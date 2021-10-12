Best husband pillow

The husband pillow was designed to support your arms, neck and back as if you were being held from behind by another person, which is how it got its name.

Which husband pillows are best?

If you like to sit up in bed to read, eat or watch television, you know that over time it can wreak havoc on your neck and back. It’s not easy to get adequate support from traditional pillows alone, so you might benefit from a much bigger and sturdier husband pillow that was designed to allow you to sit up in bed.

These can also be a great option for kids who like to sit on the floor to watch television or play video games, as they provide additional support to the head, back, and neck. Husband pillows vary in shape, size, weight, and features, but our top pick is the Husband Pillow Backrest Reading Pillow.

What to know before you buy a husband pillow

Size

Where do you plan to use your husband pillow the most? Do you want to be able to conveniently move your pillow to different locations throughout your house or even take it with you on trips? These questions will help determine how big you want your husband pillow to be.

Husband pillows can range between 1 and 10 pounds, and there are oversized models available that provide a tremendous amount of support and comfort. Those bigger models provide more support to the neck and head, while the smaller models primarily support the lower and mid-back.

Material

Husband pillows were designed for comfort, so the soft outer material can range from plush cotton to microfiber. Some models have a removable cover that allows you to put your husband pillow in the washing machine, while others need to be spot cleaned.

The insides of husband pillows are often made from memory foam. The bigger models tend to be more sturdy and easier to adjust than the smaller models that have less material, and they don’t provide as much support.

Benefits

Support is the main benefit of a husband pillow, so you can sit up in bed or lounge on the floor. The arms and backrest can take pressure off your lower back, and the bigger models have head and neck support.

What to look for in a quality husband pillow

Storage

Some of the larger husband pillows come with pockets that allow you to conveniently store small items like remote controls, your phone, magazines and writing utensils. This can be useful if you utilize your husband pillow when working.

Portability

Size and weight are the two factors that determine the portability of your husband pillow. The heavier oversized models can take up a lot of room and won’t be able to fit in as many locations as the smaller, more compact husband pillows. Most models also come with a handle that allows you to easily move the pillow from location to location.

Support features

The bigger models sport additional features, such as added head and neck support to enhance your experience. Some models have a removable neck roll.

How much you can expect to spend on a husband pillow

The smaller and lighter husband pillows and models designed for kids can be found for under $20. Mid-range models can be found between $30-$50, while some of the biggest models with the most support and features cost over $75.

Husband pillow FAQ

Can I sleep with a husband pillow?

A. It is not recommended that you sleep with a husband pillow, as they are designed to provide head, neck, back and arm support when sitting up in bed, not lying down.

Can a husband pillow hurt my back or neck?

A. Husband pillows are actually designed to help your back and neck, and if properly used, they can provide more support than you can get from regular pillows or from leaning up against a headboard or wall.

What are the best husband pillows to buy?

Top husband pillow

Husband Pillow Backrest Reading Pillow

What you need to know: Comfortable, supportive, and easy to care for, this is one of the best husband pillows out there.

What you’ll love: This husband pillow is available in over 25 colors and styles, has side and back pockets for storage and comes with a removable neck roll and a removable microfiber cover. It’s portable and sturdy. It’s 31 inches in height and weighs 9.1 pounds.

What you should consider: It’s bigger and more expensive than many of the other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top husband pillow for the money

Ziraki Plush Shredded Foam Reading Pillow

What you need to know: This supportive and affordable husband pillow has a soft exterior and foam-filled interior, which allows for maximum airflow.

What you’ll love: Weighing just 5 pounds and sporting a convenient built-in handle, this husband pillow is portable and easy to transport from place to place. The velour cover of this pillow is also easy to clean. The interior memory foam can be molded and plumped to fit your comfort level.

What you should consider: This product is less expensive than other models, but it doesn’t have pockets or any extra features.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nestl Bedding Reading Pillow

What you need to know: A simple but comfortable and supportive husband pillow.

What you’ll love: This pillow is available in 44 colors and filled with high-density shredded memory foam that forms to your body. It has three pockets for conveniently storing small items. The zipper allows you to remove or shift around the foam to adjust to your comfort level.

What you should consider: This model doesn’t come with a neck roll and is much softer and less sturdy than some of the other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

