Best bath-mat runner

Use a bath-mat runner or a matching set to make your bathroom pop and tie the room together.

Which bath-mat runner is best?

A bath-mat runner is essentially a long bath mat or rug that’s used to cover empty space in a bathroom and tie the room together. Typically, the bath-mat runner goes between the vanity and bathtub. But if you’re working with an elongated or larger rectangular bathroom, you could instead place the runner in the middle of the floor.

Bath-mat runners come in different sizes, materials and sizes. If you’re looking for a low-maintenance option that’s also comfortable to walk on, then check out the Logan Cotton Bath Rug.

What to know before you buy a bath-mat runner

Purpose

A bath-mat runner serves two main purposes. For one, they are a great way to decorate a room or add a touch of personal style to the area. The other main purpose of a bath-mat runner is to stop or absorb excess water that comes out of the bath or sink. This prevents you from slipping when exiting the tub or walking in the room. Bath rugs and other bath mats serve a similar purpose.

Depending on the material, a bath-mat runner may be purely decorative rather than functional. However, most bath-mat runners are both.

Style

Bath-mat runners come in various styles. Most standard bath-mat runners are long and rectangular. Some are perfectly square and come with tassels.

Some bath-mat runners have a solid style, while others use a repeated pattern. It’s possible to find bath-mat runners with unique designs or prints as well.

Another popular style, which also doubles as a material, is wood. Wooden bath-mat runners may add a rustic or, depending on the colors used, a tropical aesthetic to the room.

When choosing a bath-mat runner, keep in mind that the material used in the runner may influence the style.

Maintenance

Most fiber-based bath-mat runners are machine-washable, which makes them easy to maintain. However, even these runners may have specific washing instructions on the label. Some fibers, especially on thicker runners, may come loose during the machine cycle. Additionally, if you don’t follow the instructions on the label, you run the risk of altering the shape or texture of the runner during the wash.

For other materials, such as wood, you’ll need to wash them by hand. To do this, all you need is a few drops of mild liquid soap and a few cups of warm water. Using a non-abrasive cloth or gentle bristle brush, gently scrub the entire mat. Let it air dry on both sides before returning it to its place. If the wood is all-natural, use one part distilled white vinegar and four parts warm water instead.

What to look for in a quality bath-mat runner

Material

Bath-mat runners come in different materials. The type of material impacts the texture, absorbency, durability, thickness and even the design of the runner. Here are the most common materials.

Polyester: This synthetic material is inexpensive, flexible and durable. Items made from polyester are known for keeping their shape and lasting a long time.

Cotton: Quick-drying and easily cleaned, cotton bath-mat runners come in varying levels of thickness. This material is durable and fast-drying.

Chenille: This woven fabric is soft, absorbent and great at picking up dust from the environment.

Wood: For those who want something more sustainable or natural, wood is the way to go. Most runners are made from bamboo or teak and are resistant to water damage. These runners may also have a lovely, repeated plank style. Wood is also highly durable and resistant to mold and bacteria. However, these runners are not very absorbent. They also don’t usually have a non-slip backing.

Nylon: Low-maintenance and easy to clean, nylon bath-mat runners are non-slip and sturdy. They’re also stain-resistant and durable even in areas with a lot of foot traffic.

Some bath-mat runners are thick, curly or even shaggy. These runners are usually very comfortable to walk on barefoot. Other bath-mat runners are thin, which helps them keep their flatness and stay in place but doesn’t add a lot of comfort.

Nonslip back

Unlike some rugs or mats, bath-mat runners either have a non-slip underside or little sections or feet that keep them from easily moving. Because of this feature, a bath-mat runner is unlikely to move even when exposed to water on the floor. Not only that, but the non-slip material offers an additional layer of protection between the floor and the runner itself.

While most fabric bath-mat runners have a nonslip back, most wooden bath-mat runners do not.

Size

Since bath-mat runners are rectangular in nature, you need one that fits your space well. Here are some common sizes.

60 by 22 inches – great for covering space in long bathrooms or fitting between vanities and bathtubs

27 by 45 inches – ideal for odd-shaped or square bathrooms

17 by 47 inches – best for smaller, rectangular bathrooms

Sizes vary, and it is possible to get a custom-sized bath-mat runner if none of the standard options work for your space. If you’re not sure which size to get, measure the length and width of the exact space you want to cover before getting one.

How much you can expect to spend on a bath-mat runner

Bath-mat runners range in price depending on their size and material. High-quality, wooden bath-mat runners may cost $20-$100. Most bath-mat runners cost around $20-$40, though.

Bath-mat runner FAQ

Can wooden bath-mat runners become water damaged or splinter?

A. Both teak and bamboo are naturally resistant to water damage. However, if they’re left in the water for a long period of time, they may start to warp.

Where else can you put a bath-mat runner?

A. Some bath-mat runners, especially those made from softer or thicker materials, work well in other areas of the home. You may choose to put the runner in a hallway or a small bedroom or office, for instance. Depending on the room, you may want a runner that’s more decorative than absorbent.

What’s the best bath-mat runner to buy?

Top bath-mat runner

Logan Cotton Bath Rug

What you need to know: Available in several solid colors, this bath runner rug complements any light flooring or medium-sized bathroom well.

What you’ll love: This cotton bath-mat runner measures out at 22 inches wide by 60 inches long, making it the perfect size for most bathrooms. It has a non-slip latex back and is about an inch thick.

What you should consider: Although it’s sturdy and durable, this runner is a little thin. This may make it uncomfortable to stand on for extended periods of time.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top bath-mat runner for the money

BSICPRO Bathroom Rugs and Mats Set

What you need to know: This set includes two differently-sized, matching bath-mat runners to complement larger bathrooms.

What you’ll love: Made with premium quality chenille microfibers, these runners are thick, shaggy and comfortable to walk on. They’re also highly absorbent. The non-slip backing keeps them in place, too, even when wet.

What you should consider: The different color options are subtle, so if you want something that really pops, you may want to look elsewhere.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

iDesign Formbu Bamboo Floor Mat

What you need to know: Made from natural bamboo, this mat works great in the bathroom, kitchen, hallway and other parts of the home.

What you’ll love: Offered in several different sizes to fit nearly any space, this wooden mat comes with a non-skid backing. It has a lightweight, fabric border and water-resistant coating that prevents moisture buildup. Plus, it dries fairly quickly.

What you should consider: When wet, the bamboo has a strange texture.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Angela Watson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.