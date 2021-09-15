Best salon chair

If your salon provides haircuts for kids, it’s a good idea to choose a salon chair with a seat wide enough to accommodate booster seats.

WHICH SALON CHAIR IS BEST?

Salon chairs are designed to be comfortable for clients and practical for stylists or estheticians. Finding a design that strikes a balance can be challenging, especially with so many models on the market. A good place to begin is by focusing your search on salon chairs equipped with the basic functions you need. Whether you need a basic swivel chair for haircuts or a reclining design for skin treatments, there’s a salon chair out there to cover your needs.

To find the right one, read our buying guide. We’ll bring you up to speed on different designs, plus we’re sharing a few recommendations at the end. Our top choice, Best Choice Products’ Salon Chair, earns high marks from stylists for its versatility.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU BUY A SALON CHAIR

Comfort

To best accommodate your clientele, choose salon chairs that cover their needs, too. Comfort is a top consideration, so be sure to examine the chair’s contours and quality of cushioning. That being said, softer chairs tend to compress too quickly and can end up lumpy. Firmer cushioning is more successful at retaining its shape and tends to be more supportive.

Décor

Style is everything in the world of hair and beauty, and salon chairs are no exception. Some salon owners find chairs whose colors and designs match their décor, but that isn’t always the case. For others, sticking with neutral, solid-colored chairs with simple designs is the best option.

Footprint

The footprint of a salon chair certainly affects space, especially if you need considerable distance between stations. In addition to the height and width of the chair, measure how far the chair juts out with its base and footrest. With some salon chairs, this can add as much as 16 to 20 inches to its overall footprint.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN A QUALITY SALON CHAIR

There are several types of salon chairs and they all offer different possibilities, make your decision based on the kind of treatment you offer your clients:

Beauty salon chairs

Classic beauty salon chairs feature mid-rise seatbacks and somewhat resemble basic office chairs. Their main features include hydraulic bases to adjust height, as well as a 360-degree swivel function. Most designs feature footrests, but because they’re not adjustable, not all clients are able to reach them.

Barbershop chairs

Barbershop chairs have complex designs that recline by as much as 50 degrees for cutting, trimming, or shaving. Some headrests are adjustable, while others are completely removable. Barbershop chairs typically have footrests, some of which consist of simple, all-metal steps. More involved designs feature fully padded platforms that support the lower legs as well.

Massage chairs

Despite their name, massage chairs aren’t strictly used in salons to perform massages. Because they recline up to 180 degrees, they’re used for waxing, manicure, and pedicure services. Some massage chairs are sold with interchangeable headrests. Some of these are cushioned to support the head, while others are donut-shaped to support face-down services including massages.

HOW MUCH YOU CAN EXPECT TO SPEND ON A SALON CHAIR

Entry-level salon chairs with limited features cost between $130-$250. More stylish designs and ones with specialized features, such as those used by barbers, run closer to $600. The most expensive designs can cost up to $2,000, as they’re more comfortable and have much better aesthetics.

SALON CHAIR FAQ

Why are there mats beneath salon chairs?

A. These are called anti-fatigue mats, and they provide support and shock absorption to stylists who work long hours on their feet. Some designs cover the area behind the salon chair, while others cover the entire space beneath it.

What type of armrests are best for salon chairs?

A. Some stylists prefer armrests that are cushioned or padded for their clientele. These allow clients to rest their elbows or arms during their appointment. Other stylists prefer more rigid armrests without padding, as they hold up better to wear and tear.

WHAT SALON CHAIRS ARE BEST TO BUY?

Top salon chair

Best Choice Products’ Salon Chair

Our take: Given its versatility, this chair is a smart choice for salons that offer more than one type of service.

What we like: The cushioned headrest is removable. The frame is constructed with heavy-duty steel and dense cushioning.

What you should consider: Folding and unfolding can be a bit of a hassle if you’re pressed for time.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Top salon chair for the money

Beauty Style’s Classic Hydraulic Styling Chair

Our take: With a simple silhouette and an affordable price tag, this chair is great if you need to buy several at once.

What we like: The contoured seatback and armrests provide extra comfort for clients during longer appointments. It is easy to assemble.

What you should consider: It doesn’t swivel as smoothly as some may like.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

D Salon’s Hydraulic Salon/Barber Chair

Our take: This is a budget-friendly option that covers the basics and has great curb appeal.

What we like: Its thick material is highly resistant to wear and tear. The footrest has non-slip details.

What you should consider: This chair lacks a reclining option, and it’s only available in black.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

