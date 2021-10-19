Best shower brush

Shower brushes help you access difficult-to-reach body areas, so you can evenly exfoliate your skin.

Which shower brush is best?

Exfoliation is an important part of your skin care routine, and you need to exfoliate your whole body in addition to your face. Whole-body exfoliation is the best way to improve the overall health, texture and appearance of your skin, and shower brushes can help get the job done. Shower brushes help you access difficult-to-reach body areas, so you can evenly exfoliate your skin. The Vive Shower Brush has front and back bristles, each side with a different firmness, and the handle is quite long, making this brush a top pick.

What to know before you buy a shower brush

Manual vs. electric brush

Think about whether you want a manual or electric shower brush. Manual shower brushes are fairly lightweight and simple to use, while electric shower brushes do all of the work for you.

Handle

A long-handled shower brush can help you reach areas such as the center of your back, while handheld shower brushes come with straps and knobs for a more comfortable and secure grip.

Bristle type

Natural bristles tend to work best for most skin types, while synthetic bristles are more affordable, but can irritate the skin.

What to look for in a quality shower brush

Dual heads

Shower brushes with dual heads provide extra versatility. Some brushes with dual heads have soft bristles on one side and firmer bristles on the other side, but you can also find brushes with a combination of bristles and massage nibs.

Soap dispenser

Some handheld and electric shower brushes feature built-in soap dispensers that feed liquid soap into the brush head with the push of a button.

Loop

Many shower brushes come with a sturdy hanging loop to allow you to hang them in your shower or on available hooks or pegs in your bathroom.

How much you can expect to spend on a shower brush

You can find basic, natural and synthetic handheld shower brushes as well as synthetic shower brushes with long plastic handles for about $5-$10. Midrange shower brushes go for $10-$20, and high-end natural bristle shower brushes and electric shower brushes cost about $20-$45.

Shower brush FAQ

Can you use a regular shower brush for dry brushing?

A. Yes. Many regular shower brushes double as a dry brush. But you should make sure that your shower brush is entirely dry before you begin using it as a dry brush. It’s also best to select a handheld shower brush with natural, medium bristles to use as a dry brush.

How should you clean your shower brush head?

A. You should clean your shower brush at least once per week to help remove any bacteria, dirt or dead skin cells. Simply place some water into a bowl that’s big enough to accommodate your shower brush head, then add three drops of a mild disinfectant like tea tree oil.

Place the shower brush head side down into the solution without submerging any of the wooden parts of the brush. Swirl the brush head around to loosen any dirt and debris, then leave the brush head to soak for about five minutes. You can then rinse the brush head well, shake it to get rid of any additional moisture, wipe it and hang up your brush to dry.

You can also fill a bowl of hot water, then add 1/2 cup of baking soda and 1/2 cup of white vinegar. Soak the shower brush for about 15 minutes, then swirl the brush to dislodge dirt and debris. Thoroughly rinse the brush and hang it up to dry.

Are shower brushes better than loofahs?

A. Shower brushes are definitely better than loofahs from a hygienic standpoint. Loofahs are great for exfoliation because of their highly texture and porous surface, but they can also trap dirt and dead skin cells, and become a breeding ground for bacteria and mold.

Loofahs are fairly difficult to properly clean, so you are exposing your skin to mold and bacteria every time you exfoliate with a loofah, which leads to infections and acne outbreaks. With shower brushes, you can clean them fairly easily, which makes them more hygienic and safe than loofahs.

What’s the best shower brush to buy?

Top shower brush

Vive Shower Brush – Dry Skin Body Exfoliator

What you need to know: This popular and high-quality shower brush from Vive provides two different levels of firmness for both cleaning and exfoliating.

What you’ll love: Considered the best of the best, this well-made Vive shower brush comes with two kinds of soft yet sturdy bristles, natural fibers and a long handle that helps you reach the center of your back.

What you should consider: The bristles of this shower brush might be a little softer than you need.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top shower brush for the money

Greenrain Body Brush

What you need to know: This budget-friendly body brush from Greenrain features an ergonomic design that makes it easier to clean hard-to-reach areas such as your upper back.

What you’ll love: This affordable shower brush has a handle with a frosted finish and a contoured grip for a no-slip design, a hygienic design that is easy to keep clean and nylon bristles that offer gentle exfoliation.

What you should consider: Some customers thought the head of this shower brush was a little too small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

C.S.M. Body Brush

What you need to know: This multi-textured shower brush from C.S.M. is more than 4inches wide for the best balance of control and coverage.

What you’ll love: Perfect for both wet and dry brushing, this shower brush comes with a palm-sized design that makes it simple to manipulate and a combination of both soft massage nodules and all-natural bristles.

What you should consider: Some customers reported that the natural bristles on this shower brush were fairly coarse.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.