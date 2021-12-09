Which large bath towels are best?

There is nothing better than stepping squeaky clean from a hot shower or relaxing bath into a lush and large bath towel — the kind that reminds you of a day at the spa or that hotel on your latest holiday getaway. When purchasing one, there are many things to consider. The best large bath towel to swaddle you in warm comfort while whisking away the water is the Wamsutta Egyptian Cotton Bath Sheet.

What to know before you buy a large bath towel

Size

The idea of a large bath towel is to wrap your body in softness and warmth after your shower or bath. A large bath towel should be an appropriate size to do just that. Sizes vary, so it is essential to consider whether you want the large bath towel to provide simple coverage or cocoon-like wrapping. Length is also a consideration if the large bath towel will hang and less important if it will be folded and laid on the tub or placed on a shelf.

Absorbency

Another primary function of a large bath towel is to soak up water from your body and hair. For that, a quality large bath towel should be made of a material that can do just that, absorb every drop and leave you warm and dry. Towels with a higher GSM (grams per square meter) rating will be more absorbent.

Softness

You want what touches your skin after a warm bath or hot shower to be thick and soft, not thin and rough. Consider the texture and the thickness of the large bath towel that you purchase to wrap yourself in as you emerge from the water.

What to look for in a quality large bath towel

Material

Cotton is commonly considered the most absorbent material and is one of the best fabrics for a large bath towel. Still, other fabric types can match cotton’s absorbency, including microfiber, which could offer a good alternative for a large bath towel that is functional and soft.

Thickness

The thickness of a large bath towel contributes to its luxurious feel. Oversized bath towels should be thick enough to absorb and make you feel warm and comfortable while not being too thick to make them heavy from the start and heavier when wet.

Style

Large bath towels come in various styles, including plain, ribbed, and embellished with multiple designs. Color is also a consideration. Large bath towels typically don’t hang for display, and higher-end large bathroom towels in white are typically the choice for hotels and spas. But if you consider your large bath towel a part of your bathroom decor, styles and colors are available to match any decor.

How much you can expect to spend on a large bath towel

You can buy large bath towels that meet everyday needs for wrapping you up and getting you dry for as little as $15. You can spend as much as $200 on a high-quality large bath towel that provides you with absorbency and luxurious warmth and comfort.

Large bath towel FAQ

What are large bath towels called?

A. The largest of large bath towels are 40 inches wide by 70 inches long and are called bath sheets.

What is the difference between a bath towel and a bath sheet?

A. Size is the difference. A large bath towel measures 30 inches by 56 inches.

Why are high-end large bath towels so expensive?

A. Cotton, the typical fabric used for most higher-end large bath towels, is more costly than the synthetic fiber used in less expensive large bath towels.

What are the best large bath towels to buy?

Top Large bath towel

Wamsutta Egyptian Cotton Bath Sheet

What you need to know: This large bath towel measures 35 inches by 70 inches — perfect for wrapping your body or your hair. It is made of 100 percent Egyptian cotton that provides peak absorbency and comes in various colors.

What you’ll love: This large bath towel provides you warmth and comfort when drying. The ribbing at the bottom of the towel adds simple elegance that matches most any bathroom decor.

What you should consider: Washing these towels in a gentle cycle may be best because of a possibility after multiple washes for the bottoms to fray.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Top large bath towel for the money

Luxury Hotel & Spa Bath Towel

What you need to know: This large bath towel is a 100% Turkish cotton luxury towel that is 27 inches wide and 54 inches long, providing ample coverage, luxurious comfort, and absorbency.

What you’ll love: The large bath towel comes in a set of four at a price that is appealing for the quality the towel offers. It comes in multiple colors and has a simple ribbed design at the ends of the towel that gives it a finished, elegant look.

What you should consider: There is some possibility that the more colorful styles of this large bath towel may fade after multiple washes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Calla Angel Superior 1000 Gram Egyptian Cotton Oversize Bath Towel

What you need to know: This 31-inch by 63-inch large bath towel constructed of 100% Egyptian cotton is thick and luxurious, wrapping you in warmth and comfort as you get out of the tub or shower.

What you’ll love: The thickness provides ample absorption, while the tight weave design makes it strong and durable. The chain link finish at the bottom of the towel adds an element of simple and elegant design and fits any decor.

What you should consider: Although this towel is supposedly lint resistant, there are some reports of excessive lint and some fraying after multiple washes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

