What is the best mattress for cold sleepers?

Which mattresses are best for cold sleepers?

With so much of our lives spent in bed, it’s imperative that we all can get a restful night’s sleep so we’re ready to start the day energized. While our bodies naturally cool down as we wind down, some among us sleep much colder than others. The right mattress can help cold sleepers stay warm and cozy throughout the night.

Most mattresses target your sleep position and not your temperature, which makes shopping around tricky. Our guide can help you understand what makes the right mattress for cold sleepers, as well as everything you need to know to sleep well. Read on for our recommendations, including our top pick, the Puffy Lux Mattress, which is designed to regulate temperature for a comfortable sleep.

What to know before buying a mattress for cold sleepers

Type

Cold sleepers should look to any mattress that contains foam or latex, as these two materials trap heat more so than other options, particularly breathable innerspring mattresses. While trapping in heat is a turnoff for some sleepers, those who are cold embrace the warmth kept within.

Hybrid mattresses are increasingly popular. They feature a combination of foam or latex and innerspring layers to provide a balance of comfort and support. The foam or latex layers are typically the uppermost layers and help regulate temperature.

Firmness

How soft or firm the right mattress is for you is influenced in part by your sleep position and your size. Those who sleep on their stomach should avoid a soft mattress so that they don’t sink into the bed and strain their spine, but they should also avoid an extra-firm mattress that doesn’t support their hips and shoulders. Side sleepers should be cradled by a softer mattress with a bit of resistance for their shoulders and head. Back sleepers find firmer options most comfortable.

Heavier individuals should avoid softer mattresses as they can sink in and not receive the proper support. Conversely, slighter persons enjoy mattresses that are less firm so that they can be cradled.

What to look for in a quality mattress for cold sleepers

Gel foam

For some people, gel foam is a much-desired feature; however, cold sleepers should avoid foam or hybrid mattresses that incorporate gel foam. This is because the gel helps offset the heat trappings of foam by adding cooling technology, making the mattress a good choice for those who sleep warm, not cold.

Motion transfer

Most mattresses that include foam or latex are adept at lessening motion transfer, meaning that one person’s rustling or movement won’t disturb the other person in bed. What’s more, foam and latex options tend to be quiet.

How much you can expect to spend on a mattress for cold sleepers

Foam, latex, and hybrid mattresses tend to be pricier, especially if there are multiple layers within. Cold sleepers can expect to pay between $600-$1,200 for a queen-size mattress.

Mattress for cold sleepers FAQ

How do I take care of my mattress?

A. Investing in a mattress protector is a wise choice, especially for a densely made mattress that traps in heat. A mattress protector prevents dust, mites, and in some cases, liquids from penetrating the mattress, which can cause an odor and lead to slow deterioration. Rotate your mattress every few months so that it’s used evenly, especially if you have foam layers that may conform to your body.

Does mattress size or thickness influence heat?

A. Size and thickness don’t necessarily influence a mattress’s heat retention. Mattresses for cold sleepers come in all standard sizes. That choice should be made based upon your size, the space available, and whether you sleep with a partner. Thickness ranges from around six inches up to 14 — slimmer persons should opt for a slimmer mattress, while heavier individuals should choose a thicker one.

What’s the best mattress for cold sleepers to buy?

Top mattress for cold sleepers

Puffy Lux Mattress

Our take: Versatile, multilayer foam mattress that regulates temperature and offers a soft, comfortable sleep.

What we like: Medium-soft mattress, appropriate for any sleeping position. Offers neutral to warm sleeping while still being breathable. Lengthy sleep trial.

What we dislike: Not best for heavier individuals.

Where to buy: Sold by Puffy

Top mattress for cold sleepers for the money

Dreamcloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress

Our take: High-quality, thick hybrid mattress with foam layers on top for a warm, cozy night’s sleep.

What we like: Innerspring base offers support for all sleep positions, while quilted foam layers hold in warmth. No motion transfer or noise when moving.

What we dislike: May be too firm for petite individuals.

Where to buy: Sold by Dreamcloud

Worth checking out

GhostBed 3D Matrix Mattress

Our take: Adaptable mattress that adjusts to your shape and temperature to create the most comfortable sleeping experience.

What we like: Hybrid mattress that cradles the body while still supporting the shoulders and hips. Top layers provide warmth and comfort. Lacks motion transfer.

What we dislike: May be too soft for heavier individuals.

Where to buy: Sold by GhostBed

