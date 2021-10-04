Best shower cap

Any non-disposable shower cap needs to be washed occasionally. Even if it’s waterproof and mold- and mildew-resistant, it can still develop a layer of grime, so give it a good soak and scrub here and there before hanging it up to air-dry.

Which shower cap is best?

Many times, you may find yourself needing to clean your body without wanting to get your hair wet, whether you’re wanting to preserve the styling of your hair or just prevent any moisture from getting to it.

One of the best options for a shower cap is the Simply Elegant Adjustable Large Shower Cap. This shower cap fits most any size of head or hairstyle thanks to its drawstring adjustability. It’s also mildew-resistant, waterproof and eco-friendly.

What to know before you buy a shower cap

Your hair

The most important aspect to consider when shopping for a shower cap is of course what you’re wanting to protect. You’ll want a cap that not only fully covers your hair, but is tight enough that your hair won’t slip out (especially if you have thin hair).

Your needs

You probably don’t need to use the same shower cap for every water-based cleaning situation. For example, if you’re only wanting to enjoy a hot and soapy bubble bath, you can get away with using a cheap, even disposable cap. Active showering will necessitate a more tightly sealed, more robust shower cap, though, and that will cost you a touch more.

What to look for in a quality shower cap

Size

You might think that most shower caps are one-size-fits-all, but there are actually different sizes available to choose from. There are very small shower caps meant for children to use, extra large caps to contain larger amounts of hair and medium shower caps in both one-size-fits-most or adjustable versions. All you need to ensure is that it’s comfortable and covers everything you need to cover.

Fit

That comfort all comes down to how well the shower cap fits. Besides the general size of the shower cap, the fit is most affected by how the cap secures itself to the head. If it uses elastic to secure itself and it’s tight enough to be noticeable — or worse, leave a mark — then you should consider investing in a larger or adjustable-fit shower cap.

Waterproofing

Most shower caps are indeed made of waterproof materials, but it’s very important that you pay attention to the word “most.” Some shower caps use materials that can allow a certain amount of water to worm its way through, which entirely defeats the purpose of wearing the cap in the first place.

Mold and mildew resistance

Another feature of a good shower cap is its resistance to molds and mildew. If you plan on using disposable shower caps, you don’t have to worry about this, but if you want a reusable cap to last, make sure it features this ability.

How much you can expect to spend on a shower cap

The price of a good shower cap can vary depending on anything from its quality of construction to how many might come in a pack, or even the designs and patterns that might be printed on it. Generally speaking, you can get a good shower cap for around $10. You could spend up to $25 on the most durable and fashionable options, or as little as $5 for a simple cap or a pack of cheap disposable caps.

Shower cap FAQ

Can you wear a shower cap to sleep at night?

A. As the waterproof material isn’t breathable, it is strongly recommended that you do not wear it while you sleep. No matter how well the shower cap fits, some of your hair is still going to get mildly damp at the very least, and it won’t dry properly if the shower cap stays on. The friction of your hair against the cap can also cause your cap to rip or break.

Exactly how often should you wash your hair?

A. That depends on a multitude of factors, including what type of hair you have and what you do during the day. Coarse and curly hair tends to need washing less frequently than finer hair, for example, while those who are very active (read: sweat a lot) or spend a lot of time outdoors will probably need to wash daily or every other day at the very least.

What’s the best shower cap to buy?

Top shower cap

Simply Elegant Adjustable Large Shower Cap

What you need to know: This adjustable and comfortable shower cap won’t pinch your scalp.

What you’ll love: It’s waterproof and mildew-resistant and includes a drawstring for adjustability.

What you should consider: This is quite an expensive option compared to other shower caps.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top shower cap for the money

Betty Dain Fashionista Collection Mold-Resistant Lined Shower Cap

What you need to know: This larger shower cap can accommodate bigger hairstyles.

What you’ll love: Four different designs let you match your tastes, and the material is mold-resistant and waterproof.

What you should consider: The size can actually be too large for certain people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Worth checking out

Donna Premium Collection Super Jumbo Shower Cap

What you need to know: This is another excellent larger option for larger heads and hairstyles.

What you’ll love: An elastic band secures this cap to your head without the risk of flattening your hair.

What you should consider: This shower cap can very easily be too large for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

