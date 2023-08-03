If you were heartbroken by the news that home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond was going out of business, you’re going to want to read this. A month after the news that Overstock.com bought Bed Bath & Beyond’s remaining assets, the company has ditched its name and morphed its website into something you’ll recognize.

Bed Bath & Beyond is back, baby

Earlier this week, Overstock relaunched its website as BedBathandBeyond.com. All Overstock branding is gone, and it appears that Overstock has fully merged its online business model with the digital assets it acquired from Bed Bath & Beyond.

“All of Overstock’s categories will transition over and new products will also come in,” Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson told CNN. “Since this deal was announced, we have added over 600,000 new products to the site. It will have the same great bed, bath and kitchen items, but it will also have a much bigger beyond.”

The new website touts a “bigger, better beyond,” with deals of 15% to 20% off bedding, bath and furniture items.

What about our beloved 20% off coupons?

One of the things diehard Bed Bath & Beyond fans loved most was the store’s 20% off one item coupons, which were famous for having no expiration date. Will Overstock honor those coupons — or bring them back?

Unfortunately, Johnson said no but did say that shoppers will be able to access new discounts and deals via a mobile app that’s launching soon.

That will include a 25% off coupon for anyone who downloads the app and uses it to make a purchase, along with 15% off if you sign up for the email list. Former Overstock.com loyalty program members will also receive a 20% off coupon when they transfer their membership to the app and its new loyalty program.

“We’ll still be offering coupons even if they’re not as large as the 20% coupon that people expected, and frankly, demanded from Bed Bath & Beyond,” Johnson said.

Will brick-and-mortar stores make a comeback, too?

The next big question is whether Overstock plans to resurrect Bed Bath & Beyond’s brick-and-mortar locations. All 360 locations nationwide shuttered amid the bankruptcy filing.

That’s not in the cards — at least for now.

“Never say never,” Johnson said. “We’re focused on this transition now and we like our asset-light business model. … But never say never. We’ll look, we may test, but right now, it’s not in the current strategic plan.”

4 of Bed Bath & Beyond’s best back-to-college deals

Ready to go shopping on the brand new Bed Bath & Beyond? The site already has some great back-to-college deals — here are some of the best.

Homall Mesh Office Chair

With a breathable mesh back and adjustable armrests, this desk chair is perfect for a dorm room or home office. It’s height adjustable and comes in a wide range of fun colors to suit any student’s style.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Caserio Modern Arches Area Rug

Cover up a cold dorm floor with this soft, stylish rug that comes in sizes that will fit a room of any size — and colors that will suit any decor style.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Luxury 8-piece Bed in a Bag Set by Home Collection

There’s nothing like a good night’s sleep to get you ready for class, and this luxury bed in a bag has everything you need. Available in eight colors and dorm-friendly sizes, it’s the perfect set for any student.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Miranda Haus Soft and Absorbent Zero Twist Cotton 6-piece Towel Set

Very little about communal bathrooms is luxurious — but this soft, smooth towel set is. And with two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths, it’s the perfect starter set for a student’s first year away from home.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews.

