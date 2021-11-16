Best mermaid shower curtain

In ancient folklore, mermaids were often seen as portents of doom to sailors. Now they are viewed as romantic and beautiful creatures of the sea.

Which mermaid shower curtains are best?

If you love mermaids, what better way to celebrate that than with a mermaid shower curtain? It goes in the most nautically-appropriate room in your home and might even make you feel like a mermaid yourself when you take a shower. Consider leaning into the mermaid theme and adding complementary details, or let the curtain be the space’s focal point, like with the Ambesonne Underwater Shower Curtain.

What to know before you buy a mermaid shower curtain

Bathroom Decor

It’s not a requirement, but it can be nice to consider the overall style of your bathroom when deciding on a new shower curtain. If you want a mermaid shower curtain, there are lots of ways you can change up your bathroom to suit the theme. You could go with nautical vibes by hanging nautical-themed art or arranging seashells. Another option would be the colors. Mermaid colors are usually shades of blue and teal with some pearlescent shades as accents. Consider getting towels and a bathmat in mermaid colors.

Shower Size

Not all showers are the same size. Measure yours to make sure you know the height and width before you look at any new curtains. You especially want to know the difference between the shower rail and the floor. The curtain doesn’t need to go all the way to the floor, but it definitely needs to cover the top of the tub to avoid stray water droplets leaking out when you take a shower.

Liner

Always have backup liners ready to go. You never know when you might need to replace your shower liner, assuming it’s none washable. You need a shower liner because most shower curtains are not waterproof. They’re mostly intended for privacy and decoration. A liner will ensure that most of the water stays in the shower with you. You also want to stretch the liner and curtain back out after you leave the shower so they can dry properly. Otherwise, you run the risk of mildew or mold.

What to look for in a quality mermaid shower curtain

Design

Shower curtains come with all kinds of designs and beautiful, gorgeous art. It can be a wonderful treat to have a shower curtain that is essentially its own work of art on display in your bathroom. Pick something that suits your personality. Do you like classic mermaid art, something silly, or maybe something more abstracted? There are lots of options to help make your house feel like your home.

Curtain Size

If you measured your shower properly, you should have a good idea of what size curtain you need. Shower curtains usually come in different sizes, but they don’t tend to come in standard sizes. You can have a curtain that’s a little too wide or a little too long, but you definitely don’t want one that’s too short or doesn’t cover the whole width of the shower area. Especially if you need the curtain for privacy, you will not have enough if the curtain does not fit!

Rings

Shower curtains always have rings to make them easy to slide back and forth on the shower rod. However, not all rings are created equal. Some are going to be more challenging to move. If you like the curtain’s overall look, this may not matter too much, but if you find yourself always tugging at your curtain when you get in and out of the shower, this could be an essential thing to consider. Either look at curtains with rings that are easy to move or replace better rings later. It will completely change your shower curtain game.

How much you can expect to spend on a mermaid shower curtain

A mermaid shower curtain can cost from $15-$33, depending on the size and design.

Mermaid shower curtain FAQ

Should my mermaid shower curtain touch the floor?

A. This is a personal preference. However, having your shower curtain slightly raised keeps it away from feet that could cause tripping and allows trapped water to drip off, lowering the amount of bacteria that can gather.

Do my towels need to match my shower curtain?

A. They don’t have to. It’s entirely up to you. Towels in matching or complementary colors to your shower curtain can tie the room together, but it’s not a requirement if that is not something you’re concerned about.

What’s the best mermaid shower curtain to buy?

Top mermaid shower curtain

Ambesonne Underwater Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This whimsical Mercat in black and white would look fantastic in any space.

What you’ll love: Cat lovers, in particular, will adore this woodcut-style Mercat casually swimming along. This curtain comes with metal hooks, which should be relatively easy to slide up and down your curtain rod or swap out for something better.

What you should consider: It probably won’t appeal to people who prefer more classic mermaid designs and motifs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mermaid shower curtain for the money

Allenjoy 72″x72″ Mermaid Scales Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This washable, glitter-free curtain is delightful and pretty.

What you’ll love: Featuring an all-over scale pattern composed of shades of blue, purple and pink, this shower curtain is definitely mermaid-inspired but focuses on a more abstracted representation of mermaids.

What you should consider: The metal grommets might be annoying to use on a curtain rod but could be paired with different rings if needed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

CTIGERS Beautiful Mermaid Art Shower Curtain

What you need to know: With a classic and moody image of a mermaid staring out to sea, this curtain would make a great art piece!

What you’ll love: For those who are especially in love with mermaid mythology, this beautiful curtain will be a delight. It’s less playful than other options, but the image is aesthetically enjoyable and thoughtfully rendered.

What you should consider: It comes with plastic rings that you may need to swap out for metal ones.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Eve Jones writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.