Best shower faucet

Which shower faucet is best?

Shower faucets might seem simple when it comes to the features and appearance, but you need to consider the materials, design, fixture elements, installation process and pricing.

A quality shower faucet should meet your needs and fit your space. Moen Brantford Posi-Temp Pressure Balancing Tub and Shower Trim Kit maintains water pressure when using other household water sources.

What to know before you buy a shower faucet

Materials

Some of the most popular materials for shower faucets include plastic, iron, zinc or zinc alloy, stainless steel and brass.

Design

Shower faucets come in a wide range of designs, from contemporary to classic. Think about the other fixtures and décor of your bathroom and select a faucet that coordinates with your overall look.

Finish

The finish on a shower faucet contributes to its durability and aesthetic. There are three main finishes used for shower faucets and other fixtures: nickel, bronze and chrome. Some manufacturers provide shower faucets in more than one finish, so you can select the finish that suits your budget and bathroom décor.

Nickel is more pricey than other finishes, but it’s also one of the most long-lasting and durable fixture options. Bronze is durable and easy to maintain, but it’s also more expensive than chrome. Chrome is easy to clean, durable and less expensive than other finishes.

Installation

It’s usually pretty straightforward to install a shower faucet, as long as the shower faucet fits your current pipe. Some shower faucets thread onto the pipe, while other faucets slip on and install with a screwdriver or an Allen wrench. Valves and pipes are typically either 1/2 inch or 3/4 inch.

You may need to hire a professional plumber or do some extra work yourself if your shower faucet doesn’t fit your existing setup. Check any documents included for installation directions, which usually include a list of tools and materials you need to install the shower faucet.

What to look for in a quality shower faucet

Components

Look for a shower faucet that comes with a diverter, which enables you to redirect the water flow from the spout to the showerhead with a switch or knob. The diverter should be fairly simple to use and stay in whichever position you set it. The spout of the faucet is the main body and can range in length from 4-7 inches.

Extras

Some shower faucets come by themselves, but many come in sets with extras like decorative trim, a showerhead and a handle. Sets are an excellent option if you’re doing a full bathroom makeover.

Brand

Buying a brand name faucet has a number of benefits, including improved customer support and service. You can also find parts more easily with a well-known brand name if you need them. Well-known brands typically provide products in collections, so you can choose additional fixtures and accessories with the same finish or design for a cohesive look.

How much you can expect to spend on a shower faucet

Shower faucets range in price from about $2-$100 or more. Budget-friendly shower faucets go for $2-$20 while midrange shower faucets range from $25-$50 and high-end shower faucet sets cost $100 or more.

Shower faucet FAQ

What’s the difference between a showerhead and a shower faucet?

A. A showerhead is typically used to develop a rain effect that you shower under, while a shower faucet is usually used to fill the bathtub. Some bathtubs only provide a shower faucet or a showerhead, while other bathtubs incorporate both a shower faucet and a showerhead, along with a diverter for switching between the two. The diverter is typically located in the shower faucet. Some showers have versatile handheld showerheads.

What are valves?

A. Valves are the shower parts that are located in the wall. Valves are not visible, but they’re important for the performance of your shower and keeping your shower durable and long-lasting. There are multiple kinds of valves, including valves that maintain or regulate a consistent shower temperature or pressure.

What’s the best shower faucet to buy?

Top shower faucet

Moen Brantford Posi-Temp Pressure Balancing Tub and Shower Trim Kit

What you need to know: This well-designed, best-in-class tub and shower faucet set comes with more than just a shower faucet.

What you’ll love: This faucet set features a faucet and a showerhead with the ability to swivel and can upgrade any bathroom with its craftsmanship and quality. This faucet set will make older bathrooms feel fresh again.

What you should consider: This shower faucet set is meant to fit Moen valves and doesn’t fit valves from all manufacturers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top shower faucet for the money

Delta Faucet Classic MonitorR 13 Series Tub and Shower Trim

What you need to know: This budget-friendly shower faucet set works well for small spaces, is easy to install and comes at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: This affordable shower faucet set is a fan favorite. It looks polished, particularly for the price point, and many customers say it’s very simple to install.

What you should consider: Some customers report leakage with this shower faucet set.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kingston Brass Victorian Deck Tub Mount and Shower Faucet

What you need to know: This stylish shower faucet from the Kingston brand will add plenty of elegance to your shower.

What you’ll love: This well-designed shower faucet is composed of solid brass, which gives your washroom a rustic look. A stylish mix of ease and elegance, the dual cross handles work efficiently and are available in a wide range of styles.

What you should consider: The installation process for this shower faucet can be very difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

