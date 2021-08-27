Best natural loofah

Although sponges and loofahs have a similar texture, they come from two different places. One is marine life, while the other is a dry land plant, respectively.

Which natural loofahs are best?

Many believe loofahs come from sea life, particularly from the sea sponge, as they really look alike. Spoiler alert: They actually don’t. The loofah is a vine-grown member of the pumpkin, squash and gourd family, Cucurbitaceae. The network of fibers contained in loofahs that develop when the plant is dried provides the perfect exfoliation for the skin. When buying a natural loofah, it is important to consider its texture, durability and convenient features.

Topping the list of best natural loofahs is the Earth Therapeutics Loofah Back Brush With Ergo Grip. It remains a crowd favorite because of its non-toxic abrasive texture and wooden grip handle for a convenient full-body exfoliation.

What to know before you buy a natural loofah

Handle

When purchasing a natural loofah, consider what part of the body you are trying to exfoliate. If you are looking for convenient full-body exfoliation, consider purchasing a product with a handle. Products with longer handles give users more control when bathing and make it easier to exfoliate the whole body rather than one easy-to-reach concentrated area.

Durability

Unlike cheap plastic cleaners, natural loofahs are durable enough to provide long-term use to users. They are able to endure daily use without losing their exfoliation capabilities. Though users are only recommended to use the same loofah for a period of 6-12 months, the product will last longer than that.

Maintenance

The loofah shaves off dead skin, which piles up on the loofah and forms layers, so it is crucial that you clean it after using it. Wipe out moisture with a clean, dry towel and store it in a cool place outside the bathroom. To prevent unwanted bacteria contamination, dip the loofah in a mixture of water and a small amount of 10 percent bleach and leave it for 5 minutes. Then, rinse it with cold water and leave it to dry.

What to look for in a quality natural loofah

Texture

A washcloth may be good for cleansing, but a loofah does a more thorough job because of its unique texture. The natural fibers are coarse in nature and are designed to gently buff away unwanted dead skin and unclog the pores. Loofahs come in various textures ranging in coarseness, depending on how wet or dry you make the product before using it.

Eco-Friendly Non-Toxic Make

When using natural loofahs, you are eliminating the chances of exposing your body to toxic chemicals and microplastics. Loofahs made with synthetic materials or non-organic cotton contain harsh chemicals that may irritate sensitive skin. Natural loofahs are an easy way to reduce plastic pollution in the home and the waterways.

Exfoliation

Regular exfoliation can make the appearance of skin brighter, fight blemishes and improve the effectiveness of skincare products. The coarse surface of a natural loofah is an exfoliator. When rubbed gently across the skin, it will cause dead skin cells to be removed, getting rid of unwanted oils for a fresh, smooth layer of skin.

How much you can expect to spend on a natural loofah

Natural loofahs vary in price, but you can find one that fits your budget and needs. The least expensive natural loofahs cost anywhere from $5-$10. Mid-range natural loofahs will fall within the $12-$25 range and tend to be durable and provide the necessary exfoliation. However, if you want a natural loofah with the best features, such as handles and loops, these typically cost $30-$60.

Best natural loofah FAQ

What is the best way to clean a loofah?

A. The fastest way to clean your loofah is to wash it with hot soapy water and squeeze it until it is damp. If the product has a loop, let it air dry from this point. Although this is the best way to cleanse a natural loofah, some users will put it in the washing machine or use a 10 percent bleach and water mixture.

Can I use the loofah for other things besides skincare?

A. Loofahs also work well for cleaning soil off of root vegetables. This is a great way to clean your veggies without stripping them of their nutritional value. To effectively clean vegetables, soak the loofah in water to let it soften, and then gently scrub your produce.

Best natural loofah

Earth Therapeutics Loofah Back Brush With Ergo Grip

What you need to know: This loofah’s naturally abrasive texture provides prime exfoliation and stirs up circulation, unclogging pores and releasing toxins trapped in the body.

What you’ll love: The ergo grip wooden handle with special “wave-groove” construction gives users secure control when exfoliating.

What you should consider: Some users have found this sponge too rough to use on the skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath and Beyond

Best natural loofah for the money

Earth Therapeutics Super Loofah Mesh Sponge

What you need to know: The Earth Therapeutics Super Loofah Exfoliating Mesh Sponge exfoliates dead skin cells and surface impurities. It unclogs pores allowing the skin to breathe freely and naturally.

What you’ll love: It is designed with a loop for convenient handling and control when bathing. This product provides necessary exfoliation at a good price.

What you should consider: The fabric that it is made from is not durable or long-lasting. The mesh tears.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Crafts of Egypt All-Natural Loofah Sponge

What you need to know: These loofah sponges are all-natural and eco-friendly. They gently buff off dead, dry skin without chafing, reddening or irritating.

What you’ll love: These loofahs can be washed in the dishwasher and hung to dry for convenience. They help cleanse pores and boost circulation to promote smoother, healthier skin. They come in a fashionable carrying case.

What you should consider: Some users recall the product being too rough and not bringing their soap to a desirable lather.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

