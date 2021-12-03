Best cheap queen sheet set

Finding a quality cheap queen sheet set is about focusing on solid, breathable materials and knowing your priorities for bedding.

Which cheap queen sheet set is best?

Since you spend a third of your life in bed, it’s worth finding a sheet set that feels luxurious and soft for a night of cozy, restful sleep. You don’t have to break the bank to do it, though. The low cost of these options mean you can experiment and switch out your looks regularly. If you’re looking for a comfortable yet affordable queen sheet set, the Sonoro Kate Super Soft Microfiber 1,700 Thread Count Luxury Egyptian Sheets is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a cheap queen sheet set

Fabric

There can be a dizzying array of options when shopping for a queen sheet set: thread count, cotton vs. linen, wrinkle-free, plant-based. While it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the choices, you don’t need to know all the ins and outs of every possible queen sheet set material before making a decision. The key is to figure out your main priority. Do you want a great feel? It’s hard to go wrong with cotton. Is a wrinkle-free look a top priority? A microfiber blend is your best bet. In winter, it’s hard to beat the snuggly warmth of flannel.

Cold or hot sleeper

Are you the type of sleeper who kicks off covers during the night and always needs a window cracked? Or can you never get enough covers piled on you? Knowing your body’s best temperature point can help you find a cheap queen sheet set that feels good for you. For sleepers who run hot, a lightweight cotton percale allows for breathability that keeps you cool. If you find yourself getting cold, flannel is a great option, particularly during cooler months. For a bed that needs to accommodate both types of sleepers, linen is a good choice.

Thread count

Thread count refers to the density of threads per square inch. Much is made of thread count by advertisers, and as a rough rule of thumb, higher thread count is usually better. That said, it’s not everything. A higher thread count can be achieved by wrapping less expensive fibers around main ones, and this can sometimes make a sheet feel rough. So note the thread count, but don’t make it the main deciding factor.

What to look for in a quality cheap queen sheet set

Solid color vs. pattern

If your goal in buying a queen sheet set is to “set it and forget it” (say, for example, in a guest room), a neutral, solid-colored sheet set is your best bet. If you want to add verve and personality to your bedding, a pattern that matches your aesthetic can be a great way to add a pop of color to your bedroom.

Pocket depth

Not all queen sheet sets fit all queen-sized mattresses snugly. Newer mattresses with pillow tops that add height may need a deep-pocket queen sheet set. Conversely, if you have a thinner or older mattress, a deep-pocket fitted sheet may be too loose for your bed. Be sure to measure the height of your mattress and read the pocket-depth dimensions before investing in a queen sheet set.

Ease of care

If you want a low-maintenance, slip-on set that requires a minimum of care, be sure to look for one that’s wrinkle-free. If you don’t like ironing pillowcases or slipping into a wrinkly bed, this will save you time and headaches.

How much you can expect to spend on a cheap queen sheet set

You can find great low-cost alternatives starting at $15, up through around $30, without sacrificing quality.

Cheap queen sheet set FAQ

Will a cheap queen sheet set last less time than a more expensive set?

A. With good care, you can expect a quality cheap queen sheet set to last between five and seven years, about one to three years less than a higher-cost alternative. Wash on cool and use mild detergents. Air drying can also extend the life of a sheet set. Solid-colored sheet sets can also be rotated top to bottom from wash to wash to ensure even wear. This may not be feasible with patterned sets because it would cause the pattern to appear upside down.

Are cheap queen sheet sets rough on the skin?

A. Inexpensive doesn’t have to mean rough. If softness is one of your key must-haves, opt for a sateen or plain cotton set.

Can a queen sheet set fit a full-sized bed?

A. Queen beds are longer and wider than full-sized beds, so attempting to use a queen sheet set on a full-sized bed will cause the fitted sheet to fit loosely.

What’s the best cheap queen sheet set to buy?

Top cheap queen sheet set

Sonoro Kate Super Soft Microfiber 1,700 Thread Count Luxury Egyptian Sheets

What you need to know: Available in a range of solid, muted colors, this microfiber sheet set is a workhorse that will give you years of service.

What you’ll love: Absolutely wrinkle-free and soft on skin, this is a hassle-free sheet set you’ll love.

What you should consider: If you like a cool bed for sleeping, note that these sheets hold in heat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cheap queen sheet set for the money

Ilavande Hotel Luxury Super Soft Microfiber Queen Bed Sheets

What you need to know: Available in both white and gray, this is another quality wrinkle-free option with thousands of positive reviews.

What you’ll love: If you’re looking to re-create the look of a hotel bed without breaking the bank, this is the perfect sheet set for you.

What you should consider: If you have a very deep mattress, you may experience some issues with having the corners stay put. You can solve them by buying a set of sheet straps.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Everspread 4 Piece Sheet Set, Abstract Chevron

What you need to know: Add some visual interest to your bedding with this bold but not overpowering pattern, or opt for one of the solid colors.

What you’ll love: These sheets are breathable and soft, with wrinkle-resistant quick-drying material.

What you should consider: Some users complain of pilling on these sheets. To avoid this, wash and dry at cool temperatures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

