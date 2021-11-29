Best shower curtain liner

If you plan on using your liner without a shower curtain, it is best to go for a frosted or opaque option to provide a sense of privacy.

Which shower curtain liners are best?

Slipping and falling in the bathroom is one of the most common causes of injury in the home. Along with a bathroom mat, shower curtain liners can go a long way towards reducing the chances of this happening to anyone in your house. That is because they help keep water inside the shower where it belongs. At the same time, they can also prolong the life of your decorative shower curtain.

At first glance, it may seem like there is little differentiation between shower curtain liners, but there are several things to consider before purchasing one. They vary in their durability and size, and they are also made from several different materials. PEVA models like the LiBa 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner are one of the best choices because they don’t contain a lot of VOCs and are odor-free.

What to know before you buy a shower curtain liner

Why use a shower curtain liner?

Some people may consider shower curtain liners to be unnecessary and even a frivolous purchase. However, there are a couple of reasons why a shower curtain liner is quite practical. First and foremost, they protect and prolong the life of your shower curtain. This is especially important if you have a decorative fabric shower curtain, as these aren’t waterproof. Since liners are more affordable than shower curtains, replacing them is cheaper when they look old and dingy than replacing the actual curtain. Also, shower curtain liners act as an additional barrier to keep water from splashing out onto the bathroom floor when you shower.

Size

Just like tubs and showers are different sizes, so too are the liners. It is important to measure both the length of your shower and the height of the shower rod where you’ll be hanging the liner. Standard shower curtain liners measure 70 by 72 inches or 72 by 72 inches. If your shower rod is mounted higher than typical installations, you’ll want to opt for a liner that measures 84 inches long. Those with freestanding tubs who need a curtain that wraps all the way around every side should look for an extra-wide shower curtain liner that is 144 inches wide. There are also smaller options for shower stalls.

Material

Shower curtain liners are available in several different types of material, with the most common being ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyethylene vinyl acetate, polyester and PVC. PVC is generally the most affordable; however, many people find the pungent odor they emit to be unpleasant. Ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyethylene vinyl acetate and polyester don’t have that strong odor because they don’t contain chlorine and have significantly fewer VOCs, making them a better choice for most people.

What to look for in a quality shower curtain liner

Magnets

Shower curtain liners tend to billow out because of the draft created by the flowing water. This is not only annoying for the person showering, but it also increases the chances of water splashing out onto the floor. To mitigate this, some manufacturers incorporate magnets into the bottom edge to hold the liner in place while you shower.

Weights

In place of magnets, some shower curtain liners have small metal weights. These serve the same purpose and are generally just as effective.

Grommets

Metal grommets on shower curtain liners help prolong their lifespan by reducing the chances of them tearing at the weight-bearing points. If you choose to purchase one without metal grommets, whether for aesthetic or cost reasons, make sure the hanging holes have some other type of reinforcement. This may be additional fabric or extra stitching.

Color

Shower curtain liners may not come in as many decorative options as shower curtains, but that doesn’t mean you have to be stuck with a basic clear or opaque white liner. They also come in various other colors and even some textures so that you can coordinate them with the rest of your bathroom decor.

Machine washable

Shower curtain liners are prone to building up with soap scum and mildew if not cleaned regularly. Unfortunately, many people fail to do this because manually scrubbing a shower curtain liner is a hassle. You can avoid having to deal with this by purchasing a liner that is machine washable.

How much can you expect to spend on a shower curtain liner

Most shower curtain liners cost between $5-$30.

Shower curtain liner FAQ

Can I use a shower curtain liner by itself?

A. Though less decorative than shower curtains, liners can be used by themselves if you don’t mind the aesthetics.

Do shower curtain liners come with hooks to hang them?

A. Shower curtain liners don’t usually come with hanging hooks. It should be noted that most shower curtains don’t either, so make sure you plan ahead and also buy the hooks or snap rings when buying your curtain and liner.

What are the best shower curtain liners to buy?

Top shower curtain liner

LiBa PEVA 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner

What you need to know: This high-quality shower curtain is made from an odor-free PEVA material and features three magnets to keep it in place.

What you’ll love: Its header is reinforced and has rust-resistant metal grommets, so you don’t have to worry about it tearing free or unsightly corrosion.

What you should consider: It tends to mold at the bottom hem over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top shower curtain liner for the money

Downluxe Clear Shower Curtain Liner

What you need to know: Coming in at an affordable price, this shower curtain looks nice and has a magnet-hemmed bottom.

What you’ll love: It comes in several colors, including a vibrant frosted blue, and two thicknesses.

What you should consider: The material feels a bit flimsy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Alyvia Spring Shower Curtain Liner

What you need to know: This hotel-strength liner can stand up to plenty of wear and tear and looks attractive enough to use on its own.

What you’ll love: Its polyester construction has a nice fabric-like feel to it and is completely odorless. It is machine washable too, for easy care.

What you should consider: It has a tendency to billow in the breeze.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

