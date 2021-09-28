Best king bed frame

When assembling your king bed frame, read through all the instructions before you begin. Never move a mattress by yourself.

Which king bed frame is best?

For many consumers, buying a bed frame is an afterthought to the longer and more expensive process of buying a mattress. However, it shouldn’t be. Bed frames extend the longevity of your mattress while helping you keep cool.

There’s a lot to consider when searching for the perfect king bed frame. Our top pick, the Zinus Tonja Platform Bed, is a sturdy statement piece perfect for most decors.

What to know before you buy a king bed frame

Box spring vs. platform

A box spring is a bed base that sits between your frame and your mattress. Some mattresses require a box spring to function properly. Find out if your model is among them before you shop for a bed frame. A box-spring bed frame is designed to hold a box spring and a mattress and features no support slats.

A platform bed frame is designed to hold a mattress and features tightly spaced support slats. Platform bed frames are ideal for memory foam or innerspring mattresses.

Materials

Metal king bed frames can disappear under your mattress or stand out as the focal point of your bedroom. They come in modern and classic styles and provide great support. Wooden king bed frames have a homier feel. They can be rustic or sleek, but can wear out over time if made from cheap wood. If you prefer a wood frame, it pays to invest in quality.

Both metal and wood king bed frames can come upholstered in your choice of fabric to blend in with your existing furniture or create a new look.

Room placement

A standard king mattress is 76 inches wide and 80 inches long. Depending on its design, your bed frame will extend a little bit beyond this.

It’s important to determine where in your bedroom you’ll be placing your bed. Measure the area exactly. You want to make sure you’ll have enough space to get in and out of bed comfortably and for all of your other furniture to fit properly. This is especially important if you’re upgrading from a smaller bed in the same room.

What to look for in a quality king bed frame

Headboard and footboard

King bed frames can have a headboard and a footboard, just a headboard or neither. It depends on the model. Headboards make it easier to sit up in bed and help keep pillows in place. Some headboards have storage shelves for items such as books, reading lamps or alarm clocks. Having everything you might need in the middle of the night right next to your head can be a big convenience.

Footboards are mostly decorative. If you’ve got an extra-tall person in your family, keep in mind that anyone above 6 feet, 6 inches will have difficulty sleeping on a king-size bed with a footboard.

Storage

Some king bed frames come with drawers underneath to store blankets, sheets or anything else you want. A higher frame without drawers can also provide enough space underneath to store luggage and other bulky items. This can make a world of difference if you live in a small apartment or you’re squeezing a king-size bed into a smaller room.

Before you buy, measure your intended storage items to check for clearance.

Design

Metal bed frames with decorative elements come in a variety of colors. The most common are black, white and gray. For a pop of color, there are blue, gold or silver models. Wooden bed frames have fewer options. If you don’t like the finish of your prospective model, consider getting it upholstered.

Another design consideration is mattress height. If you’re placing your bed in an attic or a basement with a low ceiling, you may prefer a low bed frame. If you have kids or a dog that likes to jump into bed with you, a low bed frame is the better choice.

How much you can expect to spend on a king bed frame

You can find very basic king bed frames, both box spring and platform models, for $75-$250. Midrange frames with decorative elements typically are $250-$500. Custom high-end models with ornate designs or premium materials can be $500-$3,000.

King bed frame FAQ

Can you use a box spring on top of a platform bed frame?

A. Yes, but it won’t provide any additional support and is generally not necessary unless you’re trying to achieve some extra height for your mattress. If you do combine the two, be sure your platform bed frame is sturdy enough to handle the added weight. Check with the manufacturer for the recommended limit.

Will replacing your bed frame breathe new life into your old mattress?

A. Probably not. The Better Sleep Council recommends replacing your mattress every seven to 10 years. While it’s possible your mattress might deliver a great sleep experience beyond this range, if it already has problems like lumps or sagging, a new frame isn’t going to solve them.

What’s the best king bed frame to buy?

Top king bed frame

Zinus Tonja Platform Bed

What you need to know: This sturdy wooden platform bed has an elegant contemporary look.

What you’ll love: Made from pine with a beautiful medium-dark finish, the central legs offer extra support not found on similar models.

What you should consider: There is no storage in the headboard and no room for storage underneath the bed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top king bed frame for the money

Zinus Compack King Bed Frame

What you need to know: This very basic frame gets the job done for less than $100.

What you’ll love: Tool-free assembly takes just a few minutes. It has heavy-duty steel construction.

What you should consider: It requires a box spring. Some users report the legs buckling over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Novogratz Bushwick Metal Bed

What you need to know: This stylish metal bed comes with a headboard and a footboard.

What you’ll love: You can build it low or high depending on whether you want storage underneath. It comes in five different colors.

What you should consider: It’s recommended to tighten the bolts every few months to avoid squeaking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Wayfair

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Frank Paiva writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.