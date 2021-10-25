Best bamboo sheets

Bamboo is the fastest-growing plant on Earth, with some species growing up to 3 feet in a single day.

Which bamboo sheets are best?

Whether you’re environmentally conscious or you simply value a good night’s sleep, bamboo sheets are a great product to consider because they’re naturally breathable, lightweight and, in most cases, sustainably and ethically produced.

Many manufacturers present their bamboo sheets as environmentally friendly, but further examination is required to see how well their claims hold up. The Cariloha Classic Bamboo Viscose Sheet Set is the top pick because it’s soft, durable and eco-certified by multiple third-party organizations.

What to know before you buy bamboo sheets

The pros and cons of bamboo sheets

Bamboo is a naturally durable and lightweight material that can be used to make a wide variety of products, from toothbrushes to toilet paper. It’s also the fastest-growing plant on the planet, making it an incredibly renewable and environmentally sustainable resource. Sheets made from bamboo are also hypoallergenic, making them a great choice for people with sensitive skin, while hot sleepers will appreciate the natural breathability offered by the material.

Despite the versatility of the crop, there are a few drawbacks to consider. First, bamboo sheets are typically more expensive than cotton or polyester blends, and people who live in a cooler climate may want sheets made from a material that provides more warmth, like flannel.

Certifications

Bamboo may be naturally renewable, but some manufacturers use environmentally harmful pesticides on their crop, which means a bit of research is required if you want to support a company that’s truly eco-friendly. Look for a brand that publicly shares its sustainability standards and boasts any of the following certifications.

GOTS:

The Global Organic Textile Standard ensures that the bedding is made from completely organic fibers and contains no harmful chemicals or pesticides. Fair Trade: This certification guarantees that the company supports fair and safe working conditions for farmers and factory workers, supporting communities and encouraging responsible environmental stewardship.

This certification guarantees that the company supports fair and safe working conditions for farmers and factory workers, supporting communities and encouraging responsible environmental stewardship. OCS: Products with the Organic Content Standard certification are verified by a third party to contain at least 95 percent organic material.

What to look for in quality bamboo sheets

Thread count

This number indicates how many threads can be counted in a single square inch of fabric. Most bamboo sheets have a thread count of at least 200, while high-end luxury bedding can contain a count of 1,000 or more. A larger thread count typically means a softer sheet, but it also means a higher price tag.

Weaves

Bamboo sheets can usually be compared by their weave type. Sheets with a sateen weave usually feel silky to the touch and are particularly lustrous and wrinkle-resistant. Twill is the most common weave type and produces a sheet that’s durable and long-lasting. One drawback to twill is that these sheets may feel less soft than other weave types. Lastly, percale is a weave that produces highly breathable sheets that are lightweight but prone to wrinkling.

Colors

Look for bamboo sheets that are going to visually match the rest of your existing bedding. Bamboo fabrics can hold on to color really well for a long period of time, but watch out for sheets with particularly bright or colorful patterns, as these may contain harsh chemical dyes.

Pocket depth

Many bamboo sheet brands will note their products’ pocket depth. This measurement refers to the distance between the top of the sheet and the end of the elastic corner. Most mattresses are between 8 and 12 inches deep. If yours is deeper, look for bamboo sheets with extra-deep pockets.

How much you can expect to spend on bamboo sheets

The cost of bamboo sheets can vary widely depending on the thread count and quality of the bedding. You should expect to spend around $50-$200 for a quality sheet set.

Bamboo sheets FAQ

How should I wash my bamboo sheets?

A. The natural durability of bamboo means that most of these sheets are machine-washable, but keep in mind that the bedding is susceptible to wrinkling. Select your dryer settings accordingly.

How long do bamboo sheets last?

A. Unlike other sheet types, with proper care bamboo sheets can last up to 15 years.

What are the best bamboo sheets to buy?

Top bamboo sheets

Cariloha Classic Bamboo Viscose Sheet Set

What you need to know: These viscose sheets have a twill weave construction, and the company boasts several third-party certifications.

What you’ll love: This bamboo sheet set is hypoallergenic, machine-washable and available in five color options. Cariloha is also OCS, GOTS and Fair Trade-certified. The set has a thread count of 230, but some users say that it feels even softer.

What you should consider: A couple of users reported that the sheets began pilling after a few washes.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath and Beyond

Top bamboo sheets for the money

Sleep Philosophy Rayon Made From Bamboo Sheet Set

What you need to know: These sheets are budget-friendly and naturally antibacterial.

What you’ll love: Boasting a thread count of 250, these sheets are designed to wick away moisture, making them perfectly suited for hot sleepers. The pockets are deep enough to support a mattress that’s up to 15 inches deep.

What you should consider: It’s not clear if the manufacturer uses certified organic materials to make its sheets.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath and Beyond

Bamboo sheets worth checking out

Pure Bamboo 100 Percent Organic Bamboo Sheet Set

What you need to know: These bamboo sheets are incredibly soft and feature a double-stitched construction and deep pockets.

What you’ll love: Available in a wide variety of colors like merlot and cobalt blue, these bamboo sheets feature a thread count of 300 and 16-inch extra-deep pockets. Users note the overall softness and breathability of the sheets.

What you should consider: A few users have questioned the durability of these bamboo sheets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

