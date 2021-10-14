Best mattress for side sleepers

Don’t think it’s time for a new mattress? Consider that the build up of dust mites, sweat and dead skin cells can cause a mattress to double in weight over 10 years.

Which mattresses for side sleepers are best?

A quality mattress is an investment, and today, you have more options than ever. While most people will consider firmness and overall comfort level when searching for a quality mattress, not everyone thinks to find a mattress that best fits their sleeping style.

Do you tend to sleep on your side, back or stomach? You may not realize it, but how you sleep impacts your body in different ways. Sleeping on your back can lead to snoring, while sleeping on your stomach can result in head and neck stiffness. Sleeping on your side can wreak havoc on your hips and shoulders.

If you’re a side sleeper, you want to take that into consideration when purchasing your next mattress. Our top pick is The Puffy Lux Mattress.

What to know before you buy a mattress for side sleepers

Pressure Relief

Pressure relief is crucial for side sleepers because this sleeping style can do harm to your joints. You’ll want to find a mattress that hugs your body to protect the hips and shoulders, while also supporting your spine and keeping the rest of your body elevated. Without that support and pressure relief, you are more likely to wake up with stiffness and pain.

Firmness

On a scale of one to ten, side sleepers want to look for a mattress with a firmness in the middle of the spectrum, typically four to six. You might be able to get away with a less firm mattress, but the more firm options might create discomfort.

What to look for in a mattress for side sleepers

Materials

As a side sleeper, it’s important that your mattress is responsive and supportive, which makes the construction and materials of your mattress so important. Memory foam mattresses will adjust to your body’s natural curves as you move during sleep, and most all quality mattresses have at least one layer of memory foam. There are different types of memory foam, such as standard memory foam, gel memory foam or latex foam, all of which are strong options for side sleepers looking for extra support.

Return policies and trial periods

Even when given the opportunity to test a mattress in the store, it’s difficult to tell how it will actually feel for an entire night, never mind over an extended period of time. This is why you’ll want to find a mattress with a trial or return period, so you have enough time to figure out if it’s a good fit for your body and sleep style.

Most mattresses you purchase online come with a 100 day trial period, which greatly exceeds the 30 days it typically takes to break in a new mattress. If you’re going to invest in a quality mattress, it’s also worth looking at mattress protectors, so take a look at the buying guide for best mattress protectors on Best Reviews.

How much you can expect to spend on a mattress for side sleepers

A mattress of any style can be a large investment and prices vary significantly. A budget-friendly mattress can run between $500-$700, but anything below $500 will have a limited comfort lifespan. Most mattresses fall in the mid-range and cost between $700-$1500 and have many options of features and benefits that best fit your needs. If you’re ready to make a major investment in your sleep by purchasing a luxury mattress with high-quality organic materials and innovative features, expect to spend at least $2000.

Side sleeper mattress FAQ

Should I buy a mattress in the store or online?

A. Buying a mattress in the store allows you to test it out before you buy, but you will end up paying additional fees that are tacked on by the brick and mortar store. If you purchase your mattress online, you can save a significant amount of money. However, that means you will have to spend money before you can test it out, so be sure to make sure that you have a trial period.

What type of mattress is best for people who sleep on their side?

A. It’s recommended that side sleepers purchase a medium-firm mattress with a layer of supportive memory foam. Hips and shoulders tend to be the pressure points for side sleepers, and that firmness level and memory foam are what best support those areas.

How long does it take to break in a new mattress?

A. It can take up to 30 days to break in a new mattress. No matter what type of sleeper you are, your body will need time to adjust to the feel of your new mattress, which is why a trial period is so important.

What’s the best mattress for side sleepers to buy?

Top mattress for side sleepers

The Puffy Lux Mattress

What you need to know: This mattress offers pure luxury. This lush foam provides optimal comfort, while relieving all pressure on your body.

What you’ll love: The Puffy Lux Mattress earns a practically perfect pressure relief score, which is important for side sleepers. It also offers maximum comfort and pain relief with the cloud-like sleep surface.

What you should consider: This mattress is an investment and one of the more expensive models for a foam mattress.

Where to buy: Puffy

Top mattress for side sleepers for the money

The Nectar Mattress

What you need to know: This budget-friendly foam mattress reduces overall aches, soreness, discomfort and stiffness.

What you’ll love: The adaptive foam memory layer offers better spinal alignment and relieves pressure points below your legs, hips and shoulders. This brand has incredible customer service and allows you to test out this mattress for an entire year.

What you should consider: Some customers have felt that it has taken them longer to adjust to this mattress.

Where to buy: Nectar

Worth checking out

The Casper Mattress

What you need to know: This ultra-modern mattress is loaded with proprietary materials that help provide for a cool, comfortable and supportive night’s sleep.

What you’ll love: Casper’s own innovations of AirScape keeps you cool with thousands of tiny perforations to circulate air, while the Zoned Support aligns your spine. The premium foam top molds to your body to relieve pressure, while the supportive base offers long-term support.

What you should consider: Customers have noted there is a mild scent on the mattress when it first comes out of the box, but completely dissipates in a few hours.

Where to buy: Casper

