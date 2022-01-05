Which vacuum seal bag is best?

Vacuum seal bags are popular due to their ability to store items compactly and keep food fresh for an extended time. If you are looking for a durable storage bag that keeps out bacteria, securely seals and is available in different sizes, Wevac Vacuum Sealer Bags are the top choice.

What to know before you buy a vacuum seal bag

Quantity

Vacuum seal bags are often sold in rolls that let you cut or rip off the bags. The number of rolls included and the number of feet in a roll are listed in the product description. Bags not available for purchase in a roll are individually cut.

Size

The bigger the bag, the more you can store. The best vacuum seal bags come in different sizes or let you choose the length of the bag. If you plan to store smaller food items versus clothing or heavy items, pick small bags.

Pump

Bags that come with their own pump prevent trial and error with random pumps, so they’re easier to use. If the bag that you purchased does not include a pump, you can use your own vacuum.

What to look for in a quality vacuum seal bag

Secure seal

The essence of a vacuum seal bag is to securely seal. Bags that provide a secure seal are more compact and better at keeping their contents fresh or free of dust, moisture and bacteria.

Embossed edges

Embossed edges help keep the contents of the bag securely sealed so air and moisture do not get trapped inside.

Thick plastic

Bags made with thick plastic tend to be more durable than those that are cut from thinner material and will keep your food items fresh for a longer time.

Versatile

The best vacuum seal bags aren’t limited to one kind of item, but can store a multitude of products. With varying sizes, vacuum bags can store clothing and food to help keep your food fresh longer and prevent damage to clothing.

How much you can expect to spend on vacuum seal bags

The best vacuum seal bags will cost anywhere from $15-$25 per package, depending on quantity, size and durability.

Vacuum seal bags FAQ

What happens if an item that contains food does not seal properly?

A. The food will not stay fresh as long and the bag will not do as well in preventing moisture, mold and bacteria from entering. Bags that do not secure properly will not be able to store food for an extended time.

Are vacuum seal bags reusable?

A. They can be resealed but should not be reused until washed or at all if they contained raw foods.

How long will non-refrigerated items stay fresh in a vacuum seal bag?

A. Foods that are stored on shelves in your pantry can stay fresh for 1-2 years longer. These items include sugar, bread and soups. Food items that could go either way like cookies can be preserved for up to six weeks longer than if they were placed in a regular zip lock bag.

How might vacuum sealing clothing negatively affect your garments?

A. Though vacuum sealing your clothes saves storage space and makes them easier to transport they can cause your clothes to wrinkle when compressed. Clothes removed from these bags are almost always wrinkled.

How long can I keep refrigerated vegetables stored in a vacuum seal bag?

A. Vegetables can be stored for up to two weeks depending on the vegetable. Lettuce, for example, is one of the many vegetables that will stay fresh for up to two weeks.

Tips

Make sure your bag can lay flat and stack for compact storage. If it is not able to lay almost entirely flat, it may contain too much oxygen.

Label and date your bags so that when you go back to check their contents after an extended time, you will remember when it was placed in the bag.

Regular bags with the air pressed out are not the same as vacuum bags. These bags are specific and will need to be purchased separately.

If you are compressing your pillows in a vacuum bag, make sure it is not made with memory foam as these are more difficult to vacuum seal.

What’s the best vacuum seal bag to buy?

Top vacuum seal bag

Wevac Vacuum Sealer Bags

What you need to know: These heavy-duty bags have secure seals and are free of the potentially harmful chemical bisphenol A.

What you’ll love: They store food up to six times longer than average, prevent freezer burn and work with various vacuum sealers. Embossed outer edges aid in maximum suction. They’re approved as food safe by the Food and Drug Administration. .

What you should consider: Some users say the bags crack and get holes after being defrosted. They do not come with their own pump.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top vacuum seal bag for the money

Amazon Basics Vacuum Storage Bags

What you need to know: These bags are easy to use and reduce the contents’ size by up to 80%.

What you’ll love: They’re made with a zipper that seals them and a secure valve. They come with a pump but are compatible with any style of vacuum.

What you should consider: If the bag is overfilled, the cap will not screw on correctly, which will let air in.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Syntus Vacuum Sealer Bags

What you need to know: These thick bags are food safe and are not made with BPA.

What you’ll love: They are embossed for durability and putting them in the freezer or refrigerator will not damage them. They work to prevent bacteria and are specifically meant for food. You can cut them up to any size and length, and they resist tearing.

What you should consider: They may not seal securely if the product is larger, and they don’t come with their own pump.

Where to buy: Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.