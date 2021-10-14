This pillow costs $65, and it’s absolutely worth it

You may think that all pillows are created equal. But if you really value your sleep, you should invest in yourself by investing in a quality pillow.

Why is it important to invest in a good pillow?

Taking your sleep seriously isn’t a pointless pursuit. Ensuring you get a restful night is an investment in yourself and your well-being.

That’s why, despite being diligent about saving at most intersections of my life, I generally am OK with spending a little extra when it comes to things for my bed.

So in pursuit of the best night’s sleep yet, I tested out Casper’s line of pillows — with the down pillow costing $125 and the original setting me back $65.

Here’s what I found

Although they were both on the pricier side, I much preferred the original model — and would highly recommend it to anyone in the market for new pillows.

My preference ultimately came down to personal taste. I’ve never been a big fan of down bedding (too many errant feathers — although that hasn’t been a huge issue with the Casper down pillow). And there’s always the psychological benefit of knowing you could get as good of an experience with the original model while saving some money.

I favor a more firm pillow and the original’s “pillow-in-pillow” design ensures it keeps its shape while still being comfortable. I’ve slept with this particular pillow over the span of months, and it does require regular fluffing so it doesn’t get lumpy.

Cleaning both is as easy and straightforward as laundering any pillow.

Basically, those $5 pillows in the big-box displays at stores like Target or Walmart aren’t going to facilitate as pleasant of a night’s sleep as these models from Casper. And depending on your predisposition to liking down bedding, you’ll be able to find a model that works for you. Even if it costs a few extra bucks.

Check out Casper’s options for yourself on their website. They offer free returns if you find it doesn’t meet your standards.

