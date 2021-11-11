Weighted blankets come in different weights and should be between 5% and 12% of your body weight, with 10% being the sweet spot for most.

What are the best weighted blanket black friday deals

Known for their calming and stress-relieving abilities, weighted blankets are just what you need after a family Thanksgiving, so you can take advantage of Black Friday sales. The best weighted blanket Black Friday deals won’t be apparent until nearer the day but it’s possible to predict deals based on data from past years.

Weighted blankets all have similar effects, so if the exact blanket that you’ve been considering doesn’t go on sale, you’re sure to find an equally great option to warm and comfort you this winter.

What weighted blanket Black Friday deals will be available?

At this stage, it’s impossible to say for certain which weighted blankets will have Black Friday discounts. However, by using data from previous Black Friday weighted blanket deals, those in the know can predict potential deals with some accuracy. The weighted blanket deals you’ll see below are currently predictions, but you can prepare in advance by adding your desired products to your shopping basket so you can make your move as soon as deals go live to avoid missing the best offers.

When will Black Friday weighted blanket deals commence?

Black Friday 2021 is on November 26, which is when you’ll find the bulk of weighted blanket Black Friday deals. However, some retailers start offering deep discounts at the start of Thanksgiving week and some even come out with deals from the start of November, so they can pay to check in occasionally. Sign up to the BestReviews email list to receive advance information on Black Friday deals and other deals throughout the year.

Best weighted blanket Black Friday deals

Bearaby Cotton Napper

This luxurious weighted blanket is made from a heavy, chunky knit organic cotton fabric. All the weight comes from the material, which differs from most other weighted blankets that get their weight from glass beads or other fillings. It looks great and is available in a range of colors, which is ideal for anyone serious about home decor.

Where to buy: Sold by Bearaby

Luna Adult Weighted Blanket

Available in twin and queen sizes with a range of weights to choose from, there’s an option for everyone. It’s a great choice for lovers of print, as it’s available in stripes, checks, dots and quatrefoil patterns. The outer cover is made from soft cotton, but it’s removable so you’ll need to use this blanket in a duvet cover or over a top sheet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Degrees of Comfort Coolmax Weighted Blanket

With one minky plush cover and one cooling cover included, you always have a spare when one’s in the wash. You can choose from a range of sizes and weights between 5 and 15 pounds. Thanks to the small pockets, the weighted beads inside are evenly distributed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sivio Sherpa Fleece Weighted Blanket

This super-soft weighted blanket has a fine minky fleece on one side and textured sherpa fleece on the other. It comes in a choice of four colors — navy blue, pink, white or gray. It’s only available in a 15-pound weight, so those looking for something heavier or lighter are out of luck.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Bedsure Weighted Blanket for Kids

If you’re looking for a lightweight weighted blanket for a child in your life, this offering suits most kids with 5-, 7- and 10-pound options to suit kids of different ages and body weights. It comes with a plush cover that’s easy to remove and wash.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Gravity Blanket

A high-end weighted blanket that’s worth spending money on, especially if you can find it at a decent discount on Black Friday. It has heavier options than most, ranging between 15 and 35 pounds. It’s durable and well-designed with a zippered removable cover that’s machine-washable and small pockets for even distribution of the weighted beads.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Bare Home Weighted Blanket

Available in a range of sizes, you can find options suitable for twin, full or queen beds. Weights range between 10 and 20 pounds and you have a choice of nine colors. Although the whole blanket is machine-washable on a gentle setting, it also has corner ties in case you’d prefer to put it inside a duvet cover.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Uttermara Sherpa Fleece Weighted Blanket

This sherpa fleece weighted blanket is extremely soft and cozy. It might not be as durable as high-end options, but it’s great for occasional nighttime use or snuggling on the couch. It’s available in a number of solid colors, as well as a red-and-black check print.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

YnM Weighted Blanket

The 100%-cotton outer is soft and comfortable to sleep with, while the seven-layer design conforms to the shape of your body for a comfortable rest or sleep. It comes in various sizes and weights up to a maximum of 30 pounds. With 33 choices of solid colors and prints, there’s a design for everyone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Amazon Basics All-Season Cotton Weighted Blanket

Suitable for all-season use, this blanket is cool enough for warm weather and can easily be paired with a comforter or duvet in cooler weather. The 100% cotton sateen outer layer is soft and smooth to the touch, yet breathable. It comes in a twin size and weighs in at 15 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

ZonLi weighted blanket

This blanket is made from 100% soft cotton and is filled with glass beads. It comes in a twin size and weighs in at 12 pounds. Choose from a variety of colors, like aqua, navy blue, dark gray and even a pink and purple combo.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

