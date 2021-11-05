Best double sink vanity

A double sink vanity is a large and impressive item of bathroom furniture that provides ample storage space and allows for two people to get ready at the same time.

Which double sink vanities are best?

Whether you are planning on a full bathroom remodel or you just want to update your sink, a double vanity is an impressive item of furniture that can be the centerpiece of a bathroom. They are much larger than a standard vanity or a pedestal sink, and most usually have a spacious countertop with two basins and plenty of cabinet space underneath.

Apart from their overall size, there are several things to consider, such as the durability of the construction and materials and the type of basins and faucets that can be installed. The Ariel Bathroom Vanity 73″ is a high-quality example made from solid hardwood. It has a white quartz countertop with twin, under-mount rectangular basins.

What to know before you buy a double sink vanity

Size

You should start your search for a vanity by measuring your available space. Double sink vanities start at around 48 inches wide by 20 inches deep. However, many can be found which are much larger. Some have additional cabinets or freestanding drawers and can take up an entire wall. A vanity should be proportionate to the size of the room, though. Otherwise, it may look out of place or take over the room.

Style

Like most furniture, vanities can vary significantly in style and design. Some are simple and functional and are more suited to modern bathrooms. Others are ornate with handcrafted detailing and elegant hardware, which may be more suited to traditional or antique bathroom suites. Double sink vanities come in many forms, from antique, mid-century or farmhouse designs to modern, contemporary and minimalist. Additionally, the countertop, basins and faucets are often purchased separately and should complement the style of vanity.

Storage

Most double vanities have ample storage for essentials, such as toiletries, cleaning supplies, extra towels or robes. Some have large cabinets with solid doors, whereas others incorporate drawers, open shelves, cubbies or storage baskets. When choosing your vanity, make sure that it will have enough space to comfortably store everything you may need.

What to look for in a quality double sink vanity

Material and hardware

Any furniture intended for use in a bathroom should be moisture-resistant. Materials like MDF are quite cheap, but they can often fare badly in a bathroom, due to the moisture, and may quickly deteriorate and look tatty. Hardwood is often more durable, but it should always be painted or varnished in order to protect the wood. Modern building materials, such as acrylic, high gloss veneers, melamine, glass and aluminum, are water- and corrosion-resistant and suit many contemporary bathroom designs.

Basins and faucets

The style of the basins and faucets is another key consideration. Some basins are under-mounted and are best paired with a low-profile, deck-mount faucet. Vessel basins are installed on the countertop and are available in various shapes, colors and materials and require a high-reach faucet with a long spout.

Installation

If you are replacing a single sink with a double vanity, then bear in mind that the water supply and waste pipes will need extending to accommodate the extra sink. Some vanities have space at the back for making the plumbing connections, whereas for others, the pipework may need to be recessed into the wall. No matter what type of installation your particular model may need, be sure to contact a professional.

How much you can expect to spend on a double sink vanity

A small vanity with a countertop can be purchased for under $500. However, some models include the basins, pop-up wastes and all the necessary connections for installation. These can often cost anywhere between $1,000-$5,000.

Double sink vanity FAQ

Are double sink vanities worth the extra money?

A. A double sink vanity provides the space for two people to get ready in the morning, thus often saving time while also doubling the amount of storage space in a bathroom. Additionally, if you want to sell your home, then a well-designed bathroom with high-quality fixtures can make it more desirable and provide added value.

Are double sink vanities difficult to install?

A. This will depend on the style of the vanity as well as your existing pipework. Most vanities are floor standing and simply need to be positioned in place. Some vanities are wall-mounted and must be securely fastened to prevent damage or injury. If the supply pipes need recessing into the wall it may be better to consult with a professional.

What’s the best double sink vanity to buy?

Top double sink vanity

Ariel Bathroom Vanity 73″

What you need to know: Available in either black or grey, this vanity has two cabinets with soft closing doors and six spacious drawers.

What you’ll love: It is made from solid hardwood and has a high-quality, white quartz countertop with two rectangular, under-mount basins.

What you should consider: This vanity requires some minor assembly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and The Home Depot

Top double sink vanity for the money

Eclife 72” Bathroom Vanity Sink Combo

What you need to know: This budget-friendly vanity set is composed of two freestanding cabinets and two side cabinets with drawers.

What you’ll love: The set comes with two vessel sinks in a choice of colors and shapes. It also includes the facets and pop-up drains.

What you should consider: The cabinets are constructed from painted MDF.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kubebath Bliss Double Sink Floating Bathroom Vanity

What you need to know: This modern wall-mounted vanity is 60 inches wide and has a one-piece acrylic top with twin molded rectangular basins.

What you’ll love: The cabinet is made from marine ply with a high gloss waterproof veneer. It has two cabinets and two large drawers with European-style push-open hardware.

What you should consider: This vanity doesn’t include faucets or drains.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

