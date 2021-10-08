Best bathroom cabinet

Bathroom cabinets come in many shapes and sizes and in various designs. They are great ways to add storage space for your bathroom essentials.

Which bathroom cabinet is best?

A bathroom cabinet is a versatile item that provides space for organizing and storing essentials such as toiletries, medicine, toilet paper, towels or cleaning products. They are available in various designs and sizes, from small, open-shelved units to large, floor-standing cabinets with mirrored doors and built-in lighting.

Choosing the best cabinet for your bathroom depends on the available space and design features you require. The modern Decadom LED Mirror Medicine Cabinet is available in several sizes with either single or double doors. It is made from anodized aluminum and has three-color, dimmable LED lights.

What to know before you buy a bathroom cabinet

Design

Bathroom cabinets can be traditional or contemporary to match the style of your bathroom. Many are designed to be built-in above the sink and incorporate mirrored doors.

Lighting can be recessed into an alcove or mounted in a corner. Freestanding cabinets are available in in a variety of materials and can be low to the ground or full height from floor to ceiling.

Size

The amount of space you have available will often dictate the size of the cabinet you choose. Medicine cabinets are usually quite slim and as a result can be low on storage space. Corner and freestanding cabinets are often much deeper and can accommodate larger items such as bath towels and cleaning supplies. Look for a cabinet with shelves that can be adjusted to accept taller items such as shampoo bottles.

Material

Any furniture designed for use in a bathroom needs to be moisture-resistant. Stainless steel, glass and aluminum are popular choices for modern bathrooms, whereas wood is used to good effect in traditional lavatories. Less expensive cabinets may use laminate or MDF; with these, durability can be an issue in areas of high humidity.

What to look for in a quality bathroom cabinet

Lights

Many bathroom cabinets, especially those designed for installation over a sink, incorporate lighting. Some have lights that form a border around the mirror, whereas others have spots, LEDs or downlights. An illuminated interior is a particularly useful addition to deep cabinets. Bear in mind that these cabinets will require connecting to a permanent power supply and may need a professional installation.

Doors

Depending on the size and style of the cabinet, it may have one, two or more doors. Mirrored doors are a good choice above a sink. Solid, louvered or paneled doors suit wooden furniture, whereas glass, aluminum or chrome is better for modern cabinets.

Extra features

In addition to lighting, many cabinets are available with modern features such as touchless controls, multicolored or dimmable lights, shaving sockets, digital clocks and temperature displays and speakers. Some can even connect to smart devices for personalizing the settings and to play music via Bluetooth.

How much you can expect to spend on a bathroom cabinet

At the budget end of the scale, a simple wall-mounted cabinet with a mirrored door can be found for less than $100. For a high-quality cabinet with lights and plenty of storage, expect to pay $200-$800.

Bathroom cabinet FAQ

Is a bathroom cabinet easy to install?

A. Most cabinets come preassembled and require only a few fasteners for installation. If your bathroom walls are tiled, then you may need a special drill bit for boring the holes. Cabinets with lights and other electronic features may also require professional installation.

Are recessed cabinets better than surface-mount cabinets?

A. This is a matter of personal taste. Recessed cabinets are more complicated to install but have a minimalistic look that suits modern bathrooms. Wooden cabinets are usually designed to be surface-mounted and look better in traditional bathrooms. For Versatility, look for a cabinet that can be mounted both ways.

Can you use a regular cabinet in a bathroom?

A. Essentially, you can use any type of cabinet in a bathroom. The key factor is the choice of material. Bathroom cabinets should be made from moisture-resistant materials for durability. One designed for a living room may deteriorate quite quickly in a damp bathroom.

What’s the best bathroom cabinet to buy?

Top bathroom cabinet

Decadom LED Mirror Medicine Cabinet

What you need to know: Made from corrosion-resistant anodized aluminum, this modern mirrored cabinet is designed to be installed above a sink.

What you’ll love: It has LED lights built into the door and an integrated digital clock and temperature display. Inside, it has shaver and charging points and three adjustable glass shelves.

What you should consider: The installation instructions are difficult to follow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top bathroom cabinet for the money

Home Decorators Collection Hampton Bay Corner Linen Bath Cabinet

What you need to know: This large freestanding corner cabinet is almost 70 inches in height. It is made of wood with a water-resistant, white-painted finish.

What you’ll love: It features two open shelves at the top, three drawers in the centre and a roomy cabinet at the bottom, making it a good choice for storing lager items such as bath towels or linens.

What you should consider: It requires some minor assembly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Pegasus Tri-View Medicine Cabinet

What you need to know: This large cabinet has three mirrored doors with beveled edges and can be surface-mounted or recessed into an alcove.

What you’ll love: It is made from durable aluminum and has three removable, tempered-glass shelves.

What you should consider: This cabinet doesn’t incorporate lights or a charging point.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

