The best bed skirt

The average person spends 26 years sleeping, so why not pay a little more attention to what goes on your bed?

Which bed skirt is best?

It’s simple and often overlooked, but the right bed skirt can help add style and flair to your bedroom while also concealing what’s underneath the bed. There is nothing like a quality bed skirt to really tie the room together and make the bed appear tidy.

You have many different options, and bed skirts come in all different styles and colors, but sometimes the simple designs are the best fit. A top pick is the Zen Bamboo Ultra Soft Bed Skirt.

What to know before you buy a bed skirt

Fabric

Many people think to match the color of their bed skirt to their sheets, but they often forget about the fabric type. Most bed skirts are made from polyester because it’s durable and easy to wash. Microfiber is a type of polyester that is lighter and easier to manage. Bamboo and other fabrics are sometimes used for more textured and stylized bed sheets.

Length

Obviously, you need to purchase a bed skirt to fit your specific mattress type, but you’ll also want to consider the distance between your box spring and the floor. This section should also be covered by the bed skirt, so make sure to include this in your measurements.

Most beds are 14-16 inches off the ground, but if you have a custom bed frame, it might require a custom bed skirt that is a little longer or shorter.

Design

You don’t have to get fancy. In many cases, a simple, plain bed skirt is all you need. However, if you want to add a little style and flair to your bed, consider bed skirts with ruffles, pleats or lace trim. Keep in mind that pleated bed skirts are more difficult to iron than straight bed skirts, and those other options can also be more difficult to maintain.

What to look for in a quality bed skirt

Color Options

You can’t go wrong purchasing a plain white bed skirt or a bed skirt that matches your sheets and comforter. Some products offer over 40 different color options, so if you’re feeling adventurous and looking for a way to add life to your bedroom, consider experimenting with a different color bed skirt that compliments your current sheets or wall color.

How the bed skirt attaches to the mattress

There are two different ways to attach a bed skirt.

Full bed skirt: This is placed between the mattress and boxspring. It requires you to lift up the mattress and slide the bed skirt into place over the boxspring. This is the more traditional option and also the most secure. However, it can be tricky to get into place, especially if you’re trying to do it alone and forced to lift a heavier mattress.

This is placed between the mattress and boxspring. It requires you to lift up the mattress and slide the bed skirt into place over the boxspring. This is the more traditional option and also the most secure. However, it can be tricky to get into place, especially if you’re trying to do it alone and forced to lift a heavier mattress. Velcro: This is the easier and more convenient option, but velcro bed skirts are typically less expensive and less secure, so they often require adjustment.

How much you can expect to spend on a bed skirt

Pricing depends on the size of the bed and the quality of the fabric, but bed skirts can range from $10 all the way up to $30. It’s easy to find good-quality bed skirts for under $20.

Bed skirt FAQ

Is a bed skirt included when I purchase bed sheets?

A. It’s possible that some bedding sets will come with a bed skirt, but this isn’t always. If one isn’t included, or you want to purchase a bed skirt with a different style or color, it’s simple to purchase a bed skirt separately.

Do I need to wash a bed skirt?

A. It’s always a good idea to wash a bed skirt before you put it on your bed for the first time. You don’t need to wash a bed skirt as often as your sheets, but they can collect dirt and dust, so it’s a good idea to wash it once or twice a year.

What’s the best bed skirt to buy?

Top bed skirt

Zen Bamboo Ultra Soft Bed Skirt

What you need to know: A simple and straightforward design, this plain bedskirt is both luxurious and durable.

What you’ll love: Made from 40% rayon derived from bamboo and 60% brushed microfiber, this bed skirt comes in seven different colors, while being machine-washable and fade resistant.

What you should consider: Wrinkles can set in after washing the bedskirt or when first removing it from the packaging, so it may need to be ironed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bed skirt for the money

MeiLa Three Fabric Wrap Around Elastic Solid Bed Skirt

What you need to know: Made with velcro, this bed skirt is less expensive and easier to adjust than other options.

What you’ll love: The microfiber polyester fabric is fade resistant and actually more durable than cotton.

What you should consider: Despite the velcro making it easier to get the skirt on the bed, some customers found it difficult for it to remain in place without safety pins or tape.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nestl Bedding Pleated Bed Skirt

What you need to know: This bed skirt is simple, clean and crisp, with pleated corners.

What you’ll love: With over 40 color options, you will be able to find a bed skirt to fit any style or color pattern in your bedroom.

What you should consider: Some customers have said this bed skirt wears out sooner than others because of the thin fabric.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

