Best large bathroom rug

Which large bathroom rug is best?

The last thing you want is chilly toes or feet when stepping out of a hot shower or using the bathroom late at night. That’s why it’s critical to choose a large bathroom rug that keeps you comfortable, warm and cozy in your bathroom. There are countless kinds of large bathroom rugs available, whether you want a spa-quality plush bathroom rug or a basic terry cloth bathroom rug. There are also large bathroom rugs out there with grip bottoms to help them stay in place on slick or wet tile, including our top pick, the Mayshine 27.5-by-47-Inch Nonslip Bathroom Rug.

What to know before you buy a large bathroom rug

Consider how you want to match your other decor

It’s crucial to find a large bathroom rug that appropriately matches the rest of your bathroom decor. Most bathroom rugs come in a wide range of colors, so it should be reasonably easy to find a large bathroom rug that goes with your decor and your space, especially if you choose a neutral color. Most design experts recommend matching your large bathroom rug to a piece of artwork, a window treatment or a shower curtain in your bathroom.

Think about the piling height

The piling height of your bathroom rug refers to the length of the fibers that stand from the rug’s base. High-pile bathroom rugs have long, fluffy and thick fibers, while dense low-pile rugs have shorter fibers.

Find the right rug shape for your bathroom

Most large bathroom rugs are rectangular, which works well for many bathrooms because the rug can fit against your sink, toilet or bathtub. There are some oval and round bathroom rugs that can fit your space and the look you are going for.

What to look for in a quality large bathroom rug

Comfort

Some bathroom rugs have extra comfort features beyond texture, including polyfill cushioning, memory foam and gel. This extra cushioning can help with both comfort and shock absorption when your feet meet the bathroom floor.

Nonslip features

Some large bathroom rugs come with a nonslip backing for safety reasons. The backing is usually made of rubber or silicone. These materials prevent the rug from slipping around on the floor.

Excellent materials

Think about the kinds of materials you are looking for in an ideal large bathroom rug. Cotton and microfiber are the most popular materials for large bathroom rugs. Microfiber bathroom rugs tend to be very warm and cozy, while cotton bathroom rugs are absorbent, lightweight and machine washable.

How much you can expect to spend on a large bathroom rug

Expect to spend $5-$100 on large bathroom rugs. You will find a good assortment of microfiber and cotton bathroom rugs for about $20 or less, while midrange bathroom rugs range in price from $20-$50 and high-end bathroom rugs go for $50-$100.

Large bathroom rug FAQ

How often should you wash a large bathroom rug?

A. You should wash your large bathroom rug at least once per week. Large bathroom rugs can retain dirt, odors and moisture, so it’s essential to wash away those particles before they grow lots of bacteria and become harmful to your health.

What can you do when the nonslip backing starts to come off your large bathroom rug?

A. There’s not much to do when it comes to DIY repair. Instead, it’s probably time to replace your large bathroom rug. You can reduce the peeling and breakage of the non-stick detail with your new large bathroom rug by using a gentle laundry detergent. Make sure to air-dry your large bathroom rug rather than running it through the dryer since the heat from the dryer can crack and dry out the nonslip backing.

How do you get a perfect match between your large bathroom rug and other room accents?

A. There are hundreds of shades of each color, so you stick to the same brand and ideally, the same collection or line within the brand if you are looking for a perfect match for a specific color. You should compare packaging and tags to make sure that you are getting the same color. Many accessories and accents have color names, making matching the products much more simple.

What’s the best large bathroom rug to buy?

Top large bathroom rug

Mayshine 27.5-by-47-Inch Nonslip Bathroom Rug

What you need to know: This Mayshine nonslip bathroom rug stands out for its softness, high quality and backing that stays in place.

What you’ll love: This soft, spacious rug from Mayshine features durable PVC backing that resists slippage, and super-absorbent microfiber that will feel comfortable to stand on.

What you should consider: Some of the rug’s colors might look slightly different in person.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top large bathroom rug for the money

Mayshine 20-by-32-Inch Nonslip Bathroom Rug

What you need to know: This practical and budget-friendly bathroom rug from Mayshine is the ideal size for most bathrooms.

What you’ll love: This affordable Mayshine nonslip bathroom rug fits well in front of most bathtubs and sinks and comes with high-quality microfiber material that stands up to washing and absorbs water well.

What you should consider: This rug does slip on some bathroom surfaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Genteele 21-by-34-Inch Shaggy Memory Foam Rug

What you need to know: This memory foam rug from Genteele is the perfect fit if you are looking for softness and thickness.

What you’ll love: This Genteele bathroom rug holds up very well to several washings and features plushy and shaggy microfibers, as well as a layer of embedded memory foam that makes it feel very nice and comfortable under your feet.

What you should consider: This bathroom rug doesn’t absorb as much water as some competitors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

