Best bed frame with headboard

Don’t forget to measure your bedroom space before purchasing a bed frame, that way, you can guarantee you have the perfect place to put it when it arrives.

Which bed frame with headboard is best?

Sleep is one of the most important aspects of life, and a good bed frame makes a big difference in the quality of your sleep. Adding a headboard to that bed frame is an easy way to add comfort and style to your bed, but finding a good bed frame with a headboard can be difficult. There are a lot of details to consider to help you find the right bed frame with a headboard for you. For an all-around quality pick, consider this one from

What to know before you buy a bed frame with headboard

The most important things to consider are size, material, height and style and there are tips and tricks for each.

Size

Obviously, the most important aspect of purchasing a bed frame is size. Of course, you want to make sure it is the right size for your mattress, and bed frames use the same standard sizes as most mattresses. If you’re planning to update your mattress at the same time as your bed frame, you should also think about the size of your bedroom and figure out what the best bed size is for your space.

Material

Most bed frames are wood, metal or upholstered.

Wood: Frames made out of wood create a natural and warm aesthetic. They can be a bit more expensive than other models, but these strong and durable bed frames will usually last for decades, so they are well worth the cost.

Frames made out of wood create a natural and warm aesthetic. They can be a bit more expensive than other models, but these strong and durable bed frames will usually last for decades, so they are well worth the cost. Metal: Strong and lightweight, metal bed frames can have a more classic or modern aesthetic, and they are often more affordable than wood frames. Unfortunately, metal frames tend to be less durable than wooden frames.

Strong and lightweight, metal bed frames can have a more classic or modern aesthetic, and they are often more affordable than wood frames. Unfortunately, metal frames tend to be less durable than wooden frames. Upholstered: Framed by a wood composite material, upholstered bed frames have padding and fabric attached overtop, allowing for a more cushioned backrest. These frames also have a wider variety of color and style options due to the fabric. They are also harder to maintain, as the upholstery will wear out over time.

Height

Standard-height beds are around 25 inches off the ground from floor to top of the mattress. This height is the most comfortable and easy to get in and out of bed. In recent years, low-profile beds have been increasing in popularity. Often less than 12 inches from floor to top of mattress, these bed frames create a cozy and unassuming aesthetic and are popular with bohemian-style bedrooms.

Style

Since a bed is one of the most permanent objects in your bedroom, most people opt for a fairly neutral style that will match well with any decor that you may use over the years. However, if you feel quite certain about a particular style, there are certainly bed frames available to match whatever aesthetic you’re looking to achieve.

Types of bed frames

Boxspring

Perhaps the most conventional bed frame style, a box spring bed frame is designed for you to also have a box spring in between the mattress and the frame. They are typically light and inexpensive frames with three to five horizontal supports that hold up the box spring. If you already own a box spring, this type of frame will certainly save you money, but if not, you might want to opt for a bed frame that doesn’t require it.

Platform

Platform bed frames have a built-in platform to support the mattress, so you don’t have to worry about having a box spring. These frames often use slats to support the mattress, while some use a mesh overlay or a completely solid platform. This type of frame is increasingly popular.

Adjustable

Adjustable bed frames allow you to independently raise and lower the head and foot of your bed for added comfort and convenience. The most common examples of this type of bed frame are hospital beds, and many people who purchase adjustable frames do so because of a medical condition. However, they are also convenient, especially for those who like to read or watch tv in bed.

How much you can expect to spend on a bed frame with headboard

While there are bed frames on the market for less than $100, if you’re purchasing a bed frame with a headboard, you’re likely to spend at least $200. For $200-$500, you’ll find a lot of metal frames that have a clean look but not as much longevity. For $500-$1,000, you’ll find beautiful headboards made from a variety of materials. Over $1,000, you’ll be looking at top-of-the-line products made from durable wood that may have added features like storage.

Bed frame with headboard FAQ

Do bed frames require a lot of assembly?

A. Most bed frames come unassembled with instructions and hardware to assemble. Depending on your comfort level with assembly, read reviews before purchasing a product to see if the assembly is manageable for you or if you’ll want to hire help.

Should I replace my mattress at the same time as my bed frame?

A. Obviously, this is up to you. You need to make sure that your mattress and bed frame will work together. If you’re going for a specific style, or if your mattress is close to 10 years old, you may want to go ahead and get a new mattress with your bed frame.

What’s the best bed frame to buy?

Top bed frame with headboard

Matteo Storage Platform Queen Bed

What you need to know: The perfect balance of sophisticated and functional, this wooden bed frame is a top choice for anyone wanting a great centerpiece in your bedroom.

What you’ll love: Fitted with a high and sophisticated headboard, six storage drawers and gorgeous but subtle molding and paneling, this Macy’s exclusive platform bed is expensive looking and elegant without compromising durability.

What you should consider: It’s expensive, and not all users like the tall headboard.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top bed frame for the money

Zinus Suzanne Platform Bed Frame

What you need to know: Sleek and affordable, this lightweight frame is attractive and easy to put together, making it perfect for a stress-free bedroom update.

What you’ll love: Constructed from solid pine wood and durable steel, this highly rated bed frame is a perfect combination of fashionable and low-profile. It is a perfect budget pick, praised for its user-friendly assembly, five-year warranty and noise-free mattress support.

What you should consider: Users occasionally encounter manufacturing issues. Not everyone likes the lower height of this bed frame.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

AllModern Carey Solid Wood and Upholstered Standard Bed

What you need to know: This U.S.-made upholstered bed frame strikes a delicate balance of luxurious formality while still being modern and neutral.

What you’ll love: Made from regionally-sourced pinewood and fitted with a lovely high wingback headboard, this bed is upholstered by hand with soft foam filling for cozy late-night reading and comes in four elegant colors. Mid-range in price, it is a top pick for a wide variety of bedrooms and styles.

What you should consider: A box spring is recommended. Some users noted a gap between the bottom of the headboard and the mattress, which can be annoying.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Collette Bliss writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.