Tempur-Cloud review: Can this memory foam mattress improve your sleep quality?

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress review

Sleep is critical for good health, yet many people have trouble getting a good night’s sleep. You should be able to sleep comfortably throughout the entire night without getting too hot or too cold, and wake up without aches, pain or stiffness. If this is not the case, you’re probably sleeping on a subpar mattress.

Tempur-Pedic promises a great night’s sleep with their Tempur-Cloud. This memory foam mattress adapts to your body to provide support and comfort that is personalized for you. It features pressure-relieving power and, according to the company’s website, is “soft where you want it, firm where you need it.”

We wanted to see if Tempur-Pedic’s claims were true: Could the Tempur-Cloud really give you the most supportive sleep? We tested it and here is what we found.

Testing the Tempur-Cloud

We tested the mattress with a couple who had been sleeping on an inexpensive, six-year-old, medium-firm spring/foam combination mattress. One individual is a light sleeper who sleeps on their side or back and is often awakened by their partner’s movements. The other tester is a deep sleeper who is not easily disturbed and also sleeps on their side or back. They gave the Tempur-Cloud a monthlong test, tracking sleep using an app.

What is the Tempur-Cloud?

The Tempur-Cloud is a high-tech mattress. It is manufactured using the same pressure-relieving material NASA developed to absorb the g-force that astronauts experience during the launch of a rocket.

This Tempur-Pedic mattress has four layers. Each layer adds a key element that helps make it an exceptional product. The base layer provides a solid foundation and gives the mattress durability while the Tempur support layer adds a firmness that gradually adapts to the body to provide pressure-relieving support all night long. The Tempur comfort layer is soft, delivering a cradling comfort to the sleeper. To top it off, the Tempur-Cloud has a premium, moisture-wicking stretch cover for breathability. This all-important level also helps regulate body temperature throughout the night.

Tempur-Pedic ships the mattress in a recyclable cardboard box. It is available in twin, twin long, full, queen, king, split king and California king sizes.

How to use the Tempur-Cloud

Unboxing and first impressions

The Tempur-Cloud arrived in a large cardboard box. The mattress was heavy and required two people to transport it to the upstairs bedroom. After opening the box and allowing the Tempur-Pedic mattress to unroll, we let it off-gas for a couple of days. We placed the Tempur-Cloud on a Modway June queen-size platform bed frame and it fit well.

Our first impression of the mattress was how firm it felt. It yielded to our weight and body shape to provide comfortable support. The Tempur-Cloud was much more comfortable than our previous mattress.

Sleeping

The Tempur-Cloud does an excellent job of absorbing motion. We experienced only minor disturbances when the other sleeper moved. This allowed for a much more restful night’s sleep.

After using this memory foam mattress for a month, our sleep-tracking app registered a definite improvement in overall sleep quality each night. Before this mattress, we averaged 4 hours and 30 minutes of restful sleep per night, but over the last month, that average has increased to 6 hours. The chronic lower back and shoulder pain that we regularly endure has diminished since we started using this mattress. Also, the morning neck pain that has plagued us for years is nearly gone.

One of the most delightful aspects of the Tempur-Cloud is its ability to disperse heat. There was a marked difference in temperature. When compared to our old mattress, this one stayed cooler longer.

Key features of the Tempur-Cloud

Besides the four-layer construction and all of the other benefits covered above, there are three important things to know about Tempur-Cloud mattresses.

Shipping is free

Tempur-Pedic offers fast, free, direct-to-your-door shipping.

The mattress comes with a 90-night trial

Once you receive your Tempur-Cloud mattress, you get 90 nights to try it out. If you don’t like the mattress within that time frame, Tempur-Pedic will come and pick it up.

The mattress has a 10-year warranty

Tempur-Pedic guarantees that you will get a full decade of great sleep on this mattress. If this doesn’t happen, the company will refund your money.

Tempur-Cloud price

The cost of the Tempur-Cloud varies according to size. The twin is $1,699, the twin long is $1,699, the full is $1,899, the queen is $1,999, the king is $2,399, the split king is $3,398 and the California king is $2,399.

Where is the Tempur-Cloud sold?

The Tempur-Cloud mattress is available at Tempur-Pedic.

Tempur-Cloud benefits

The difference this Tempur-Cloud can make in your quality of sleep is remarkable. If you suffer from minor aches in your back and joints, this mattress might be all you need to alleviate your morning pain. The Tempur-Cloud can also keep you cooler throughout the entire night. Also, the dense foam absorbs motion, which means a restless partner won’t affect your sleep as much. Lastly, delivery and setup are easy.

Tempur-Cloud drawbacks

We had no complaints with the performance of this mattress. While some other users noted it took about 30 days to break in the mattress, and some felt it was a little too firm, we didn’t experience any of that. The only drawback to owning this high-quality mattress is the cost. If you are used to spending $200 for a bargain mattress, it might be hard to fit a $2,000 model into your budget.

Should you get the Tempur-Cloud?

The Tempur-Cloud mattress is a high-quality memory foam mattress that provides support while you sleep. For individuals who regularly wake up with minor aches and pains, it’s an ideal mattress. It can also help keep your partner’s movements from disturbing your sleep. If you’re willing to make the investment, this mattress can improve your life by increasing the amount of uninterrupted quality sleep you get each night.

