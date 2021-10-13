Best nonslip bath mat

More than 200,000 adults go to emergency rooms for bathroom-related injuries in the United States. A third of those happen in the shower.

Which nonslip bath mats are best?

Though fun and exciting, the bathroom can be a dangerous place. With the combination of lots of running water and smooth tile or granite surfaces, bathroom cans quickly turn into a recipe for disaster or at least bruised posteriors.

With this in mind, many people have begun relying on nonslip bath mats to reduce the probability of injury in their bathrooms. With the simple design of suction cups along the bottom of a rubber or synthetic mat, a person can scrub easy knowing that they are grounded and safe. A great option is the Gorilla Grip Patented Bath Tub and Shower Mat.

What to know before you buy a nonslip bath mat

Size

The average size of a nonslip bath mat is roughly 16 inches. This is important to consider, especially since all bathtubs are not created equally. Checking the size of your tub will be an important factor in what size bath mat will fit your tub. If the bath mat is too big, it is highly likely to cover the drain and cause the bathtub to clog.

Color

Bath mats can come in a large variety of colors. Aside from personal preference, a bath mat can be chosen in a color that accents or accommodates the bathroom’s look and style. It can also be a valuable tool for children or elderly individuals, as it can be seen on the bottom of a tub, even if it is full of water. Those with weaker vision can also benefit from a brightly-colored bath mat.

Adhesion

Perhaps the most crucial aspect of a bath mat, adhesion keeps a bath mat grounded and secure, even when water is running over it. Most bath mats rely on suction cups on the bottom of the map to lock down into place on the bottom of a smooth-surfaced tub. However, this number of suction cups may differ depending on the size and price of the bath mat.

What to look for in a quality nonslip bath mat

Types of adhesion

As previously mentioned, most bath mats rely on suction cups to stick to the bottom of the tub. This is great for smooth tubs without textured bottoms. However, for tubs with more textured finishes, it might be more practical to look for good mats that rely on weight to hold themselves down or a self-adhesion, a glue-like substance that helps stick the mat onto the tub’s surface.

Drainage

Many mats have several drainage holes that allow water to run through them to not pool onto the mat. This is convenient in stopping water from getting clogged in the bathtub and provides a safer cleaning experience.

Maintenance

Some mats can be cleaned by getting thrown in the wash. Others, however, are not machine washable. In that case, it is essential to clean your bat mat regularly so that mold and dirt do not build up over time.

How much you can expect to pay for a nonslip bath mat

Budget-friendly nonslip bath mats of the peel-and-stick variety can cost as little as $10. Mid-range nonslip bath mats range between $10-$20 and feature solid suction cup mats with a good amount of weight. The most expensive bath mats will cost more than $20 and offer the most adhesion for the price. These mats may be textured and work for more intricately textured tubs as well and are usually machine washable.

Nonslip bath mat FAQ

Can I use a nonslip bath mat in my shower stall?

A. Yes. The shower is a great place to put a nonslip bath mat, especially for those who have trouble walking or standing within the shower. This will ensure the user’s safety. Many mats are now sized to fit within a shower stall properly.

Do I need to clean my nonslip bath mat?

A. It is recommended. With most mats, cleaning instructions will be included. Mats can be hand washed within the tub, while others can be washed in a washing machine. To clean a bath mat, fill the tub with warm water before adding two cups of bleach or another potent cleaning agent. Scrub the top and bottom of the mat with a bristle brush before rinsing the mat and drying it. Wash a bath mat every one to two months.

What are the best nonslip bath mats to buy?

Top nonslip bath mat

Gorilla Grip Patented Bath Tub and Shower Mat

What you should know: This ultra-powerful bath and shower mat offers over 300 suction cups to ensure that the mat remains firmly in place.

What you’ll love: It is designed to be durable while offering maximum comfort. It also features hundreds of drainage holes to allow water and air to circulate to reduce moisture build-up.

What you should consider: Users have reported that it must be cleaned regularly to be maintained and to prevent mold from forming.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Top nonslip bath mat for the money

YINENN Bath Tub Shower Mat

What you should know: The YINENN batt mat is an extra-large mat that is great for larger baths and showers.

What you’ll love: It offers hundreds of suction cups that provide 360-degree safety protection for users. It is also machine washable and comes in over a dozen colors.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that the suction cups are uncomfortable on the feet.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Worth checking out

TIKE SMART Extra-Long NonSlip Bathtub & Shower Mat

What you should know: This quick-to-dry bath mat is perfect for children’s bathtubs and is quick-drying.

What you’ll love: It is larger than the average bath mat, ensuring complete coverage of the entire bathtub. It has more than 200 suction cups and 174 drainage holes.

What you should consider: It is only made to be used in smooth tubs.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

