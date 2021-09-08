Your futon mattress can become quite messy in a dual role. Consider purchasing a washable futon mattress cover to make cleanup much easier.

Which futon mattresses are best?

Futon mattresses are space-saving, dual-use pieces of furniture you can use for more than just typical collegiate or first-apartment needs. They’re perfect for extra seating in a living room and as guest mattresses.

The best futon mattress is the Wolf Chestnut Memory Foam Futon Mattress. This futon mattress comes from a trusted brand with a high-quality construction that’s supportive, comfortable and durable. It is more comfortable than many other futon mattresses on the market.

What to know before you buy a futon mattress

Material

Cotton: Cotton futons are easy to fold and transport and often are quite firm. They don’t last very long, but they make up for it by being the most affordable futon mattress by far.

Memory foam: A better choice for futon mattresses, this material will see a lot of use, although the quality of the memory foam itself can vary greatly from mattress to mattress. Spend the extra money to purchase a better-quality memory foam. They’re also quite comfortable.

Foam/polyester blend: Somewhere in the middle is the foam/polyester blend. Middle of the road in price, quality of construction and comfort doesn’t make it any less of an excellent choice. They’re generally rather firm.

In addition to these materials, some futon mattresses have inner springs or metal coils like more traditional mattresses. That can increase the comfort of your futon mattress in either position but makes it more difficult to fold. They are increasingly less common.

Frame

Futon mattresses usually come without frames to hold them. However, there are some that come with a frame and others that come with a frame attached. Make sure the frame and mattress are the same sizes if purchasing them separately, and keep in mind the material and fold types. For more information, visit the futon mattress buying guide from BestReviews.

Futon frames typically are wood or metal. Wood is a more classic and rustic choice while metal is more modern and — more importantly — cheaper.

Futon frames fold in either bifold or trifold patterns. Bifold frames fold lengthwise while trifold frames fold widthwise and typically fit fewer people.

What to look for in a quality futon mattress

Comfort

All the functionality in the world is useless if you hate sitting or lying on your futon mattress, which makes comfort the most important factor in deciding what to purchase. Futon mattresses with inner springs, memory foam or those that are particularly thick are your best bets, although they are higher in price.

Style and appearance

For many people, how well the futon mattress matches their sense of style and décor is a big deal. Keeping in mind the aesthetic combo of your futon mattress and frame is just as important as each piece on its own, although you can cover your mattress with a mattress cover if the futon’s comfort is better than its looks.

How much you can expect to spend on a futon mattress

Your futon mattress’s price is determined by its material, thickness and size. Most solid, average futon mattresses are in the $120-$200 price range.

Futon mattress FAQ

How long does a futon mattress typically last?

A. A futon mattress can last as long as any other type of mattress provided you properly care for it. Generally speaking, the length of use is 5-10 years before you need to replace the futon mattress.

How much does a futon mattress weigh?

A. That depends on the size and thickness of the futon mattress as well as its materials. The typical weight range is 20-100 pounds. Keep in mind that foam futon mattresses are the lightest and all-cotton futon mattresses are the heaviest.

How should you clean a futon mattress?

A. The easiest way to clean your futon mattress is to scrub it with a washcloth soaked in a mixture of warm water and mild dish soap. You can deodorize your futon mattress by sprinkling baking soda over it and vacuuming it up about an hour later.

What’s the best futon mattress to buy?

Top futon mattress

Wolf’s Chestnut Memory Foam Futon Mattress

What you need to know: This futon mattress comes from a respectable brand and offers plenty of comfort.

What you’ll love: The cotton-polyester blend is very comfortable and fairly durable.

What you should consider: It’s a bit too easily punctured and the material wears out a little quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair.

Top futon mattress for the money

Alwyn Vitality Cold Foam Futon Mattress

What you need to know: This is a solid futon mattress with medium firmness and solid comfort.

What you’ll love: The very durable twill fabric is available in several colors and thicknesses.

What you should consider: Some of the colors have been reported to not match their images, making selection and returns difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair.

Worth checking out

D&D Futon Furniture Traditional Japanese Futon Mattress

What you need to know: This is a basic and affordable futon mattress that gets the job done.

What you’ll love: It is very functional and easily portable due to its light weight; it’s also available in several colors.

What you should consider: The fabric feels a touch scratchy and it isn’t as supportive as some would like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

