Best wedge pillow for acid reflux

A wedge pillow can help relieve your acid reflux and help you get more sleep by changing your sleeping position.

Which wedge pillows for acid reflux are best?

The right pillow can make a huge difference when you are attempting to get a better night’s sleep, especially if you suffer from acid reflux or other health conditions that keep you up at night. A wedge pillow can help relieve your acid reflux and help you get more sleep by changing your sleeping position. The unique shape of the wedge pillow elevates your upper torso, head and neck, but choosing the right wedge pillow can be difficult.

The top pick, the Avana King Bed Comfort System, is highly customizable, so you can find just the right placement for sleeping or sitting in bed.

What to know before you buy a wedge pillow for acid reflux

Wedge pillow benefits

Some of the benefits of sleeping with a wedge pillow include relieving your acid reflux, reducing your congestion, improving your circulation, quelling your heartburn, avoiding stiffness, healing any broken or injured limbs and giving your back some additional comfort.

Types of wedge pillow material

It’s crucial to find the right wedge pillow material for you. Most wedge pillows are made from memory foam or traditional polyurethane foam. Traditional polyurethane foam pillows offer firmer support and are best for people who sleep on their back, while memory foam pillows work best for those who sleep on their side, since they easily conform to your body shape.

What to look for in a quality wedge pillow for acid reflux

Size

Wedge pillows for acid reflux come in a number of different sizes. There are some that correspond to the size of your bed, including king, queen and twin sizes, while other wedge pillows are just designated as extra large, large, medium and small.

Removable cover

You can’t use just any pillowcase on a wedge pillow since they come in such an unusual shape. That being said, a wedge pillow gets dirty just like any other pillow, so find one that comes with a removable cover so that you can wash it on a regular basis.

Height

You should also think about the height of the wedge pillow, especially if you are using it for acid reflux. Low wedge pillows are usually 6 to 8 inches in height and work well for relieving acid reflux and other health problems like sleep apnea.

How much you can expect to spend on a wedge pillow for acid reflux

Wedge pillows for acid reflux tend to vary in price. Basic wedge pillows usually cost $25-$40, while mid-range pillows go for $40-$70 and expensive wedge pillows range in price from $70-$200.

Wedge pillow for acid reflux FAQ

Is there an adjustment period when you switch to a wedge pillow?

A. Most people are used to sleeping on traditional flat pillows, so there can be a short adjustment period when you switch to a wedge pillow for acid reflux because it changes up your sleeping position.

That being said, it usually doesn’t take more than one to two nights to get more comfortable with a wedge pillow for acid reflux. If you feel nervous about making the switch to a wedge pillow for acid reflux, try using the wedge pillow for naps first until you are more used to the shape of the pillow.

Can you travel with a wedge pillow?

A. Hotel pillows often don’t offer enough support to be very comfortable, even if you don’t have any significant health issues. Bringing your wedge pillow with you when you travel can be advantageous. Large wedge pillows tend to be hard to pack, but you can invest in a smaller wedge pillow to use as a travel pillow. You should also purchase a plastic travel bag for your pillow to protect the wedge pillow from any stains and dirt.

What should a person with allergies look for in a wedge pillow?

A. Most wedge pillows for acid reflux are made from hypoallergenic foam, which works well for those with allergies. You should also make sure that the wedge pillow doesn’t include any formaldehyde or phthalates since these ingredients can trigger reactions in those with sensitive skin or allergies.

What are the best wedge pillows for acid reflux to buy?

Top wedge pillow for acid reflux

Avana King Bed Comfort System

What you need to know: This Avana king bed comfort system comes with a set of four pieces to help you get more comfortable in bed.

What you’ll love: This popular wedge pillow system features a knee rest, headrest, lumbar support and covers that can be removed, washed and dried. Each piece is also encased in memory foam for extra comfort.

What you should consider: This wedge pillow is fairly expensive and too firm for some customers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wedge pillow for acid reflux for the money

Kolbs Bed Wedge Pillow with Memory Foam Top

What you need to know: This upper body wedge pillow from Kolbs can be flipped into a number of different positions to support both your upper and lower body.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly wedge pillow comes with an extra-wide design to help support your arms and a memory foam top layer for additional support. The wedge pillow also comes in five different sizes.

What you should consider: This wedge pillow comes vacuum packed, so it might be squished in some places.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ebung Leg Elevation Wedge Pillow

What you need to know: If you need knee and lower-body support, then this wedge pillow is the perfect option for you.

What you’ll love: This contoured Ebung wedge pillow offers a washable and breathable cover, as well as a PU foam core and an outer shell of memory foam. The wedge is also extra long to support the calves.

What you should consider: There are some reports that the wedge pillow gets indented or lumpy after a few months.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

