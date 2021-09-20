Best microfiber bed sheets

If you have a pillow-top mattress or one that has a high loft, the best-fitting microfiber sheets you’ll find are designated as deep-pocket sets.

WHICH MICROFIBER BED SHEET IS BEST?

A good night’s rest is right around the corner when you outfit your bed with microfiber bed sheets. Not only are they soft with a smooth finish, but microfiber bed sheets are also machine washable for easy care.

Microfiber bed sheets have countless attributes. They’re wrinkle-resistant, which is a major perk if you’re used to cotton sheets that almost always need to be ironed. Microfiber sheets are also more resistant to stains, and can repel a fair amount of liquid and moisture. Perhaps best of all, they’re some of the most affordable sheets on the market.

If you’re intrigued by microfiber bed sheets, give this buying guide a read before you shop. We’re including a few recommendations at the end, including our top choice, Mellanni’s Brushed Microfiber Sheet Set. This set is available in a variety of solid colors and prints to coordinate with duvets and other bedroom décor.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU BUY MICROFIBER BED SHEETS

Easy care

Microfiber bed sheets are easy to care for since they can be popped in the washing machine and dryer. Unlike cotton sheets, microfiber won’t shrink, which is why they can tolerate the dryer — though it’s still recommended to stick to tumble dry low.

Microfiber is also capable of repelling stains, liquid, and moisture. They’re not waterproof, but they will make spills bead off their surface to minimize the stain or mess. Their repelling quality also helps reduce the amount of liquids that penetrate the mattress or pillows.

Wrinkle-free

One of the main perks of microfiber bed sheets is that they’re wrinkle-free, due to their unique construction and weave. This means they retain a crisp, fresh look even if you’ve slept in them, or have pulled them out of the dryer and don’t want to do any ironing.

Softness

Microfiber bed sheets are known for being incredibly soft, and unlike cotton sheets, won’t require several washings to lose their rough finish. Depending on the microfiber bed sheets you choose, they might have a silky, satiny-smooth finish, or a matte, brushed-velour finish.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN A QUALITY MICROFIBER BED SHEET

Select-piece sets

If you’d like to mix and match sets or want to try microfiber before you commit to a full bedding set, it’s worth investing in a select-piece set first. The most popular sets in this category include either fitted and top sheets, or just a pair of pillowcases.

Full sets

Full sets of microfiber bed sheets usually include a fitted sheet, a top sheet, and two pillowcases. Some deluxe full sets include four pillowcases though they’re a bit harder to find. Most pillowcases are standard size, and only some sets will offer queen- or king-size pillowcases.

Bed-in-a-bag sets

Bed-in-a-bag sets include everything that comes in a full set, plus they have bonus items such as a comforter, pillow shams, and other coordinating accessories. These are often considered the most cost-effective option when you invest in microfiber bed sheets, but the comforter quality can be iffy in some sets.

HOW MUCH YOU CAN EXPECT TO SPEND ON A MICROFIBER BED SHEET

Entry-level microfiber bed sheets cost less than $20, but quality might be hit or miss. Midrange sheets, priced between $20-$60, tend to wash well and last much longer than lesser-priced sets. Premium microfiber bed sheet sets, including beds-in-a-bag, range between $60-$100.

MICROFIBER BED SHEETS FAQ

What is the difference between blended and 100% microfiber bed sheet sets?

A. Blended sets usually have cotton, bamboo, or silk in their mix, which often makes them a bit pricier. Sets that are 100% microfiber tend to be a more cost-effective option, and many of them have a cotton-like feel.

Are there any pitfalls of microfiber bed sheets?

A. Since they’re made of polyester and have a tight weave, they retain heat more than cotton. For that reason, they might not be ideal for those that experience night sweats. Some people with sensitive skin also stay away from microfiber, as it’s less breathable than cotton and can irritate skin.

WHAT ARE THE BEST MICROFIBER BED SHEETS TO BUY?

Top microfiber bed sheet

Mellanni’s Brushed Microfiber Sheet Set

Our take: This is a high-quality set at a good price, with fine satin details to add a touch of class.

What we like: They stay soft and wrinkle-free after washes. They are breathable and hypoallergenic, and ideal for those with sensitive skin.

What you should consider: Certain colors and patterns may fade with repeat washes.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Top microfiber bed sheet for the money

Utopia’s Microfiber Sheet Set

Our take: This is a bargain pick if you want solid microfiber sheets that last.

What we like: This excels at year-round temperature regulation. The brushed microfiber has a smooth, luxurious feel.

What you should consider: The material is on the thin side, and they can lose threads after washing.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

AmazonBasics’ Microfiber Sheet Set

Our take: This is a popular choice if you need deep-pocket sheets and intend to buy multiple sets.

What we like: They are available in dozens of colors and prints. The sheets are silky-smooth to the touch and resist wrinkles fairly well.

What you should consider: Frequent washes may result in pilling.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

