Best black showerhead

Showerheads are great ways to express your style. Rain showerheads are perfect for creating a luxurious and spa-like environment while providing maximum water coverage.

Which black showerhead is best?

Showering is often considered a time to relax, especially if your bathroom looks and feels like a spa. Whether you’re looking to renovate your bathroom or spruce it up, choosing high-quality appliances is important.

Showerheads are available in a multitude of styles, including fixed, rain and handheld. Whichever you choose, the water pressure should be suitable. Showerheads that have adjustable spray pattern settings, for example, are great choices because of their versatility. They are perfect for those who are active, because you can adjust the pattern to target certain areas to soothe muscle tension.

The type of design, materials used and additional features required can all make the cost more expensive. Plastic showerheads are a good choice if you’re looking for a quick fix, but they won’t be long-lasting. Metal, specifically stainless steel, is most commonly used because of its durability.

If you are looking for a cheap yet high-quality black showerhead, the Moen Magnetix Engage Handshower is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a black showerhead

Showerheads are appliances you may not think too much about until you use them. When purchasing a showerhead, water pressure should be appropriate, but not too hard and not too soft. Typically, the showerhead’s spray pattern determines pressure. Because showerheads use a sufficient amount of water, they can consume a lot of energy, so it’s important to keep this in mind.

Water pressure

Water pressure is a vital feature when it comes to any showerhead. The stream shouldn’t be too light to where it drips out, but also not too powerful to where it’s painful. However, pressure is a preference. Overall, different showerheads require different psi, used to measure pressure, to flow. If your household doesn’t have a strong water flow, water pressure will be weak. Usually, showerheads require 40-60 psi.

Energy consumption

It’s no surprise that utility bills can be super expensive, especially when regarding water and electricity. When purchasing a black showerhead, keep in mind that the more water pressure provided, the more water it will use, resulting in a higher utility bill. If you prefer a high-pressure showerhead, an alternative is to limit your showering time. The average showerhead uses 2.1 gallons per minute. To determine if a showerhead is energy sufficient, look for heads with a “WaterSense” label. “WaterSense” heads are EPA certified and use no more than 2 gallons of water per minute.

Spray pattern

Showerhead nozzles are available in a variety of spray patterns and intensities. The most basic spray patterns are wide, targeted, rinse and pulsating. Wide spray patterns are usually the most common and act as a default. Water flows at the same speed and consistency through each nozzle, but targeted patterns are great for those who want to pinpoint certain areas of the body. The water pressure is harder than normal and only sprays through a few nozzles. Similar to targeted, pulsating spray patterns shoot out of alternating nozzles. Water flows out of the center of showerhead nozzles on the rise setting, making it perfect for soaking.

What to look for in a quality black showerhead

Showerheads are made of different materials, have different designs and different features. Because showering is something done practically every day, you should feel luxurious when doing so. When shopping for a showerhead, style is something to take into consideration. This can, in turn, have an effect on other elements like water pressure and energy consumption.

Handheld showerheads

Handheld showerheads are extremely versatile. They use a hose that connects to the shower elbow and becomes detachable. Additionally, handheld showerheads are available in different lengths. On average, hoses that are between 60-72 inches long are commonly used in households. However, when attached to the clip, they function like typical showerheads. Handheld showerheads usually have multiple spray settings. They’re a great option for those with mobility issues, for children and for bathing pets.

Fixed/wall-mounted showerheads

Fixed showerheads extend from the wall and are mounted directly to the shower faucet. These are a great option if you’re looking for something simple and easy to use. Fixed showerheads are easy to change as well, by simply unscrewing. They come in a variety of finishes, styles and shapes, making them perfect to suit any style. Some features for this showerhead include massage and rain spray patterns, and energy efficiency.

Rain showerheads

These showerheads are typically sold as overhead-style, square-shaped heads. Water is distributed evenly and has light pressure to mimic rainfall. Rain showerheads are larger than fixed showerheads, ranging in size from 6-18 inches. This style is a great option for those looking to maximize water coverage at a lower pressure.

How much you can expect to spend on a black showerhead

Showerheads are designed in a variety of styles and are made of different materials. Depending on your preference and what features are of utmost importance, the price can vary. Typically, the average price of a black showerhead ranges $75-$100.

Black showerhead FAQ

Do showerheads have flow restrictors?

A. Many showerheads are designed with flow restrictors. These restrictors tend to decrease utility bills, making them energy-efficient, but they can result in low water pressure.

How do you test water pressure for a shower?

A. Testing your water pressure is easy. First, place a 1-liter jug under the shower and turn the shower on high. Next, time how long it takes for water to fill the jug. If it takes longer than six seconds to fill the jug in its entirety, water pressure is low.

What causes low water pressure?

A. Low water pressure can be caused by several things. First and foremost, the water system in a household may have old piping. For those who reside in, or near, a city or town, low water pressure is usually caused by the main water system. One of the most common causes for low water pressure is having an undersized piping supply. It not only restricts the amount of water coming to your shower, but it restricts the amount entering your household in its entirety. Another factor is a home water system being clogged. Older houses may use iron piping, which is prone to rust. This, in turn, is easy to break, causing intrusions to pipes. Water-restricting showerheads also cause lower water pressure and can be switched.

What’s the best black showerhead to buy?

Top black showerhead

Speakman Matte Black Anystream High-Pressure Showerhead

What you need to know: This showerhead is perfect for those who want to save water consumption.

What you’ll love: Low maintenance, the core of this showerhead is designed to intensify water pressure, spraying from 50 nozzles and having a 2.5 GPM flow rate. It also features eight massage jets and three spray patterns.

What you should consider: It is smaller than the average showerhead.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top black showerhead for the money

Moen Magnetix Engage Handshower

What you need to know: Providing the ultimate shower experience, this matte black showerhead is for those who prefer versatility.

What you’ll love: Designed with a 6.5-inch rain showerhead, it’s customizable due to the six pulse settings. Additionally, the magnetic dock allows for easy attachment and release of the 60-inch hose.

What you should consider: Water flow may vary.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Worth checking out

SR SUN RISE Ceiling Mount Rainfall Showerhead

What you need to know: This showerhead is a show stopper, making it perfect for those who want their shower to feel like a spa.

What you’ll love: This durable brass and steel-built showerhead provides broad water coverage to create a luxurious feel. The high-pressure design increases water pressure while the handheld unit makes it versatile.

What you should consider: This head is not adjustable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

