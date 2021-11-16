Best cool shower curtain

If the shower curtain you have now is the perfect size, take it down and measure it to get a better idea of the dimensions you’re looking for.

Which cool shower curtain is best?

Decorating a bathroom can be difficult. You can’t dress up or dress down the fixtures you already have, you don’t want to crowd the sink area with trinkets, and a fresh coat of paint is a lot of work. If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to make an update, replace your nondescript shower curtain with a cool new one.

Cool shower curtains transform the look of your bathroom in just a few minutes. Our top pick, the Lush Decor Darla Shower Curtain, has a cool design that feels both vintage and modern.

What to know before you buy a cool shower curtain

Plastic vs. fabric

Some people are perfectly happy to use a basic plastic shower liner as their shower curtain and be done with it. Plastic is simple and waterproof, but it can look cheap if you’re going for a high-end look, and it doesn’t provide any privacy. Nevertheless, some buyers prefer having just one piece they can wash or replace without fuss.

Fabric shower curtains can be basic or fancy. While polyester is the most traditional fabric because of its water resistance, you’ll find curtains made of cotton, hemp, linen and more. Most need to be paired with a plastic shower liner. Many fabric curtains are machine washable, but some pricier models may be dry-clean only.

Length and width

Your shower curtain should be long enough that it covers your entire shower area but not long enough that it hits the floor. You want at least 2 inches at the bottom to allow for air to circulate.

Your shower curtain should be wide enough that it covers your entire shower area but not wide enough that there are extra folds that could invite mildew. A curtain that’s too wide will be awkward to move and could potentially pull your rod off the wall if it’s not attached securely.

Hanging method

If you’re upgrading your shower curtain, it may be time to upgrade your shower hardware. If your current hooks are old and rusty, toss them and buy new ones. Metal hooks are stronger than plastic hooks and are always the better choice. As an alternative, some shower curtains have reinforced grommets that go directly on the rod.

The size of your hooks add an inch or two to the overall length of your shower curtain. Likewise, hanging your curtain directly from the rod will subtract an inch or two.

What to look for in a quality cool shower curtain

Color and design

Color and design are the biggest considerations when shopping for a cool shower curtain. Perhaps you prefer a solid color. While white, gray and off-white are traditional, they aren’t very exciting and can be difficult to clean. Go for a unique hue, like a bright blue, deep green or muted orange. A new set of towels in the same color will tie everything together.

If you prefer a design, you could go with a nature photograph, a funny saying or an officially licensed image from your favorite movie or TV show.

Texture

A fabric curtain without texture just looks like a boring old piece of fabric. Keep in mind that the more intricate the texture, the more likely your curtain will require special cleaning. Some users prefer a curtain that feels soft to the touch while others don’t care. Test a few different models in-store or read user reviews online to find the perfect match for your tastes.

Ease of cleaning

Mold and mildew can build up quickly in a shower curtain or plastic liner. Buying a machine-washable shower curtain makes your life a lot easier. If you’re especially attached to a dry-clean-only model, just be ready for the extra cost and hassle.

What makes the cleaning process especially cumbersome is having to take down then reinstall your shower curtain every time you need to clean it. For this reason alone, you may prefer a model with reinforced grommets that can easily slide on and off your curtain rod.

How much you can expect to spend on a cool shower curtain

You can find cool shower curtains, both plastic and fabric, for $10-$25. Models with officially licensed art or images from movies and TV typically are $25-$50. Premium fabric curtains can run from $50-$100.

Cool shower curtain FAQ

Do you absolutely need a plastic shower liner with a polyester shower curtain?

A. While you don’t absolutely need a plastic shower liner, it’s a good idea to protect the investment in your shower curtain and the investment in your bathroom’s fixtures. Plastic shower liners should only cost $5-$10 and are easy to clean or replace as needed. Your liner should be the same size as your curtain.

What’s the best way to wash a shower curtain?

A. Follow the manufacturer instructions for your particular model. If your curtain is machine washable, wash it on warm using the delicate cycle with a combination of powdered laundry detergent and baking soda. You can also add vinegar during the rinse cycle. Hang your curtain to dry.

What’s the best cool shower curtain to buy?

Top cool shower curtain

Lush Decor Darla Shower Curtain

What you need to know: Superior construction and unique design put this cool shower curtain above all the rest.

What you’ll love: It is made of sturdy polyester that feels soft and moves easily.

What you should consider: It is more expensive than other models and is dry-clean only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Kohl’s

Top cool shower curtain for the money

Creative Home Ideas Ombre Waffle Weave Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This curtain is an affordable way to add a little color to any bathroom.

What you’ll love: Available in over a dozen different colors, some are more traditional and some are more adventurous. It is machine washable and waterproof.

What you should consider: Some users reported that their curtains arrived torn or that the color didn’t quite match the photos online.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Ambesonne National Parks Smoky Mountain Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This is a striking black-and-white shower curtain for nature or photography lovers.

What you’ll love: The curtain material is lightweight without feeling flimsy. The design makes a statement and fits right into rustic decor themes.

What you should consider: Some buyers complained that the curtain has a purple tinge instead of being purely black and white.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Frank Paiva writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.