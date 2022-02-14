Best octopus shower curtain

To remove grime or mildew from plastic shower curtains, use a cleaning spray or soak it in a vinegar solution.

Which octopus shower curtain is best?

For shoppers looking to spice up the design in their bathroom, buying a decorative shower curtain can be an easy way to do so. For those looking for something more aquatic, a shower curtain with an octopus on it could be the right choice. However, choosing the right octopus shower curtain for your bathroom can be a tough decision. Knowing the many different styles, materials and design patterns can help make the decision easier.

Thomas Paul Octopus Shower Curtain is a simple black and white illustrated octopus, which has an understated but effective look.

What to know before you buy an octopus shower curtain

Color of curtain

The first major decision to make is what color shower curtain to buy. While the actual octopus will take up a large portion of the curtain, the backdrop color is equally as important, with the choice relying heavily on your personal color scheme in your bathroom and what matches with it. Many shower curtains are a shade of white, but there are plenty offered in different colors if you’re looking for something more adventurous.

Curtain dimensions

The next choice to be made is regarding the actual size and dimensions of the shower curtain. Measure the height and width of the opening in your shower and choose the closest size to what will fit. However, this may limit your design options if you have a shower with unique height or width.

Materials used

Shower curtains are largely made of waterproof plastic or hybrid cloth. These materials stand up well to extended exposure to moisture and can be cleaned easily if it begins to accumulate grime or mold. Some shower curtains are made of other waterproof materials. However, fully fabric curtains are water-resistant, not waterproof, though the look and feel of fabric curtains may be more attractive.

What to look for in a quality octopus shower curtain

Design of octopus

While many shower curtains come with a more basic octopus design, others come with intricately detailed designs that show off a more artistic octopus. Still other shower curtains imitate classic styles of art in their octopus renditions. These options may be slightly more expensive.

Rustproof metal rings

The rings that hold a shower curtain onto a rod are oftentimes made out of plastic or cheap metal that’s susceptible to damage or possible rusting. Look out for shower curtains that sell rustproof metal rings to have the most secure and clean option moving forward.

High-quality resolution of printed image

A very difficult task is properly differentiating between a high-resolution shower curtain image and a low-quality one using the photos provided online. Many cheaper shower curtains use lower-resolution images that don’t look as good up close.

How much you can expect to spend on an octopus shower curtain

Octopus shower curtains aren’t particularly expensive, with most options costing from $10-$50. Certain shower curtains cost more if the curtain has a unique design created by an artist.

Octopus shower curtain FAQ

Should I buy a curtain with the exact same dimensions as my shower?

A. If there’s a choice between a slightly smaller or slightly larger curtain, err on the side of larger, knowing you can always cut or alter the curtain afterwards.

How can I prevent the shower curtain from billowing?

A. Many shower curtains come with small weights at the bottom to prevent billowing. You can also attach weights or magnets yourself if the curtain doesn’t come with them.

What’s the best octopus shower curtain to buy?

Top octopus shower curtain

Thomas Paul Octopus Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This is a unique octopus shower curtain with a special design from Thomas Paul.

What you’ll love: This octopus shower curtain is made of 100% cotton which has a lighter, cleaner texture to it. The printed design is sturdy enough to wash and will hold up over time.

What you should consider: The cotton isn’t as water-resistant as polyester or plastic. The shower curtain is much more expensive than other options due to the designer octopus style.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top octopus shower curtain for the money

DESIHOM Kraken Shower Curtain Japanese Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This octopus shower curtain has a Japanese design at a more affordable price.

What you’ll love: The shower curtain design is styled similarly to the famous Japanese painting, “The Wave.” It’s made of waterproof polyester and can be washed by hand or in the washing machine.

What you should consider: The colors on the exterior may begin to fade over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Alishomtll Octopus Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This bright, bold octopus shower curtain is made of a durable, waterproof polyester.

What you’ll love: The shower curtain is machine-washable and uses digital printing to ensure high-quality resolution. The curtain comes with 12 shower hooks for installation.

What you should consider: The shower hooks are made of plastic and could break more easily than ones made of metal.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

HNB Octopus Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This colorful octopus shower curtain is designed with pleasant tones of blue and turquoise.

What you’ll love: The shower curtain is completely waterproof, comes with plastic hooks and is equipped with anti-rust shower rings. The curtain is machine-washable for easy cleaning.

What you should consider: This curtain only comes in one size and may not fit your tub or shower perfectly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

