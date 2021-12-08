A quality kids bath towel should be strong, soft, durable and fun. Look for towels made of cotton or bamboo when shopping for towels for little ones.

Which kids bath towel is best?

Kids bath towels are not all created equal. When shopping for towels for kids, you’ll need to know which features to look for, as well as how to tell a high-quality product from an inferior one.

From the way it looks to the way it feels on the skin, a bath towel for kids has to meet some important criteria. If you’re on the hunt for the best kids bath towel around, the super absorbent and durable Little Tinkers World Premium Hooded Towel for Kids is the top pick.

What to know before you buy a kids bath towel

Bath towels for kids come in all kinds of fun colors, themes and styles. They also have different properties that make them suitable for little ones getting out of the bathtub. If you’re shopping for a new bath towel for kids, consider a few important points before making your final purchase.

Hood or no hood?

Many towels for children have hoods on them for extra warmth and extra fun. However, some hoods are too large and can cover a child’s entire head and face. Make sure to check the size of the hood, as well as the size of the towel, before purchasing.

Sizing

Bath towels for kids are not one-size-fits-all. Towels that are too small will either not dry the child as needed or will become overly damp as the child uses them to dry off. Those too large present a serious trip hazard for little ones if they drag on the ground.

Care instructions

Make sure the kids bath towel you choose is one that is easy for parents to launder and care for. Parents always appreciate quality products that don’t require too much fuss. Consider choosing a bath towel for kids that is machine washable and able to be tossed into the dryer.

What to look for in a quality kids bath towel

You wouldn’t think that choosing a quality bath towel would be so puzzling, right? But if you know what to look for, your job will be easy. Choose soft towels that will dry children quickly. Since children love animals, characters and bright colors, towels with these features are great picks. There are some additional features to look for in a quality product.

Durability

Some towels are poorly made and unravel within a few months of being used. These are usually towels that are thin and stitched with weak, sub-par quality threads. Look for thicker towels with double stitching and finished edges. Designs and additions should be embroidered instead of painted or ironed onto the towel.

Thicker towels can soak up more water, but they will also be heavier. Thinner towels are nice and lightweight but often lack warmth and absorbency. A quality towel will be neither too thick nor too thin.

Materials

The go-to material for a quality kids bath towels is 100% non-twist cotton. Synthetic materials do not absorb moisture as well and can irritate sensitive skin. Bamboo is another excellent material for high-quality bath towels for kids, as it’s very soft, durable and absorbent.

Construction

Look for towels that have closed hems folded or encased in a fabric border. Lower-quality bath towels often have edges that are thin and closed with stitching only. This increases the likelihood of fraying and unraveling. Seams should be made of thick, reinforced and durable thread.

How much you can expect to spend on a kids bath towel

In general, depending on the brand, construction and quality of the towel, you can expect to spend $10-$50 on your purchase.

Kids bath towels FAQ

What does “ring-spun cotton” for a kids bath towel mean?

A: Products made with ring-spun cotton have a smoother, but not necessarily softer, feel to them. The cotton fibers are tightly woven together and twisted to produce that smooth texture. Although these towels are nice and durable, they are not as fluffy as many kids would like.

What’s the best way to keep a kids bath towel clean?

A: The best way to keep a kids towel clean is to launder it often according to the care instructions on the tag. You may also want to consider a towel made of antibacterial materials.

What’s the best kids bath towel to buy?

Top kids bath towel

Little Tinkers World Premium Hooded Towel for Kids

What you need to know: This 100% non-twist cotton towel has an adorable “lion” hood that is soft, warm and perfectly absorbent.

What you’ll love: This premium towel is OEKO-TEX certified, which means it’s of the highest quality and safe for all types of skin. It’s also machine washable and can be tumble dried, so it’s easy to care for and will last for years.

What you should consider: The hood can be a cumbersome addition for little ones.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids bath towel for the money

NovForth Kids Hooded Bath Towel Wrap

What you need to know: The NovForth towel wrap comes in various cartoon designs and is well-made.

What you’ll love: This hooded towel is made of microfiber, which is good for keeping little ones warm after a bath. The hood isn’t too large, and the array of designs available is impressive.

What you should consider: Microfiber isn’t as absorbent as cotton or bamboo, and some parents say that the towel isn’t as soft as they thought it would be.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

YIFONTIN Blanket Throw for Bath

What you need to know: This kids bath towel available in many designs is ideal for swimming and other outdoor activities.

What you’ll love: Made of 100% terry cotton, this towel is soft, absorbent and very durable. The colors won’t fade quickly, and it’s machine washable and dryable.

What you should consider: Many parents find the towel to be smaller than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

