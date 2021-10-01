Best bathroom vanity with sink

Vanities are a great way to provide additional storage in a bathroom and are available in many traditional and contemporary designs.

Which bathroom vanity with sink is best?

If you want to upgrade the look of your bathroom or are planning a full remodel, why not consider a vanity unit instead of a pedestal sink? They are available in a range of traditional and contemporary designs and are a great way to provide additional storage without sacrificing too much room.

Depending on the look you want to achieve, there are many vanities to choose from with either single or double sinks. Some are compact for smaller rooms, whereas others are much larger with multiple drawers, shelves and cabinets. The Aria 60-inch Single Bathroom Vanity is a striking example that is handmade from solid wood. It features a large, white quartz countertop and several spacious drawers.

What to know before you buy a bathroom vanity with sink

Type

There are two main types of bathroom vanities; floating, which don’t have legs or a base and are mounted on the wall, or freestanding. Floating vanities give bathrooms a feeling of space; however, they are more complicated to install and may require additional strengthening to the wall. Freestanding vanities are positioned against the wall and require no fasteners.

Location

The desired location of the vanity will affect the design you choose. Washrooms or powder rooms are usually compact; therefore, a slimline vanity with a single sink will probably be the best choice. For master bathrooms, a larger vanity with twin sinks and multiple drawers and cabinets can form the center point of the room.

Countertop

Once you’ve decided on the size and style of the vanity, the next choice is the countertop. Solid wood, natural stone, marble and quartz are all popular choices that are moisture-resistant. Additionally, sinks may be inset or under-mounted to the countertop, or vessel sinks can be installed on the top.

What to look for in a quality bathroom vanity with sink

Storage

One of the primary reasons for choosing a vanity is the extra storage space they provide. Most have at least a cabinet or drawers, while larger designs often incorporate multiple drawers, open shelving or wicker baskets for storing towels, toilet paper, cleaning products and toiletries.

Material

The material of the vanity affects the durability and overall price. Moisture-resistant materials like solid wood and acrylic are ideal for bathrooms. Less durable materials like laminate and MDF are popular for their versatility and price but ultimately won’t last as long.

Faucet

Many vanities come as a complete kit that includes the sink, drain and faucet. If not, then make sure you purchase one with the right mounting configuration for the sink. Pillar faucets are a great match for vessel sinks and are mounted on the countertop either next to or behind the basin.

How much you can expect to spend on a bathroom vanity with sink

This depends on the design. A compact option with a single sink can be found for under $300, whereas a high-quality vanity with twin sinks and plenty of storage starts at around $800.

Bathroom vanity with sink FAQ

Is a bathroom vanity with sink difficult to install?

A. Freestanding vanities often require no assembly and are positioned against the wall. Floating vanities are more complicated and may require a professional installation. Additionally, the water supply and waste pipe may need altering for the new sink.

Can I use my existing faucet with a new vanity?

A. If the faucet has the same mounting configuration as your new sink, then yes, there is no reason why it cannot be used. Many vanities, however, include a modern faucet and matching pop-up drain.

Can I replace a single basin with a double vanity?

A. In most cases, this shouldn’t be a problem. Some minor adjustments to the waste pipe and supply lines may be all that is needed. Vanities usually have plenty of room behind to conceal the pipework and drainage.

What’s the best bathroom vanity with sink to buy?

Top bathroom vanity with sink

Aria 60-inch Single Bathroom Vanity

What you need to know: Ideal for master bathrooms, this large floor standing vanity has nine drawers and a double cabinet.

What you’ll love: It is handmade from solid wood and has a white quartz countertop and splashback with an under-mount sink.

What you should consider: This model isn’t available in other colors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bathroom vanity with sink for the money

Renovators Supply Corner Wall-Mount Vanity Sink

What you need to know: This space-saving vanity is designed to be wall-mounted in a corner. It has a single cabinet with a dark oak finish.

What you’ll love: The one-piece ceramic basin sits flush on top of the cabinet and includes a modern chrome faucet and a pop-up drain.

What you should consider: Its compact design leaves little room for storage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Blossom Sydney Bathroom Vanity with Mirror

What you need to know: This ultra-modern vanity is available in several configurations with either single or double inset or vessel sinks.

What you’ll love: It is made from solid wood with five layers of paint, making it moisture-resistant. It has elegant glass-paneled doors and comes with matching wood-paneled mirrors.

What you should consider: The sinks don’t include a faucet or drain.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

