Best wall-mounted makeup mirror

A mirror with high magnification is ideal for tasks that require precision, such as shaving and applying makeup.

Which wall-mounted makeup mirror is best?

Makeup mirrors are often mounted to the wall alongside a regular mirror and are used for any kind of personal grooming where precision is necessary, such as applying makeup, tweezing or shaving. They are usually adjustable for positioning at the ideal height and angle and may also be magnified on one side.

Choosing the best makeup mirror for your bathroom or bedroom depends not only on its size and shape but also on the level of adjustability, the material it’s made from and the additional features it offers. The elegant Simplehuman Round Wall Mount Makeup Mirror has a large, 8-inch surface and mounts with a sturdy, stainless steel telescopic arm. Alternatively, there are other designs that may be better suited to your needs and decor.

What to know before you buy a wall-mounted makeup mirror

Location

First and foremost, you need to choose the best location in your home to mount the mirror. Bathrooms and bedrooms are the obvious choices, but whatever location you choose, it should have good light and plenty of room to maneuver. Wall-mounted makeup mirrors are usually installed above a sink.

Shape

Makeup mirrors are available in many designs, allowing you to choose the shape and material that best fits with your decor. Traditionally, makeup mirrors are round or oval; however, many modern designs are square or rectangular, which may better suit bathrooms with more contemporary decor.

Size

Most makeup mirrors are around 5 or 6 inches wide, which is sufficient for most tasks. Mirrors that are 8 to 10 inches will allow you to see your entire face, but because they’re heavier, they tend to be less adjustable. The largest makeup mirrors are fixed directly to the wall without a bracket, and usually have a small panel that is magnified.

What to look for in a quality wall-mounted makeup mirror

Adjustability

Some makeup mirrors are fixed in one position, but most are mounted to the wall using an adjustable bracket. This may be a simple hinge that allows the mirror to pivot up and down or side to side. The most versatile mirrors have an extendable arm that allows the mirror to be brought close to the face and positioned at any angle.

Lighting

Some makeup mirrors feature built-in lighting. Large fixed mirrors may have a row of lights across the top, whereas compact makeup mirrors usually have an illuminated outer edge. Check how the lights are powered, as some plug into an outlet while others run on batteries.

Extra features

Once you have decided on the ideal shape, size and mounting option for your new mirror, you can think about the extra details. Some can be removed from the bracket and used as a handheld mirror. Some are double-sided, with one side having different magnification, and some have an anti-fog coating that prevents moisture buildup.

How much you can expect to spend on a wall-mounted makeup mirror

The main factors that affect price are the finish and the mounting method. Fixed mirrors are the cheapest and start at around $30. An illuminated mirror with a stainless steel frame and a highly adjustable bracket may cost as much as $300.

Wall-mounted makeup mirrors FAQ

Can a makeup mirror be matched to my bathroom hardware?

A. Makeup mirrors are available in almost any kind of finish. Stainless steel, chrome or brushed nickel are common choices that can complement your faucets and accessories. If the mirror will be installed in a bathroom, then it should be made of corrosion-resistant materials.

Is a makeup mirror difficult to install?

A. Generally, makeup mirrors are mounted to the wall using fasteners. If the mirror is to be installed on drywall, try to locate a stud for a secure fit. Tiled walls may require a special drill bit for boring the holes, which may be better left to a professional.

How high should a makeup mirror be mounted on the wall?

A. This depends on personal preference and the height of the users. Ideally, between 5 and 10 inches above the sink is optimum. If you want to mount the mirror in the centre of the sink, ensure there is enough clearance above the faucet, so that the mirror can be fully adjusted without getting in the way of the taps or spout.

What are the best wall-mounted makeup mirrors to buy?

Top wall-mounted makeup mirror

Simplehuman Round Wall Mount Makeup Mirror

What you need to know: This 8-inch mirror features a telescopic swing arm that extends 17 inches from the wall.

What you’ll love: It has rechargeable LED lights around the edge. It has 5X magnification, which provides exceptional detail while still allowing you to see your entire face.

What you should consider: This mirror is not double-sided.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wall-mounted makeup mirror for the money

Amazon Basics Wall-Mounted Vanity Mirror

What you need to know: This budget-friendly makeup mirror rotates 360 degrees and has twin folding arms that extend 11 inches.

What you’ll love: It has 1X magnification on the front and 5X on the back. It is made from iron with a chrome finish.

What you should consider: This mirror doesn’t incorporate any lights.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hamilton Hills Rectangular Vanity Makeup Mirror

What you need to know: This contemporary styled, frameless rectangular mirror is 8 inches tall by 5 inches wide.

What you’ll love: It has a high-quality chrome finish and a sturdy bracket that can fold flush with the wall or extend up to 10 inches. The mirror is slightly curved and has 3X magnification.

What you should consider: The bracket lacks a vertical range of motion.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

