Best queen bed skirt

Bed skirts were first used to block a draft that would chill the underside of the bed.

Which queen bed skirts are best?

A bed skirt is a simple way to dress up your bed by concealing your box spring and the space under your bed. A bed skirt with the right design can help the bed appear more orderly and bring the entire room together.

You want to find a bed skirt that fits your queen bed, and you have options when it comes to style, but one quality pick is Zen Bamboo Ultra Soft Bed Skirt.

What to know before you buy a queen bed skirt

Material

Most bed skirts are made from cotton or polyester microfiber, which makes them easy to maintain. Linen is another fabric used to make high-quality bed skirts.

Keep in mind that the material used to make a bed skirt isn’t as crucial a factor as in bedsheets, since your body doesn’t come in contact with it. However, many people try to match their bed skirts with the style and material of their bedspread.

Attachment

There are typically two types of bed skirts, and they differ in how they attach to the mattress.

Full bed skirt: These bed skirts resemble more of a sheet and they must be placed between the mattress and the box spring and centered so all sides hang evenly over the edge.

These bed skirts resemble more of a sheet and they must be placed between the mattress and the box spring and centered so all sides hang evenly over the edge. Detachable bed skirt: These are typically lower-quality but more convenient because they attach to the box spring using Velcro, so you don’t need to lift up the mattress.

What to look for in a quality queen bed skirt

Length

The dimensions of queen bed frames are fairly standard, but some beds can be higher off the floor than the others, so take the drop measurement — the space between the floor and the top of the box spring — into consideration. Most bed skirts are 14-16 inches long, but if your bed is higher off the ground, you should opt for a longer bed skirt.

Design

Flat, traditional bed skirts are simple yet functional and serve their purpose of concealing what’s underneath the bed, giving your bed an overall tidier appearance. However, there are bed skirts with lace trim, pleats, eyelets, and ruffles if you want a more decorative bed skirt.

Color

Much like bedspreads, bed skirts are available in multiple colors to match your current sheets or bedspread. When in doubt, it’s hard to go wrong with plain white.

Sometimes bed skirts are part of a sheet set that can make mixing and matching colors easier.

How much you can expect to spend on a queen bed skirt

Queen bed skirts can range from $10-$30 depending on the material, design details, and brand. Budget-friendly options tend to be made from microfiber or polyester, while the top of the price range has specialized embroidery or design details.

Queen bed skirt FAQ

Should my bed skirt touch the floor?

A. Yes. A bed skirt should touch the floor in order to conceal anything that you may store under the bed. Ideally, you want less than 2 inches of space between the floor and the bottom of the bed skirt, and you don’t want more than 1 inch of the bed skirt on the floor.

How do I care for a bed skirt?

A. Regularly vacuum or clean the floor around the bed to prevent any buildup or dirt. If the floor is well-maintained, you should only need to wash your bed skirt twice per year. Most bed skirts are machine-washable and can be laundered in cool water on the delicate cycle, followed by a tumble dry on the lowest setting. Refer to the manufacturer’s instructions, as care may vary by material and design.

Can I use a bedsheet in place of a bed skirt?

A. It’s not recommended, since a normal bed sheet would most likely be too short to reach the floor. A bed skirt is designed specifically to cover the exact distance between the floor and the bottom of the bed.

What are the best queen bed skirts to buy?

Top queen bed skirt

Zen Bamboo Ultra Soft Bed Skirt

What you need to know: This bed skirt is as durable as it is luxurious while concealing items under the bed.

What you’ll love: Made from rayon derived from bamboo and micro-brushed fiber, this bed skirt will give your bedroom an elegant touch. The fade-resistant properties allow for the colors to remain bright even after multiple washes.

What you should consider: If you have bed risers or a bed that’s high off the ground, this bed skirt may not be long enough.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top queen bed skirt for the money

MEILA Wrap Around Bed Skirt

What you need to know: This smartly designed, budget-friendly, elastic bed skirt conceals bed frames, box springs, and anything you might store under the bed.

What you’ll love: The updated design of this bed skirt features one elastic side and three fabric sides, which make it easy to take on and off. The elegant ruffled design can add charm to any bedroom.

What you should consider: This bed skirt doesn’t work with beds with a footboard or post.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fresh Ideas Ruffled Eyelet Bed Skirt Dust Ruffle

What you need to know: Enhance your bedroom decor with this beautifully embroidered bed skirt.

What you’ll love: It’s all about the details with this bed skirt, as it features full ruffle trim and elegant eyelet embroidery. The microfiber fabric is wrinkle-free and fade-resistant as well as pre-shrunk and machine-washable for easy laundering.

What you should consider: Customers have noted that the platform fabric is thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

