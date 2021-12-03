Best travel pillowcase

Changing your pillowcase often can help reduce irritation that leads to acne or breakouts.

Which travel pillowcase is best?

Pillowcases for travel need to be made with soft and comfortable material while being durable so users can experience quality naps while traveling. Pillowcases for travel come in many sizes and colors and are of best use when traveling for long periods. A good travel pillowcase is easily cleaned and not easily torn or damaged. Before purchasing a travel pillowcase, consider what it is made with, how securely it closes and if it is hypoallergenic.

If you are looking for a pillowcase made with nontoxic materials, is hypoallergenic and comes in many colors, The Pillowcase Travel Toddler Pillowcase is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a travel pillowcase

Material

While silk pillowcases and satin pillowcases are soft and luxurious, some people prefer pure organic cotton. The threat count of the pillowcase and the material it is made from is listed in the website description. The material of the pillowcase does not affect how efficient it is for travel as long as the material is stitched durably and features a secure method of closure.

Closure

Travel pillowcases that have secure methods of closure are the most efficient for purposes of travel. The most secure form of closure for a travel pillowcase is a zipper. If you toss and turn in your sleep, you may wind up with the zipper pressed against your cheek. A pillowcase that is designed to fit the travel pillow like an envelope is best for those who toss and turn in their sleep; however, the chances of the pillow slipping out of the case are more likely with this method of closure. If you choose a zippered pillowcase, you could store other soft items in the pillowcase to save space when traveling.

Hypoallergenic

Before purchasing a travel pillowcase, make sure the item is made with hypoallergenic, nontoxic material. Items made with hypoallergenic material lessen the chance of allergic reactions and irritation. Items made with pure organic cotton and silk are naturally hypoallergenic.

What to look for in a quality travel pillowcase

Softness

A quality travel pillowcase is soft and comfortable.

Durable

The best travel pillowcase to use for travel is durably stitched and resistant to various weather and environmental conditions. Since the pillowcase is the outermost part of the pillow, it needs to be durable in case the item is dropped or snags on something. Travelers worried that their pillowcase will get dirty while traveling should purchase a backup pillowcase.

Machine washable

If the pillowcase is made with cotton, it has a higher chance of pilling and unraveling. However, if the item is stitched correctly and features a durable method of closure, this should not be an issue. Some items that claim to be machine washable get damaged in the wash, so users need to check the product reviews before purchasing.

How much you can expect to spend on a travel pillowcase

The best travel pillowcase costs $7-$20 depending on the material, durability and how it closes. Items that feature a secure closing and are made with the best materials will be priced higher.

Travel pillowcase FAQ

Why is it important for an item to be made with organic material?

A. An item made with organic material is free of BPA, chlorine and any other pesticides that could irritate the user’s skin. Buying a travel pillowcase made with organic material prevents allergic reactions.

Why are satin pillowcases better for the skin?

A. Satin and silk pillowcases are more breathable and do better to regulate temperature than cotton. These pillowcases cause less irritation to the skin as well as detangle hair while sleeping.

What’s the best travel pillowcase to buy?

Top travel pillowcase

The Pillowcase Travel Toddler Pillowcase

What you need to know: This travel pillowcase comes in five colors and is made without the use of BPA, making the fabric safe for use with children.

What you’ll love: It is made with premium cotton and the material is very soft. This item is hypoallergenic and will not irritate. It is machine washable. It is lightweight and does not pill when washing.

What you should consider: This item only fits smaller rectangular pillows and the colors are more faded than shown online. This item is not as soft as some users would hope and only lasts through a few washing cycles before it starts to decrease in quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top travel pillowcase for the money

Saharbeddings Travel Pillowcase Cover

What you need to know: This cover comes in different colors, is available in envelopes and zippered closures and is sourced in an eco-friendly manner.

What you’ll love: This pillow is designed to prevent the collection of dust and dandruff and is breathable. Egyptian cotton makes it temperature regulated so users do not get hot in their sleep. This item comes with a satisfaction guarantee warranty.

What you should consider: This item is thin and can be see-through on larger pillows. If users order the body-pillow size, it only comes with one pillow instead of two.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Om Bedding Collection Travel Pillowcase

What you need to know: This travel pillowcase comes in multiple colors and can be purchased as a sham or with a zipper closing.

What you’ll love: This item is very soft and comfortable and can be used for smaller pillows. The zipper on this item is durable and the Egyptian cotton thread count provides the user with higher-quality material. It is machine washable.

What you should consider: This item is not made with organic cotton and the pillowcase can shrink in the wash. The stitching and zipper are not as durable as some users would like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

