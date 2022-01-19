Best makeup mirror with lights

Lighted makeup mirrors are popular dorm room purchases, because many college students find it challenging to get enough personal time in shared bathrooms for makeup application.

Which makeup mirror with lights is best?

Having the right amount of light when you apply makeup can make a big difference in your look, especially when it comes to shading and contouring. A makeup mirror with lights is an essential beauty tool that belongs in every bathroom or vanity.

Makeup mirrors with lights may come with a broad range of features and functions, from adjustable brightness to more than one magnification. Simplehuman Round Mini Travel Sensor Makeup Mirror, for example, is a popular choice with ultra-bright LED lights.

What to know before you buy a makeup mirror with lights

Types of makeup mirrors with lights

Countertop makeup mirrors, which are the most popular options, are freestanding designs. Some of them have large footprints and dominate vanities and counters, whereas others optimize space.

Wall-mounted makeup mirrors with lights usually have swivel arms and dual-sided mirrors. More often than not, they come with mounting hardware and installation is simple. They're convenient, space-saving options because they don't monopolize vanities or countertops.

Compact makeup mirrors include clamshell and folding designs, both of which are travel-friendly. Clamshell mirrors can be kept inside cosmetics cases and gym bags, while folding mirrors are typically placed inside carry-ons or checked baggage.

Do I need a lighted makeup mirror?

Many beauty enthusiasts feel makeup mirrors with lights are necessary to achieve the best makeup application. Without adequate lighting, you may not be able to see whether products are well-blended and distributed. When you’re creating eyeshadow looks, for instance, dim lighting may cause you to go overboard with deeper colors or shading. Lighted makeup mirrors make detail-oriented grooming much easier, such as tweezing fairer, hard-to-see brow hairs.

What to look for in a quality makeup mirror with lights

Bulb type

Lighted makeup mirrors have either LED or incandescent bulbs. According to many users, those with LED bulbs remain the better choice for several reasons.

For one, they offer better illumination with bright white light compared to the warmer, dimmer glow of incandescent bulbs. LEDs last significantly longer, with nearly 40,000 hours of life, which is nearly 20 times longer than incandescent bulbs. To boot, LED lights with adjustable brightness may offer more realistic lighting scenarios than the alternative.

Adjustable settings

Many of the top-rated makeup mirrors with lights have at least one adjustable setting, and brightness remains one of the most desirable options. Most mirrors tilt at least up or down, though more expensive designs may tilt up to 360 degrees. Countertop makeup mirrors with lights occasionally have telescoping bases so users can adjust the height.

Magnification

Magnification lets you get a close-up view of your face, which makes precision makeup application and tweezing infinitely easier. As far as makeup mirrors with lights are concerned, they can have anywhere from 1x to 20x magnification. Single-mirror designs only have one magnification, while multi-mirror designs may have up to four.

Power

Most countertop makeup mirrors with lights come with an AC power cord. Compact mirrors may be powered by USB cords, regular batteries or rechargeable batteries. Some mirrors, namely travel-friendly designs, are equipped with more than one power source option, which is a feature that comes in handy if you travel abroad.

How much you can expect to spend on a makeup mirror with lights

Entry-level lighted makeup mirrors cost $25 and below, but many of them have only one magnification or light setting. Models with several brightness and magnification settings range from $30-$75. High-end makeup mirrors with lights that are feature-rich may cost $150-$350.

Makeup mirror with lights FAQ

How do I prevent a makeup mirror with lights from fogging up?

A. You can coat the mirror in a light layer of anti-fog spray, but results are hit or miss. Instead, it’s better to leave the mirror outside of the bathroom during hot baths or showers. Once the steam and humidity clear out, it’s safe to bring the mirror into the bathroom for fog-free makeup application.

What are some other uses for makeup mirrors with lights?

A. Lighted makeup mirrors can be used for personal grooming, such as tweezing, waxing, brow sculpting or beard trimming. In a pinch, you can place your smartphone or tablet in front of the mirror during video calls in place of a selfie ring light. The mirrors are also used by some artists who create self-portraits.

What’s the best makeup mirror with lights to buy?

Top makeup mirror with lights

Simplehuman Round Mini Travel Sensor Makeup Mirror

What you need to know: This innovative lighted mirror is a travel-friendly option with surgical-grade LED lights for superior illumination.

What you’ll love: The standing mirror folds into a third of its size and fits into a zipper case for easy packing. It has 10x magnification that’s suitable for tweezing or detailed makeup application. It’s rechargeable and holds a charge for a few weeks.

What you should consider: Many people wish the mirror was available in a lower magnification.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top makeup mirror with lights for the money

Conair Reflections Double-Sided Lighted Makeup Mirror

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a versatile tabletop design, this mirror is one of the most affordable options.

What you’ll love: The mirror flips 360 degrees and offers 1x and 7x magnification. It has a sleek chrome body that complements most bathroom decor. The mirror is durably made with a weighted base and secure components, and it stands the test of time.

What you should consider: The light is yellow as opposed to white, which may not be ideal for makeup application.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Worth checking out

Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror

What you need to know: With three magnification options and a space-saving design, this lighted mirror remains a top choice.

What you’ll love: The mirror has 21 LED lights that are controlled by a touch sensor. It has a compact, lightweight design that saves space on vanities and counters. It comes with a USB cord for charging, or it takes four AAA batteries.

What you should consider: While it comes with a USB cord, it lacks a powder adapter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

