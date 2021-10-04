Best mattress under $1,000

You don’t have to break the bank to find a mattress that offers proper back alignment, comfortable support and a good night’s sleep.

Which mattress under $1,000 is best?

A mattress is one of the biggest investments you will make when it comes to home furnishings, but you don’t have to spend a lot to find a decent one. While some mattresses can run up to $10,000 for a luxury brand, you can find a supportive and comfortable one for under $1,000. If you are looking for a premium foam mattress that offers excellent comfort, the Puffy Mattress is the top pick.

What to know before you buy a mattress under $1,000

Durability

If you know what to look for, you don’t have to sacrifice quality when buying a mattress under $1,000. Look for one that has supportive steel coils and numerous foam layers, which will provide durability and ensure that the mattress retains its shape for many years to come.

Mattress type

From memory foam for comfort and support to gel memory foam for cooler temperatures for hot sleepers, it’s important to determine which mattress type you are looking for. A hybrid mattress offers a combination of latex foam and coils that is designed to be durable and long-lasting.

Sleep style

When it comes to finding the right mattress, one of the most important considerations is your sleep style. Are you a side, back or stomach sleeper? Back sleepers benefit from hybrid mattresses that offer dual support with foam and coils taking pressure off your hips and joints. Side and stomach sleepers should pick a memory foam mattress to contour the body and provide proper alignment.

What to look for in a quality mattress under $1,000

Memory foam

Mattresses that are made of memory foam are designed to contour to your every move in bed. While providing extra comfort, these mattresses relieve pressure points and are designed to help keep your spine properly aligned. Memory foam mattresses are the least expensive option.

Hybrid

A hybrid mattress contains a combination of materials, typically foam and coils, that provides both comfort and support. Hybrid mattresses are a middle-of-the-road option when it comes to pricing.

Latex

The most expensive mattress option is latex, because it is the one that is designed to last the longest. Latex is both comfortable and durable as it contours your body, aligns the spine and alleviates pressure points.

Trial period

If you are not sure which type of mattress you might enjoy, be sure to check out the trial period offered by the manufacturer. Many today offer a select amount of nights that you can enjoy trying out the mattress in the comfort of your own home. If you decide the mattress is not the style you like, many manufacturers will accept it back within the trial period at no cost to you, even if you have used it for several months.

How much you can expect to spend on a mattress under $1,000

You can expect to pay $500-$900 for a decent mattress under $1,000. The larger the mattress, the more expensive it will be, with the most expensive being the longer California king option.

Best mattress under $1,000 FAQ

Is a firm or soft mattress best for back pain?

A. That all depends on whether you are a side, back or stomach sleeper. You need to find a mattress that will help align your spine and relieve pressure points. Most people find a medium-firm to firm mattress helpful in offering the most relief from back pain.

How do I know if my mattress is too firm?

A. If your mattress is too firm, you may experience back, shoulder or neck pain when you wake up. If at any time during the night you wake up with pain in your hips or shoulders, the mattress is likely too firm. Most mattresses offer a risk-free home trial so you can be sure the mattress provides the right comfort level for you.

What’s the best mattress under $1,000 to buy?

Top mattress under $1,000

Puffy’s The Puffy Mattress

What you need to know: This premium foam mattress offers excellent comfort backed by a 101-night sleep trial. It also comes with a lifetime warranty.

What you’ll love: The foam mattress offers support without stressing your pressure points and is designed for back, side and stomach sleepers.The five layers provide the perfect combination of cooling and support.

What you should consider: Some stomach sleepers have reported feeling unsupported when they wake.

Where to buy: Sold by Puffy

Top mattress under $1,000 for the money

Leesa The Original Mattress

What you need to know: Leesa’s firm option provides comfortable support in a foam mattress with a memory foam layer.

What you’ll love: Leesa’s original mattress has a conforming memory foam layer as well as a breathable top layer to keep you cool at night. There is also a 100-night, risk-free trial as well as free shipping, along with a 10-year limited warranty.

What you should consider: Some people have said the mattress is too firm.

Where to buy: Sold by Leesa

Worth checking out

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

What you need to know: With a 365-night home sleep trial, this mattress also comes with a lifetime guarantee.

What you’ll love: Nectar’s memory foam construction offers just the right amount of firmness and comfort. Hot sleepers will appreciate the cool-to-the-touch, gel layer on top.

What you should consider: Negative reviews are relatively rare, as most are satisfied with both the quality and comfort.

Where to buy: Sold by Nectar

