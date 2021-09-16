For the cleanest, mold-free bathroom, use a shower squeegee on tiles, shower doors, mirrors and windows as needed to remove moisture after each and every shower.

Which shower squeegees are best?

The shower does a great job of getting you clean. However, most people forget that all that dirt and soap scum doesn’t just go down the drain, some of it lingers on the walls and doors of your shower. Because of this, you’ll want to clean those walls and doors after each shower with a squeegee.

The best shower squeegee should be comfortable to hold and offer a non-slip grip. It should also be ruggedly built and feature some method for storage. The HIWARE All-Purpose Shower Squeegee is a top model because it’s manufactured using stainless steel and provides a smooth, streak-free cleaning.

What to know before you buy a shower squeegee

Shower squeegee uses

A shower squeegee is an affordable cleaning tool that can be used to help rid your bathroom of excess moisture to reduce or prevent mold, mildew and water stains. The soft, versatile blade can also remove soap scum, and it can be used in other areas of your home such as the kitchen. Additionally, a shower squeegee can be used to quickly remove moisture that builds up on the inside of your car windows. For an in-depth look at other types of squeegees, visit the buying guide for window squeegees at BestReviews.

Pros and cons of using a shower squeegee

While there are other ways to clean your shower, none are as simple and effective as a shower squeegee. A shower squeegee quickly removes more water than a cloth or a towel and it can cut your after-shower cleaning time in half. When using a cloth or towel, eventually those items become saturated and instead of cleaning, they just smear soapy water around, making the situation worse. Also, a shower squeegee is a very low-maintenance item — you won’t need to put it in a washing machine between uses, just rinse and allow it to dry.

As far as the cons, they’re minor: you simply have to learn how to use a shower squeegee and incorporate a new cleaning method into your routine.

What to look for in a quality shower squeegee

Blade material

The best shower squeegee allows you to execute a smooth, streak-free and squeak-free wipe. The squeegee blade can be made out of rubber, which is more durable, but also stiffer, making it less effective on uneven surfaces such as tiles. Silicone blades are often preferred for shower squeegees because of their versatility.

Blade length

The blade length on a shower squeegee is typically 10 inches. You can get a longer blade, but you must first consider the space you’ll be cleaning, as a blade that’s too long can be difficult to maneuver in tight spaces.

Handle comfort

While a soft, comfortable handle with an ergonomic grip is important, don’t forget you’ll be using your shower squeegee when that handle is wet, so look for one with a non-slip grip as well. Some individuals like longer handles, while others find them uncomfortable. Make sure you choose a handle length that suits your personal comfort needs.

Hanging method

You want your shower squeegee to be within easy reach so you can do a quick cleaning before leaving the bathroom. A built-in hook so the squeegee can hang on your shower caddy is a great option. Additionally, you could have a separate hook that lets you hang your squeegee over your shower door. However, the most common option is a suction cup hanger. While these may seem like the ultimate in convenience, many don’t stick very well and eventually all will fail. A metal squeegee that drops from several feet could do damage to your tub and/or tiles, so make sure you have a dependable hanging method.

How much you can expect to spend on a shower squeegee

A shower squeegee can cost anywhere from $6-$20. At the lower end of the price spectrum are disposable squeegees, while the higher end tends to be populated by models that accept a replaceable blade. Replacement blades cost roughly $2.50.

Shower squeegee FAQ

How do you use a shower squeegee?

A. The natural instinct is to move the squeegee up and down or side to side. This can be effective for a novice. However, professionals use a fan-like pattern that goes up, over and down in one continuous motion so you can clean an entire shower door or mirror without ever lifting your squeegee off the surface.

Can I replace the blade on my shower squeegee?

A. It depends on the shower squeegee. Some models have a blade that can be removed and replaced. For others, the whole squeegee is disposable and must be replaced. If you’d like to simply replace the blade instead of the whole unit, you’ll spend a little more for a durable handle, but replacement blades are only a fraction of the cost of an entire squeegee.

How do you clean a shower squeegee?

A. A shower squeegee is an easy tool to clean: simply run it under fresh, clean water to rinse it off, shake off any excess water and let it air dry.

What’s the best shower squeegee to buy?

Top shower squeegee

HIWARE All-Purpose Shower Squeegee

What you need to know: This is a durable squeegee that has a long blade and a long handle for a better grip.

What you’ll love: Manufactured using a rust-resistant, high-quality stainless steel handle and a rubber blade, this squeegee works on tiles, glass, mirrors, sinks and more. The material provides a smooth, streak-free wipe, and the blade is available in 10-inch, 12-inch and 14-inch sizes.

What you should consider: Some individuals felt the handle was a little too long and thin to provide maximum comfort while squeegeeing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top shower squeegee for the money

OXO Good Grips All-Purpose Squeegee

What you need to know: If you’re looking for an affordable all-purpose squeegee, this model is a solid choice from a company that specializes in kitchen utensils and housewares.

What you’ll love: The chunky handle on this squeegee features a non-slip texture which offers the user a solid grip. The unit has a slim profile so it doesn’t take up much space, and the durable, flexible blade provides fast, streak-free drying.

What you should consider: The suction cup that’s used to fasten the squeegee to your shower wall can lose its grip and pop off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

MR.SIGA Multi-Purpose Silicone Squeegee

What you need to know: For the person looking for a versatile squeegee that can be used in the bathroom as well as the kitchen and your vehicle.

What you’ll love: The ergonomic design of the handle makes this shower squeegee easy to use and helps reduce fatigue. It features a 10-inch silicone blade that’s more durable than rubber and provides streak-free cleaning results.

What you should consider: As with the other models, the suction cup that you use to hang the squeegee in your shower isn’t always reliable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

