinates but fits in the space. Always be sure to measure the space before beginning your search for a vanity desk. You don’t want to get attached to a particular piece only to realize it does not fit in the space.

Lighting

Lighting has a lot to do with the location of your vanity desk. Since natural lighting is the best lighting for applying makeup, place your vanity directly in front of a window to obtain the best lighting.

If placing your vanity desk in front of a window is not an option, choosing a makeup vanity with lights around the mirror is your best bet.

Now, not all vanity desks come with mirrors, let alone lighting. Luckily, you can purchase vanity mirrors with lights to then place on your vanity desk.

What to look for in a quality vanity desk

Storage

Vanity desks provide an excellent opportunity for more storage, helping to prevent clutter in your bathroom. More oversized vanity desks will, of course, have more storage, making it easy to separate makeup and hair products.

Decide on how you want to use your vanity desk. If you only need a place to sit and do your makeup, a smaller vanity desk with enough space to store your makeup is your best option. If you also want to do your hair at your vanity desk, choose a vanity desk that can accommodate those larger items.

Material

With any furniture purchase, the more you spend, the better the quality. Many vanity sets are made from manufactured wood, which is more affordable than solid wood but does not last as long. The tabletop experiences the most wear and tear, so you want to have a durable material that is easy to clean, such as a glass top.

Mirror and lights

Some makeup vanity desks will have an attached standing mirror with lights others may have no lights but instead have adjustable mirrors that allow you to check your angles.

You can also get a vanity desk with a flip-top mirror, which allows you to access your beauty products without having to put them away — giving you more storage and easy access to your products.

Some choose vanity desks without mirrors so that they can have better mirror options. Try finding a mirror with LED lights that have a CRI of 90 or above.

Vanity desk cost

For a basic vanity desk with minimal storage, you can expect to pay around $100-$300. For more premium materials with stools and lighted mirrors, you should budget for $500 or more.

Vanity Desk FAQ

How do you organize a vanity desk?

A. Depending on how many drawers you have, you can dedicate each drawer to specific beauty products, and with no big sink in the way, you can get extra storage containers to store your most used beauty items on top, like a makeup brush holder.

Can I use my vanity as a desk?

A. If you want your vanity desk to double as a writing desk, invest extra money in a larger vanity made from quality materials with extra storage. Another option is a vanity desk with a flip-top mirror.

What’s the best vanity desk to buy?

Top vanity desk

Ciccarelli Solid Wood Vanity with Mirror

What you need to know: For a simple setup made from solid wood material, this vanity set has a sleek design that includes all the essentials of a makeup vanity desk. It features a Hollywood-style mirror with two drawers for storage and beautifully designed solid wood legs that are durable.

What you’ll love: The LED bulbs are dimmable, with an outlet conveniently located on the side of the mirror.

What you should consider: The pictured stool is not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top vanity desk for the money

USIKEY Large Vanity Set

What you need to know: This vanity set has everything you need, including two drawers, shelves, a stool and a mirror with LED lighting — getting you the most for your money.

What you’ll love: The mirror is on a sliding rail in front of the shelves to hide products. It comes in three colors, and customers love that the stool is sturdy.

What you should consider: Some customers say that the lighting is not what they wished and that while the structure is durable, the quality is relatively cheap.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Freya Dressing Lighted Vanity with Mirror

What you need to know: For storing all your self-care products check out this large vanity desk that includes seven large drawers and a full-width mirror.

What you’ll love: The desk is made from manufactured wood, and the mirror has adjustable Hollywood-style bulbs with a dimmer.

What you should consider: The standing mirror is specially designed for this vanity, so you can’t replace it with a different mirror.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

