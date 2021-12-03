Best white bath towel

White bath towels are often much more durable than colored ones as they do not fade and are easier to keep clean.

Which white bath towel is best?

If you are looking to buy a white bath towel, there are a range of factors to take into account. These include size, material, design and how heavy or fluffy you want your towel to be.

If you’re looking for a high-quality white bath towel to use every day, the Cariloha 56-by-30-Inch Bath Towel is a top choice. It is made of viscose from bamboo and Turkish cotton, so it is soft and absorbent while having the added benefit of being fast-drying.

What to know before you buy a white bath towel

Shopping for bath towels can be a daunting task, as there are many factors to consider before deciding which ones are right for you and your family.

Material

Most bath towels are made with cotton of some form, though you can also find towels made from bamboo, microfiber and other boutique or specialty materials. Egyptian and Turkish cotton have long fibers that are very absorbent and soft, so if you are looking for a fluffy, luxurious and heavy towel, these are a great choice of material. What’s more, towels made from bamboo are quick-drying and have a natural resistance to mildew formation, though they are not as absorbent as cotton towels. If you are looking for a towel for travelling, microfiber towels are much thinner than those made from cotton, so they will dry quickly and fold up very small.

GSM

Grams per square meter is the standard measurement for the weight or density of a fabric, including that of bath towels. While most high-quality bath towels for everyday use are between 500 and 800 GSM, towels can range anywhere from 300 to 900 GSM. If you are interested in getting a thinner or lighter towel that will dry quickly, choose a lower range GSM. On the other hand, if you are happy to wait longer for your towel to dry and prefer a fluffier and heavier item, those with a higher GSM between 800 and 900 will work better.

What to look for in a quality white bath towel

Individual or set

Are you looking to buy a white bath towel just for yourself, or would you prefer a matching set? Depending on your needs and price range, purchasing a towel set can be a great way to get spare or extra items for other members of your household. Towel sets come in all shapes and sizes, but they generally include at least two bath towels, hand towels and washcloths, with the added benefit that you usually pay less than if you bought everything individually. If you are only looking to buy a bath towel for yourself, purchasing one individually may be the obvious choice, though a small set should be considered if you would like an extra towel to swap out for washing.

Size

Bath towels are available in two main sizes — regular towels and oversized sheets. Regular bath towels are typically around 27 by 52 inches, though these measurements often vary depending on brand and manufacturer. Oversized bath sheets usually measure around 35 by 70 inches. Most people choose the regular bath towel size, as it is less expensive and won’t take too long to dry between uses. However, if you prefer a large towel to wrap around yourself, or you are looking for an oversized towel for a taller person in your household, the bath sheet size is a great choice.

Design

White bath towels are available in a wide variety of patterns, with a range of accents and colors to complement each design. If you are looking for a versatile piece that can suit any bathroom, a plain bright white towel is a great choice. In contrast, suppose you prefered to make your white bath towels more unique or bold. Then, a colored trim, pattern or embroidery can be a fun and interesting way to match a bathroom decor or theme.

How much you can expect to spend on a white bath towel

Bath towels can vary in price depending on a number of factors, including material, brand and whether they are sold individually or as a set. You can expect to pay $10-$60 per towel if sold individually, though more expensive designer options are available.

White bath towel FAQ

How often should you wash your bath towel?

A. You should wash your bath towels every three to five uses to prevent germs or bacteria growth. Always make sure your bath towel is completely dry after washing before you use it again.

How do I keep my white bath towels from discoloring?

A. White bath towels will not fade in the wash like colored towels often will, but how do you preserve the bright, crisp white? Only wash your towels on your washing machine’s cold setting, and ensure you are using the correct amount of detergent to avoid any product buildup on your towels. If your towels look grey, yellow or simply duller than you’d like them, wash them in your machine and add one cup of white vinegar where you would usually add your fabric softener.

What’s the best white bath towel to buy?

Top white bath towel

Cariloha 56-by-30-Inch Bath Towel

What you need to know: This bath towel is made of viscose from bamboo and Turkish cotton at 600 GSM. It is soft and absorbent but still fast-drying due to the inclusion of bamboo.

What you’ll love: It is oversized for a regular bath towel at 56 by 30 inches.

What you should consider: Some users reported that the towels developed pulls in the fabric if not handled delicately.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s and Amazon

Top white bath towel for the money

Tommy Hilfiger Modern American Bath Towel

What you need to know: The Tommy Hilfiger towel is made of absorbent cotton at 575 GSM and measures 30 by 54 inches. The bath towel is sold individually, but matching hand towels and washcloths are available separately.

What you’ll love: It is soft and absorbent and stays bright after washing.

What you should consider: At 575 GSM, this towel is thinner and lighter than some more expensive options.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s and Amazon

Worth checking out

Madison Park Signature Turkish Towel Set

What you need to know: This towel set includes two bath towels measuring 30 inches x 58 inches, two hand towels measuring 16 by 30 inches and two square 13-inch washcloths. The set is made from 100 percent Turkish cotton at 600 GSM.

What you’ll love: The towels feel very soft and luxurious. They are absorbent and Oeko-Tex-certified to ensure quality comfort and no harmful substances.

What you should consider: Some users reported that the seams of the towels were not durable after multiple washes.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s and Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Rachael Millanta writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.